Does Francis’s “Right-hand Man” Parra have a “Sexual Predation against Seminarians, Adultery, and even a Deadly Sex Game…[that] ‘might even be a Scandal Surpassing that of McCarrick'”?

August 12, 2021

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra with Francis

Today, the Call Me Jorge website asked “What could be so important that Francis interrupted his weekly adulation [Audience] session?”

Pope gets a phone call during the Audience. Haven’t seen this before. Then he quickly leaves and says he will be back. pic.twitter.com/npCuPzdnxP— The Catholic Traveler (@MountainButorac) August 11, 2021

It was Abp. Mons. Edgar Robinson Peña Parra, Substitute for the Secretariat of State, who was involved in the recent scandal of mismanagement during the acquisition of a € 300 million building in London. Still no word on what the phone call was about. [http://callmejorgebergoglio.blogspot.com/2021/08/what-could-be-so-important-that-francis.html]

Who is Archbishop Edgar Robinson Peña Parra?

Parra according to the Catholic Herald is Francis’s “right-hand man”[https://catholicherald.co.uk/roman-curia-the-popes-new-right-hand-man/]

In 2019, Life Site News reported that Parra allegedly had a “sexual predation against seminarians, adultery, and even a deadly sex game… [that] might even be a scandal surpassing that of McCarrick”:

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, who was installed in October of last year as the Substitute of the Secretariat of State, the second in charge of the most influential Vatican dicastery, has been under a cloud of suspicion following reports in the Italian media in 2018 of an investigation made by his bishop in the 1980s regarding accusations of homosexuality made against him anonymously. However, the accusations mentioned by Archbishop Viganò are far more serious, including sexual predation against seminarians, adultery, and even a deadly sex game.

“This might even be a scandal surpassing that of McCarrick, and it must not be allowed to be covered by silence,” says Viganò.

LifeSiteNews reached out to Archbishop Peña Parra for comment but did not receive a reply.

‘Terrifying dossier’ on Archbishop Peña Parra

According to reports in the Italian media, in 1985 a letter was sent from Peña Parra’s then-bishop mentioning anonymous accusations of homosexuality against him as a seminarian, and calling him a “sexually sick person.” The letter was sent by Domingo Roa Pérez, Archbishop of Maracaibo, to Pío León Cárdenas, Rector of the Thomas Aquinas Seminary in Palmira, Venezuela, where Peña Parra had been a student. Roa Pérez expresses concern about the accusations and asks if León Cárdenas can confirm or deny them. No further correspondence has emerged to indicate the outcome of the investigation. LifeSiteNews has obtained copies of the anonymous letter containing the accusations as well the letter of inquiry written by the archbishop in response.

However, according to Archbishop Viganò, the Vatican for decades has been in possession of much more damning accusations against Peña Parra, information which has never been revealed publicly. Viganò mentions a “terrifying dossier” sent to Francis by a group of faithful Catholics from Peña Parra’s home diocese of Maracaibo in Venezuela, led by one “Dr. Enrique W. Lagunillas Machado.” The document was titled: “Who really is Msgr. Edgar Robinson Peña Parra, the New Substitute of the Secretariat of State of the Vatican?”

Viganò says that the accusations made in the letter have been known by the Vatican’s Secretariat of State since 2002, and that Viganò himself learned of them while he served as a Delegate for Pontifical Representations. LifeSiteNews has obtained a copy of the dossier from a trusted source and can verify that its contents match Archbishop Viganò’s descriptions.

In addition, Viganò claims that a journalist from Maracaibo, Gastón Guisandes López, made “serious accusations” implicating Peña Parra and other priests of the diocese in the sex abuse of minors and other “possibly criminal” acts, in 2000. He says that the following year, Guisandes López went to the apostolic nuncio in Venezuela, Archbishop André Dupuy, and although the nuncio refused to receive the journalist, he reported to Rome that he had made hair-raising accusations against Peña Parra, accusations that were partially confirmed by a diocesan official.

The nuncio reported that Peña Parra was accused of seducing two students from the minor seminary (a high school that prepares students to study for the priesthood), in September of 1990. The accusation included the specific location of the sexual abuse, which was a parish church led by a friend of Peña Parra’s, Fr. José Severeyn. Viganò says that the abuse was reported to the police and confirmed by the seminary rector, Enrique Pérez, to the Secretariat of State, adding “I have seen these documents with my own eyes.” [https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-ignored-terrifying-dossier-on-top-vatican-officials-sex-abuse/]

Archbishop Viganò said the dossier had the allegation that “Parra was allegedly involved … in the death of two people”:

“Edgar Peña Parra was allegedly involved … in the death of two people … which took place in August 1992, on the island of San Carlos in Lake Maracaibo. They were killed by an electric discharge, and it is not clear whether or not the deaths were accidental … the two corpses were found naked, with evidence of macabre homosexual lewd encounters.” [https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/venezuelan-bishops-rally-behind-alleged-predator-prelate]

Last year, Church Militant reported that Bishop Alberto Perlasca’s office and residence was raided by Francis’s Vatican which may involve putting Gay Lobby Archbishop Parra as the second in command behind Parolin at the Secretaria. (Perlasca was a Pope Benedict XVI Vatican appointment.):



Vatican investigators raided the office and residence of the investment manager of the Vatican Secretariat of State Tuesday morning and seized documents and computer equipment as part of its ongoing probe into the financial scandal involving the purchase of a London property worth $220 million.



According to a press release from the Vatican press office, the search was ordered by Promoter of Justice Gian Piero Milano and Deputy Alessandro Diddi on the premises of Msgr. Alberto Perlasca, former Head of Administrative Office of the First Section of the Secretariat of State.

Perlasca headed the office responsible for managing Vatican investments and for overseeing the administration of the Peter’s Pence fund. On July 26, Pope Francis appointed him Promoter of Justice at the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura — chief prosecutor of the Vatican’s supreme court.



The Vatican statement confirmed that the raid was carried out “in the context of the investigation into financial investments and the work of the Secretariat of State.”

The raid on Perlasca’s home and office was in connection with “what emerged from the first interrogations” of five suspended officials, the statement said. Similar raids in October resulted in the suspension of four staff at the Secretariat of State as well as the director of the Financial Information Authority.

[https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/london-property-scam-vatican-authorities-raid-premises-of-top-cleric]



Might this raid have been part of a planned takeover of the Secretary of State?



Vatican expert Andrea Gagliarducci says the Francis Gay Lobby takeover of the Old Guard’s Secretary of State is long planned including putting Gay Lobby Archbishop Parra as the second in command behind Parolin at the Secretariat.



Parra is deeply connected to Francis’s closest collaborator pro-gay Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga and his alleged gay predator ex-auxiliary Bishop Juan Jose Pineda who was forced to resign.



In August, Gagliarducci reported the Francis Gay Lobby takeover of the Old Guard’s last strong hold at the Vatican:



“Pope Francis is setting up his team in the Secretariat of State. This new team will have no connection with the old guard.”

(Mondayvatican.com, “Pope Francis, how the transition is taking place,” August 5, 2019)



Moreover, Gagliarducci says the “attack” on the Old Guard is “unprecedented” in the history of the Vatican:



“[W]hy should an entity under the oversight, namely the Institute for Religious Works [which is headed by the Francis appointed Gay Lobby Monsignor Battista Ricca], report on other bodies that oversee it… the Secretariat of State?”



“… Possible answer is that the green light came directly by the Pope to the prosecutor…”



“The attack to the Institution from within the Institution is unprecedented for the Holy See. It shows the extent of the internal struggle.”

(Mondayvatican.com, “Pope Francis, what is happening in the Vatican?,” October 7, 2019)



According to FSSPX.News, this takeover began on July 26, 2019 and is “desired jointly by Cardinal Parolin and Pope Francis”:



Fabio Marchese Ragona, the Vaticanist at Il Giornale, sees in these summer changes a sign of a “change of rhythm” and “readjustment,” desired jointly by Cardinal Parolin and Pope Francis.



Transfers currently concern two key posts: the first is that of the Administrative Office, presented as the “strongbox” of the Secretariat of State. And for good reason: the head of this curial office is an ex-officio member of several Boards of Directors, including that of the pension funds of the Vatican, and that of Bambino Gesu Hospital, not to mention the Joseph Ratzinger Foundation.



Since 2009, this function, as discreet as it is important, was exercised by Bishop Alberto Perlasca, appointed at that time by Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, Secretary of State under the previous pontificate.



On July 26, 2019, Bishop Perlasca learned of his transfer to the court of the Apostolic Signatura, where in the future he will exercise the Office of Promoter of Justice: which is far from being a promotion, in view of his previous mission. In his place was appointed a Lithuanian prelate who should take office in a few months.



The second key position concerned is that of the Information and Documentation Office (UID), a powerful presence at the heart of Vatican communications, since it acts as a belt-drive between the Secretariat of State and the Secretariat for Communications on which depend, among others, the Vatican News platform and the Holy See press room.



Until now, the job of the head of the UID office was exercised by Mgr. Carlo Maria Polvani: this Prelate of Honor of His Holiness is the nephew of Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the former apostolic nuncio to the United States who became the first accuser of Pope Francis regarding his management of child abuse cases in America.



Demoted to adjunct under-secretary at the Pontifical Council for Culture, Mgr. Polvani succeeds Mgr. Mauro Carlino, a close associate of the former Substitute for General Affairs, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who became Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

Finally, more anecdotal, Cardinal Parolin dismissed the one who has hitherto served as the personal secretary to the Secretary of State, Mgr. Robert Murphy.



The latter will be able to discover and taste the inexhaustible riches of Sanskrit, since he has been named to go to India, with the title of Advisor to the Nunciature—a way of illustrating the Roman adage “promoveatur ut moveatur”?



The Secretary of State has not finished with the changes, says Fabio Marchese Ragona—undertaken without restraint, they risk giving more credence to the image of a “dictator pope,” painted with vitriol by Henri Sire in his eponymous book.



An image that the current pontificate would like to get rid of: it will not happen this summer, in any case.

[https://fsspx.news/en/news-events/news/summer-changes-49814]



Gloria.tv called this moves a Francis Purge “The Francis Purges Continue: The Latest Victims” which may be “desired jointly by Cardinal Parolin and Pope Francis”:



Monsignor Gian Paolo Montini, Promoter of Justice to the Apostolic Signatura, will soon be fired at the age of 64, Marco Tosatti writes (August 29).



The reason: Montini [politely] criticized the reform of the ecclesiastical tribunals devised by Monsignore Pio Vito Pinto, the Dean of the Roman Rota, a devotee of Pope Francis.



Tosatti writes that Montini’s mistake was that he did not show enough “blind, prompt and absolute loyalty” although he was not opposed to the Francis regime.



A second recent Francis victim is Monsignor Alberto Perlasca. He was removed in July from the Economic Section of the Secretariat of State, which has more money than the Vatican Bank and is not controlled by anybody.



Perlasca has been made a promoter of Justice at the Signatura Apostolica. Tosatti asks whether the “very serious” prelate objected too much, in the face of requests coming from Francis.



Another change regards Monsignor Sergio Aumenta, the head of the legal department of the Secretariat of State. He was transferred back to his diocese, Asti. The reasons for this are clouded in mystery.

[https://gloria.tv/post/vuE3G9pcxBfz2qwUn8Np2f9X3]



Why might this “Francis Purge” possibly have been “desired jointly by Cardinal Parolin and Pope Francis”?



Might Parra who is connected to Francis’s inner circle and Parolin be worried about certain leaked documents?



Church Militant revealed:



“Church Militant also reported on leaked documents revealing the scope and magnitude of the financial scandal engulfing the Vatican, implicating both Cdl. Pietro Parolin, Secretariat of State, and his deputy, Abp. Edgar Peña Parra, considered, respectively, the second- and third-most powerful men in Rome.”

[https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/london-property-scam-vatican-authorities-raid-premises-of-top-cleric]

Remember what the Call Me Jorge website said:

It was Abp. Mons. Edgar Robinson Peña Parra, Substitute for the Secretariat of State, who was involved in the recent scandal of mismanagement during the acquisition of a € 300 million building in London. Still no word on what the phone call was about. [http://callmejorgebergoglio.blogspot.com/2021/08/what-could-be-so-important-that-francis.html]

Does Francis’s “right-hand man” Parra have a “sexual predation against seminarians, adultery, and even a deadly sex game…[that] ‘might even be a scandal surpassing that of McCarrick'”?

