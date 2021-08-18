We The People Daily

Biden Runs Off With Tail Between His Legs After Trump Attacks

August 18, 2021

No matter how you slice it, Biden’s handling of Afghanistan was a total disaster. Ignoring the warnings and advice of experts, Biden hastily pulled our troops from the country. The government and army quickly collapsed as the Taliban conquered city after city. In a matter of days, they declared themselves rulers of the land.

Their takeover was accelerated, thanks to the fact that Biden left behind countless vehicles, drones, and other military equipment. Taliban fights had access to state-of-the-art gear, as they marched into cities unopposed. Biden abandoned our allies to the wolves, with no apparent contingency plan.

Worse than that, he abandoned roughly 10,000 Americans and many more Afghans that aided our troops.

Donald Trump has frequently been criticizing Biden since the fall of Afghanistan. He has called out Biden’s failure, asking why he made such a terrible move. Now, he’s putting a cap on his comments, with a powerful blow to the administration.

Trump said, “I don’t think in all of the years our country has ever been so humiliated. I don’t know what you call the military defeat or a psychological defeat. There has never been anything like what’s happened here… You are dealing with thousands and thousands of Americans and others that are stranded and very dangerously really stranded in Afghanistan…

“I looked at that big monster cargo plane yesterday with people grabbing the side and trying to get flown out of Afghanistan because of their incredible fear, and they’re blowing off of the plane from 2,000 feet up in the air, nobody has ever seen anything like that. That blows the helicopters in Vietnam away. That is not even a contest. It has been the most humiliating period of time that I’ve ever seen.” [Source: Breitbart]

Trump blasted Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, saying our country has suffered a “psychological” defeat. After twenty years fighting and working in the foreign country, Joe Biden sat back and let our enemies take over. There’s no telling what the Taliban—a terrorist organization with ties to the Islamic State—will do to the citizens of Afghanistan.

There are many Afghans who worked with the United States over the years. They aided our troops in securing the country and establishing a democratic government. The Taliban has every reason to hunt down these people and punish them. Assurances by this murderous regime that they’ll be peaceful are not worth the paper they’re written on. That is why so many are trying to flee the country.

Trump referenced the nightmarish scenes at the Kabul airport. Out of fear of what the Taliban might do, they canceled commercial flights out of the country. That left countless people stranded. As U.S. Air Force evacuation planes were taking off, desperate people clung to their outsides. Many fell to their deaths.

This is a major disgrace and black mark on our country—and on Joe Biden’s presidency. He continues to crow that he is a better man than Trump. Yet we haven’t seen any policy of Biden’s that is actually making America or the world a better place. He continues to fail again and again.

And he doesn’t bother changing his ways.

