From: Thomas Droleskey <drthomasadroleskey@gmail.com>

Date: Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 9:34 PM

Subject: Paperback Version of GIRM Warfare Published

To: Thomas Droleskey <drthomasadroleskey@gmail.com>

Dear Catholic Friends,

Although I wish I had the time to write to you each individually, it is all I can do to send out this “blast” email to myself and to those who are being “blind carbon copied.” Thank you for your understanding.

Although I realize a few of those who will receive this email have not come to the same conclusions about the state of the Church Militant on earth in this time of apostasy and betrayal, I ask them to read the book with dispassion if they have any interest in doing so.

With this in mind, I have posted the following notice on my website a few hours ago:

THE PAPERBACK EDITION OF

G.I.RM. WARFARE

THE CONCILIAR CHURCH’S UNREMITTING WARFARE AGAINST CATHOLIC FAITH AND WORSHIP

Although it took several tries, the completely revised and updated paperback version of G.I.R.M. Warfare: The Conciliar Church’s Unremitting Warfare Against Catholic Faith and Worship is now available for purchase.

Unlike the previous editions (2004 and 2005), this current edition has been updated to reflect the conclusion that I reached fifteen years ago concerning the true state of the Church Militant in this time of apostasy and that, therefore, it is impossible for the Catholic Church, she who is the mystical, spotless bride of her Divine Founder, Invisible Head and Mystical Bridegroom, Our Blessed Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, to give her children a liturgy that is in any way “defective,” no less invalid on its face.

Although much of analysis in this book’s first two editions remains entirely sound, it was nevertheless to review, edit, correct, and update the commentaries on the three hundred ninety-nine paragraphs of the 2002 English edition of the so-called General Instruction to the Roman Missal, which is supposed to do the impossible: “govern” the staging of the abomination of desolation that is the Protestant and Judeo-Masonic Novus Ordo liturgical travesty. The entirety of G.I.R.M. is suffused with one Modernist presupposition after another and bears testimony throughout its text to the Jansenist anti-liturgical concepts condemned by Pope Pius VI in Auctorem Fidei, August 28, 1794, and, also by Pope Pius XII in Mediator Dei, November 20, 1947.

The first few chapters provide some background about the hijacked Liturgical Movement and then a summary of the overall problems with Novus Ordo service. The appendix includes a slightly enlarged version of my commentary last month about Traditionis Custodes.

The cover of G.I.R.M. Warfare: The Conciliar Church’s Unremitting Warfare Against Catholic Faith and Worship features an image of the Limpias Crucifix in Limpias, Spain, which exhibited numerous and well-documented miracles between 1919 and 1924. Here is an example of one such miracle which attests to the simple fact that the Sacrifice of the Mass is indeed the unbloody perpetuation of Our Lord’s bloody Sacrifice of Himself to His Co-Equal, Co-Eternal God the Father in Spirit and in Truth on the wood of the Holy Cross in atonement for our sins:

Father Joseph Eisenlohr submitted his statement on June 18, 1921. After offering Holy Mass at the altar below the crucifix, he sat in the church while a Mass was celebrated by another priest. He wrote: “After the Santo Cristo moved His head and eyes for a certain time He began to pull at the shoulders, to writhe and to bend, as a man does when he is nailed alive to a cross. Everything was in motion, only the hands and feet remained nailed fast. In the end the whole body relaxed as if exhausted, then took up its natural position again with the head and eyes turned up in the direction of heaven. This whole scene of the dying Saviour lasted from the Sanctus until after the priest’s Communion…” (As found at: Santo Cristo da la Agonia, Limpias, Spain.)

Every Holy Mass is indeed the ineffable Sacrifice of Calvary re-presented in an unbloody manner. Saint Leonard of Port Maurice’s The Hidden Treasure of the Holy Mass is a wonderful means to review the infinite value of Holy Mass and the dispositions that Catholics must have in hearing it worthily.

Please purchase G.I.R.M. Warfare: The Conciliar Church’s Unremitting Warfare Against Catholic Faith and Worship, which is also available in a Kindle edition.

Today’s original article, As the Revenge Killings in Afghanistan Commence, and my reflection on Saint Hyacinth, O.P., Saint Hyacinth, O.P., Was Utterly Opposed to Idolatry and Schism, can be found by scrolling below. Another new commentary should appear in a few days although I will be working on other book projects at the same time.

Thank you very much.

With an assurance of daily prayers in Christ the King and His Most Blessed Mother,

Thomas A. Droleskey (aka Doc, Doctor Tom, Doctor D, Tom Droleskey)