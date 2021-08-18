PRAY FOR TEXAS’ GOVERNOR ABBOTT

TEXAS GOVERNOR HAS COVID — Greg Abbott tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Tuesday. The Republican governor, who’s bucked state and local masking policies, was fully vaccinated against the virus and is asymptomatic so far.

Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, an injection typically used in high-risk patients. The governor uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury years ago that also damaged his kidneys, health conditions that could factor into his Covid treatment.

“The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” his office said in a statement. “The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily.”

Abbott attended an event with hundreds of maskless people on Monday night where the governor — also without a face covering — spoke to a packed crowd in Collin County, Texas, Myah Ward reports. Despite rising case numbers and hospitalizations in the state, there was little social distancing in the dense crowd.

“Another standing-room only event in Collin County tonight,” the governor posted on Twitter on Monday, with photos of the crowd. “Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception.”

Abbott has been one of the governors at the center of the debate surrounding face masks as children head back to school this month. In May, he issued an executive order banning any government entity in Texas from issuing mask requirements, including school districts. Abbott has stuck to this position in recent weeks, even as Covid cases and hospitalizations surge in Texas.