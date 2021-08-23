A federal judge smacked down Joe Biden using one word that will terrify Democrats

Joe Biden’s biggest problem right now is the failure in Afghanistan.

But Biden and his allies have problems right here in America too.

And a federal judge smacked down Joe Biden using one word that will terrify Democrats.

Joe Biden demanded that schools around the country impose mask mandates and force children to wear face coverings for eight hours a day.

Kentucky’s Democrat Governor Andy Beshear quickly followed Biden’s lead and imposed a mask mandate on Kentucky schools.

Parents sued and U.S. District Court Judge William Bertelsman smacked down Beshear, ruling the mask mandate illegal and calling it “tyranny.”

The Daily Caller reports:https://lockerdome.com/lad/12029273401920102?pubid=ld-4038-2811&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fpatriotpulse.net&rid=&width=720

U.S. District Judge William Bertelsman granted a temporary restraining order against Beshear’s mask mandate after a group of Catholic school parents sued the governor over the order. The order, which is in effect for the next 30 days and subject to renewal, requires all students over the age of two, as well as teachers, visitors and staff, to wear a mask. Beshear’s order did differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated. The age of vaccination recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is 12 years of age. Bertelsman ruled, however, the order violated state law because the state’s general assembly voted in the spring to curb Beshear’s power to issue executive orders.

The mask mandate is the key to Joe Biden’s state of permanent pandemic.

There will always be new variants and the so-called “experts” never give any benchmarks as to when the emergency will end.

Also, the European version of the CDC does not recommend mask mandates and children in Europe went to school for the last year with no mask mandate.

Mask mandates in schools are not about “following the science.”https://lockerdome.com/lad/12687898013280870?pubid=ld-6824-545&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fpatriotpulse.net&rid=&width=720

They are about control and the teachers unions wanting to keep schools shut down so their members can continue to work from home.