AS THE SCREW TURNS

College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario

80 College Street

Toronto, ON, M5G 2E2

416-967-2600

Statement on Public Health Misinformation
4/30/2021

There have been isolated incidents of physicians using social media to spread blatant misinformation and undermine public health measures meant to protect all of us. In response, the College released the statement below. The statement is intended to focus on professional behaviour and is not intended to stifle a healthy public debate about how to best address aspects of the pandemic. Rather, our focus is on addressing those arguments that reject scientific evidence and seek to rouse emotions over reason. We continue to recognize the important roles physicians can play by advocating for change in a socially accountable manner. [ Aren't physicians supposed to put their patients. Or have doctors become the slave of the State?] Thanks to Frontline Doctors these mini-dictators must really be shivering in the hob-nailed boots and white coats. Randy Engel]

CPSO Statement:

Physicians hold a unique position of trust with the public and have a professional responsibility to not communicate anti-vaccine, anti-masking, anti-distancing and anti-lockdown statements and/or promoting unsupported, unproven treatments for COVID-19. Physicians must not make comments or provide advice that encourages the public to act contrary to public health orders and recommendations. Physicians who put the public at risk may face an investigation by the CPSO and disciplinary action, when warranted. When offering opinions, physicians must be guided by the law, regulatory standards, and the code of ethics and professional conduct. The information shared must not be misleading or deceptive and must be supported by available evidence and science.