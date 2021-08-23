SEARCH

Biden “Election… Chao[s]”: “Nearly 15 Million Mail-in-Ballots Unaccounted for in 2020 Election” & “Biden Claims 13 MILLION More Votes Than There Were Eligible Voters”

August 23, 2021

The Epoch Times reported “Nearly 15 Million Mail-in-Ballots Unaccounted for in 2020 Election, Report Says”:

In the November 2020 general election, whose chaotic results have been vigorously disputed, almost 15 million mail-in ballots went unaccounted for, according to a good-government group that focuses on electoral integrity.

The research brief by the Indianapolis-based Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) notes that as the nation dealt last year with the CCP virus (which causes COVID-19), various U.S. states “hastily pushed traditionally in-person voters to mail ballots while, at the same time, trying to learn how to even administer such a scenario.”

PILF describes itself as “the nation’s only public interest law firm dedicated wholly to election integrity,” existing “to assist states and others to aid the cause of election integrity and fight against lawlessness in American elections.”

[… ]

Federal data compilations show that during the 2020 election, there were 14.7 million ballots whose whereabouts were deemed “unknown” by election officials, according to the brief…

… PILF put these figures in perspective by noting that President Joe Biden carried Arizona by 10,457 votes, yet Maricopa County, the state’s largest county, reportedly sent ballots to 110,092 outdated or wrong addresses. The post-voting audit process in Maricopa is still in progress.[https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/nearly-15-million-ballots-unaccounted-for-in-2020-election-report-says_3955184.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-08-23&mktids=7554ea55c4925123346234ab24b157c7&est=kYD4I50q0F0%2B9nwFxzCee1t4L2ljzsYRkeYKxbN2ExFKYeTIpOHEx%2FnOcie5]

Moreover, on May 3, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes revealed “Census reports four million FEWER voters than ballots counted in the 2020 election. Hmmmm…” [https://twitter.com/barnes_law/status/1389310017036111872 and The Election Wizard, “Census reveals weird anomaly: Shows millions less voted in 2020 election than official tally,” https://electionwiz.com/2021/05/04/census-reveals-weird-anomaly-shows-millions-less-voted-in-2020-election-than-official-tally/]

Last year, former intelligence official with the National Security Agency (NSA) and whistleblower,William Edward Binney, whose occupation is cryptanalyst-mathematician explained that Joe Biden’s “win” was impossible because “Biden Claims 13 MILLION More Votes Than There Were Eligible Voters Who Voted in 2020 Election” according to Gateway Pundit.

Binney revealed “With 212Million registered voters and 66.2% voting,140.344 M voted. Now if Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden”:

Bill Binney, Constitutional Patriot@Bill_Binney (39)With 212Million registered voters and 66.2% voting,140.344 M voted. Now if Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden. These numbers don’t add up to what we are being told. Lies and more Lies! http://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/number-of-registered-voters-by-state

http://washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/ [https://twitter.com/Bill_Binney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1340106702167961602%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2020%2F12%2Fbreaking-huge-simple-math-shows-biden-claims-13-million-votes-eligible-voters-voted-2020-election%2F]

Also, Binney said “Here’s direct evidence of vote number manipulation”:Bill Binney, Constitutional Patriot@Bill_Binney· Dec 13

Here’s direct evidence of vote number manipulation. Wonder if DOJ/FBI are really interested in these crimes?: https://rumble.com/vbu6xh-election-night-errors-how-did-that-happen.html https://twitter.com [https://twitter.com/Bill_Binney/status/1338227203528679424]

Gateway Pundit reported “Binney, of US Intel fame tweeted out a message yesterday noting that more people voted in the 2020 election nation-wide than were eligible to vote…

… Binney attaches a link to the number of registered voters in the US. We made a copy as of today and added these voters up. When we add up the number of registered voters we obtain 213.8 million registered voters in the US as of this morning.

Using the numbers as of today, which are materially similar to Binney’s, we find a huge issue. If we have 213.8 million registered voters in the US and 66.2% of all voters voted in the 2020 election, that equals 141.5 voters who voted in the 2020 election (Binney shows 140 million which is materially the same).

If President Trump won 74 million votes, then that leaves only 67.5 million votes remaining for Biden. This means 13 million duplicate or made up ballots were created and counted for Biden! [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-huge-simple-math-shows-biden-claims-13-million-votes-eligible-voters-voted-2020-election/]

Did the media and Tucker Carlson lie that there wasn’t any evidence of voter fraud?

Here is just the iceberg tip of the mountain of evidence that there was voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election:

– Dominion Contractor Says She Witnessed Fraudulent Actions at Detroit Ballot-Count Site [https://www.theepochtimes.com/dominion-contractor-says-she-witnessed-fra] – AWFUL. Tucker Carlson Doubles Down, Hits Sidney Powell and Says No Evidence of Switching Votes — HERE ARE 11 TIMES THEY GOT CAUGHT SWITCHING VOTES (Video) [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/disgusting-tucker-carlson-doubles-hits-sidney-powell-says-no-evidence-switching-votes-11-times-got-caught-switching-votes-video/] – Mark Levin said “The Washington Post FLAT OUT LIED,” but did Francis & Tucker Carlson Lie? [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/mark-levin-said-washington-post-flat.html and https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/insulting-demanding-rude-told-never-contact-sidney-powell-goes-off-tucker-carlson-video/] – Fellow at Hoover Institution: “To Lose a Margin of 58 to 41 with 600 to 700 Thousand Votes with One & Half million Mail-in Ballots… how… Statistically Possible”[https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/fellow-at-hoover-institution-to-lose.html]

– On Oct. 11, Judge “Agreed” that “Dominion… presented ‘Serious System Security Vulnerability… Issues that may place… Voters at Risk… of their… Right to Cast an Effective Vote'” [ttps://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/on-oct-11-judge-agreed-that-dominion.html]

– Exclusive: Rep. Paul Gosar Suggests Some Election Results ‘Very Skewed,’ Citing Reported Software Glitch [https://www.theepochtimes.com/exclusive-rep-paul-gosar-suggests-some-election-results-very-skewed-citing-reported-software-glitch_3569629.html]

– “INCONCEIVABLE”: “Exact same Ratio” Hour after hour was “% Biden 54” to “% Trump 45” can “make No Logical Sense other than to Assume Fraud” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/inconceivable-exact-same-ratio-hour.html]

– “STATISTICALLY IMPOSSIBLE”: There’s “1 Nonagintillion is equal to 1.0E+261 trillions” Chance that there was no Biden Voter Fraud in the Georgia Election [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/statistically-impossible-theres-1.html]

– Attorney Barnes: “Media Gaslighting… Now Sworn Testimony Doesn’t Count as ‘Evidence’? 90% of all Evidence… is Testimonial Evidence” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/attorney-barnes-media-gaslighting-now.html and

[https://twitter.com/Barnes_Law/status/1326993408779575297 and Hundreds provide testimonies — but no real evidence — in Trump campaign lawsuit to stop certification of Michigan election results https://www.clickondetroit.com/decision-2020/2020/11/12/hundreds-provide-testimonies-but-no-real-evidence-in-trump-campaign-lawsuit-to-stop-certification-of-michigan-election-results/?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar]

– Voter Fraud Is Real, Elections Expert Says [https://www.theepochtimes.com/voter-fraud-is-real-expert_3529504.html]

– 2 Charged With Voter Fraud, Allegedly Submitted 8,000 Fraudulent Registration Applications [https://www.theepochtimes.com/2-charged-with-voter-fraud-allegedly-submitted-8000-fraudulent-registration-applications_3583016.html]

– 2012 Palm Beach Post: Dominion “’Shortcoming’ led to Votes being Assigned to the Wrong Candidates… Declaring the Wrong Winners”[https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/2012-palm-beach-post-dominion.html]

– MIT Ph.D Inventor of the Email: “Our Analysis in Michigan indicates a Computer Algorithm was likely used to Transfer 69,000 Votes”[https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/mit-phd-inventor-of-email-our-analysis.html and

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email@va_shiva: https://twitter.com/va_shiva/status/1326595796947656716%5D

– Blabber Buzz News: “More Proof Of Fraud: ‘Hundreds Of Boxes’ Of Ballots ‘Ditched’, Then Found ‘Uncounted’ On Friday” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/blabber-buzz-news-more-proof-of-fraud.html]

– Democracy Institute Poll: “Biden Underperformed Hillary Clinton in every Major Metro area around the Country, Save for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/democracy-institute-poll-biden.html]

– The Director of The Democracy Institute Poll Basham presents the Overwhelming Evidence for “Ballot Fraud”https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-director-of-democracy-institute.html and https://democracyinstitute.org/patrick-bashams-sunday-express-article-assesses-us-election-pollingtemp/]

– Mark Levin: “The Washington Post FLAT OUT LIED” about [whistleblower] Richard Hopkins recanting his sworn statement [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/mark-levin-washington-post-flat-out-lied.html and Mark R. Levin@marklevinshow: https://twitter.com/marklevinshow/status/1326572247239290880%5D

– High-profile Attorney Marcus: “Legacy Media are Lying when they Claim that all of President Trump’s Allegations of Voter Fraud are Baseless” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/high-profile-attorney-marcus-legacy.html and https://tikvahfund.org/faculty/jerome-marcus/ and https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/10/i-was-in-philadelphia-watching-fraud-happen-heres-how-it-went-down/]

– International Cold War Expert Dr. Kengor said of the Pennsylvania Voting Curve “I don’t see how this can be Statistically Possible” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-international-cold-war-expert-dr.html and

[https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-paul-kengor-the-pennsylvania-voting-curve-doesnt-line-up_3569060.html]

– Bishop Gracida says “FRAUD: YOUR NAME IS DEMOCRAT”: “Report… Michigan USPS Whistleblower claims Superiors Instructed Employees to Back-date Mail-in-ballots coming in after November 3rd” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/bishop-gracida-says-fraud-your-name-is.html and “FRAUD: YOUR NAME IS DEMOCRAT”: https://abyssum.org/2020/11/05/fraud-your-name-is-democrat/]

– Washington Times: “352 U.S. Counties in 29 States Managed to have 1.8 million More Registered Voters than Eligible Voting-age Citizens” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/washington-times-352-us-counties-in-29.html and https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/oct/20/judicial-watch-finds-18-million-ghost-voters-in-29/%5D

– Geller Report: “Wisconsin[‘s]… Total number of registered voters: 3,129,000. Total number of votes cast: 3,239,920… evidence of fraud” [ttps://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/geller-report-wisconsins-total-number.html and https://gellerreport.com/2020/11/fraud-wisconsin-has-more-votes-than-people-registered-to-vote.html/%5D

– South Florida Sun Sentinel : “Attempt to Register Dead People in Florida County Discovered” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/south-florida-sun-sentinel-attempt-to.html and https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/attempt-register-dead-people-florida-county-discovered%5D – Poll: 30 Percent of Democrats “Believe the Election was Stolen from Trump” & apparently are Complicit in a “Criminal Conspiracy… Unparalleled in our History” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/poll-30-percent-of-democrats-believe.html]

– Could the Court Ruling on Alleghany County be the First Step to Flip Pennsylvania for President Trump? [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/could-court-ruling-on-alleghany-county.html and https://triblive.com/local/valley-news-dispatch/nicole-ziccarelli-asks-court-to-throw-out-undated-mail-in-ballots-in-senate-race/]

– Media Misinformation: “Thousands of Votes found for @realDonaldTrump in Georgia… so many Discrepancies… couldn’t even Certify a Winner for a Local Office… Media Response… NOTHING TO SEE HERE” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/media-misinformation-thousands-of-votes.html and

https://twitter.com/Barnes_Law/status/1326993408779575297 and Hundreds provide testimonies — but no real evidence — in Trump campaign lawsuit to stop certification of Michigan election results https://www.clickondetroit.com/decision-2020/2020/11/12/hundreds-provide-testimonies-but-no-real-evidence-in-trump-campaign-lawsuit-to-stop-certification-of-michigan-election-results/?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar]

– The Hill: “Two Computers… contained Names, Addresses, Birthdates and Driver’s License Information for Every Voter in the State” of Georgia Stolen[https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-hill-two-computers-contained-names.html and

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/461872-two-computers-stolen-from-atlanta-polling-site-contain-statewide-voter%5D

– Gateway Pundit: Rudy Giuliani revealed that Dominion Whistleblowers have “Evidence of the 100,000 Votes coming in. And they have some Photographs also” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/gateway-pundit-rudy-giuliani-revealed.html and

– Constitution Expert Ken Starr said “To Count every [“Illegal” Pennsylvania] Vote may be a Crime” & is a False, Absurd or Distorted Representation of the Constitution [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/constitution-expert-ken-starr-said-to.html and https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/11/09/ken-starr-pennsylvania-mail-in-ballot-extension-a-constitutional-travesty/, https://www.lexico.com/en/definition/travesty and https://nonvenipacem.com/2020/11/10/ken-starr-pa-mail-in-ballot-extension-a-constitutional-travesty/%5D

– Journalist O’Keefe: “RECORDING: Federal Agents ‘Coerce’ USPS Whistleblower Hopkins to Water Down Story. Hopkins Doubles Down” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/journalist-okeefe-recording-federal.html and James O’Keefe@JamesOKeefeIII:

https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1326323334800437248%5D

–Pre-Election Concerns Over Dominion Voting Systems Highlighted in Georgia Lawsuit Cyber security expert raised concerns over integrity of system, including external vulnerabilities, in sworn statement [https://www.theepochtimes.com/pre-election-concerns-over-dominion-voting-systems-highlighted-in-georgia-lawsuit_3576863.html]

