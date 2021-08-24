JOSEPH BIDEN WOULD NOT KNOW A MORAL ABSOLUTE EVEN IF HE WERE TO TAKE OF HIS EVER-PRESENT DARK GLASSES AS HE STEPPED OFF OF A 1000 FOOT CLIFF

|Moral Absolutes and Bidenby Judie BrownShareTweetForwardRead online and share: https://all.org/moral-absolutes-and-biden/Sham-Catholic president of the United States Joe Biden is a total failure. In terms of the natural law he is a moral pygmy, but he was helped along the road by Catholic bishops. And whether by accident or on purpose, what they have permitted is more outrageous than what Biden himself has done.Dating back to the early 1980s there have been bishops from the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware, who have turned a blind eye to Biden’s support of abortion, homosexual marriages, and other moral evils. In fact, I recall pro-life giant and my dearly departed friend Dee Becker of Wilmington telling me time and time again that she could not convince her bishop to lift a finger to even scold Biden for his pro-death record.Furthermore, in 2019 when Fr. Robert Morey of South Carolina did deny Biden Communion, Francis Malooly, Biden’s bishop at the time, responded to Fr. Morey’s action by saying he would not “politicize” the Eucharist; he would not deny the sacrament to pro-abortion Biden.Add to this the large number of Catholic prelates who have made it publicly known that when it comes to Biden there is nothing they will do to instruct him on the error of his ways, including denying him the holiest of Catholic sacraments—the body and blood of Christ.Among them we find Cardinal Blase Cupich, the same prelate who recently instructed his priests in the Archdiocese of Chicago that they may not honor requests for religious exemptions to the COVID vaccine! He says there is no basis in Catholic moral teaching for such questions, but he has also publicly criticized USCCB president Archbishop Jose Gomez for condemning Biden on his pro-abortion position.And of course Biden has been defended by Cardinal Wilton Gregory and others who prefer not to deny the Eucharist to Biden. So when you wonder why Biden is so confused about what the moral absolutes are and why they are important, you need look no further than many of the Catholic bishops of the United States.Biden, then senator and ever the lawyer, said during the 1991 Senate confirmation hearings on now Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, that in his arrogant opinion applying natural law to the Constitution was unacceptable.Secular newspapers such as the Washington Post concurred with Biden, reporting that “Judge Thomas has said that ‘the thesis of natural law is that human nature provides the key to how men ought to live their lives’—suggesting that natural law dictates morality to us, instead of leaving matters to individual choice.”Prideful statements like this have been offered time and time again to defend the misguided actions of people like Biden who would not know a moral absolute if it hit him in the face. As we know, when individual choice is preferred, moral absolutes must be rejected.But many intelligent individuals—like Professor Dianne Irving—are not steeped in political gobbledygook. Irving writes: “Natural law ethical theory aids us in understanding which human actions are morally right or wrong through the aid of human reason alone—without the use of Divine Revelation or the teachings of the Magisterium. It has been studied and refined over the centuries as a means of addressing what is the morally right thing for us to do when faced with genuine moral dilemmas. It is not some new, brash, untried or unscrutinized moral theory.”In other words, natural law theory is knowable by human reason and yet can be and is rejected by the likes of Joe Biden. Why is that?Well, as we know, moral absolutes do not change. Dr. Samuel Gregg, an expert in natural law theory, wrote an entire article on moral absolutes in which he pointed out the obvious: A moral absolute means “that there are intrinsically evil acts which admit of no exception whatsoever.”And there’s the rub. For folks like Biden, Cupich, and others, the idea of adhering to moral principles that admit to no exception is just unthinkable.And so the body of Christ will continue to be insulted. The babies will continue to die. The innocent will continue to be tossed aside, and all in the name of the “greater good.”Hogwash!That is why we must remember this:Without the negative moral absolutes, however, we can have no sure knowledge of evil, when we have chosen it, and how it imperils our salvation. Considered in these terms, the moral absolutes are far from being a burden. Instead they are a tangible sign of God’s love for us. To forget that in the name of being merciful would be folly itself.So let us pray for President Biden and all those who flirt with eternal suffering by ignoring the moral absolutes. God “desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.” That truth, of course, is Christ Jesus.
-
Archives
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- THROWING OUR SCHOOL KIDS UNDER THE SCHOOL BUS !!!!!!!
- LET’S JUST SUPPOSE THAT THE CHIEF STEWARD AT CANA SAID TO JESUS “I AM TOO BUSY WITH THE FOOD TO DO WHAT YOU ASK OF ME!” I THANK GOD THAT HE DID WHAT JESUS ASKED HIM TO DO. WHAT JESUS THEN DID HELPS THE FAITH OF COUNTLESS PEOPLE WHO APPROACH THE COMMUNION RAIL
- THE OLD SAYING “BIRDS OF A FEATHER FLOCK TOGETHER” IS FREQUENTLY VALIDATED BY PRESIDENTIAL APPOINTMENTS
- JOSEPH BIDEN WOULD NOT KNOW A MORAL ABSOLUTE EVEN IF HE WERE TO TAKE OF HIS EVER-PRESENT DARK GLASSES AS HE STEPPED OFF OF A 1000 FOOT CLIFF
- CHIEF JUSTICE ROBERTS’S CONCURRING OPINION IN CITIZENS UNITED v FEC (2010) FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF OVERRULING ROE V WADE IS VERY ENCOURAGING READING
Top Posts & Pages
- IS IT REALLY POSSIBLE THAT WE MAY BE RID OF Jorge Bergolio THIS YEAR??????????????????????????????????????????????
- NEWS BREAKING: JORGE MARIO BERGOGLIO TO RESIGN IN…
- WATCH THIS VIDEO, IT IS A GAME-CHANGER!!!
- DREADED SIGNS APPEARING FROM COVID-19 VACCINES
- YESTERDAY Jorge Bergolio DECLARED THE Ten Commandments TO BE OPTIONAL, BUT THE POISONOUS DEATH INJECTION OF THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE TO BE "AN ACT OF CHARITY"
- THE SATANIC INFLUENCE BEHIND THE MOTU PROPRIO TRADITIONIS CUSTODES
- AS THE SCREW TURNS
- 2 ABOUT ME
- Beware of the push to mandate COVID vacc…
- REPORT ON THE CONDITION OF Cardinal Raymond Burke
Top Clicks