IN ALL PROBABILITY AMERICAN SERVICEMEN COULD FIND THEMSELVES UNDER FIRE FROM THESE AMERICAN HELICOPTERS LEFT BEHIND AT THE BAGRAM AIR BASE IN AFGHANISTAN BY THE HASTY BIDEN WITHDRAWAL OF OUR FORCES FROM AFGHANISTAN

Thanks to Biden, the Taliban basically has its own air force now

Image Source: The Federalist Papers



When the Biden administration messed up the withdrawal from Afghanistan, tons of US military equipment was left behind. And thanks to that mistake, the Taliban essentially has its own air force made up of abandoned US aircraft.

In fact, recent estimates claim that the Taliban now has the 26th largest air force in the world. The Biden administration’s poorly executed retreat from Kabul left a treasure trove of advanced military gear for a group that hates America with a passion.

No doubt the Taliban will use the guns, vehicles, and aircraft against their own people. And, with the help of Russia and China, they’ll learn to use our military gear against us and our allies.

Of course, Biden still refuses to admit that the Afghanistan exit was a mess. During a recent press conference, he even turned his back to reporters and declined to answer any questions on the subject.

The Afghanistan debacle has become one of the greatest political and diplomatic disasters in American history. And don’t forget that your tax dollars paid for all of that military equipment that’s now in the hands of the Taliban.