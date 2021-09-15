FREEDOM WIRE

Vaccine Death Explosion in 2021, This Chart Says It All

The VAERS reporting system was set up in 1990 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor adverse events that occur after administration of vaccines.

These include the fact that only a small proportion of adverse events are reported, VAERS forms are not generally available at the time of vaccination and doctors may be unaware of VAERS or do not recognize an event as being vaccine-related.

The VAERS system has received much attention since it was created in 1990 and now receives over 60,000 reports annually; described as serious (causing disability, hospitalization, life-threatening illness or death)

Deaths from vaccines are underreported. VAERS data show a yearly average of 1,400 deaths following vaccination between 1990 and 2013; a 25-fold underreporting of deaths based on a VAERS report must be assumed because VAERS captures only 1%-10% of vaccine-related adverse events.

The main reasons for the underreporting include the fact that VAERS is voluntary (unlike with mandatory reporting systems), VAERS forms are not generally available at the time of vaccination, doctors may be unaware of VAERS or do not recognize an event as being vaccine related.

From the time that the COVID vaccines came into the population, there have been 14,701 deaths reported from the vaccine according to VAERS. Many of those have come from within the last month and a half with around 3,300 deaths. That’s about 70 per day!

To show you just how unusual these sort of numbers are, take a look at this chart that breaks down deaths reported to VAERS by year.

Hmm…I wonder what made the difference in 2021?

The big thing that people who are the hardcore pro-vaccine folk who think that they can do no wrong will typically offer the objection that anyone can report something to VAERS. My response to that is, so what? That’s supposed to be a bad thing?

They want to try and discredit the deaths from vaccines by saying this. But they don’t want to put the shoe on the other foot. On the other side of the coin, people can say that they’re manipulating the data on the side of those who die from COVID. It’s a two-sided coin here.