THE VAX IS KILLING A LOT OF PEOPLE

As VAERS Reports COVID Vax Killed 14,500 Since Dec 2020, F.D.A. Warns Parents Against Vaxxing Children
ByJon Fleetwood18 hours ago
As the experimental COVID vaccine reportedly kills 55 people per day, the FDA says not to vaccinate children aged 12 and younger.
QUICK FACTS:
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is again warning parents not to get children under 12 vaccinated, reports The New York Times.
- The agency could not offer a specific timeline as to when the experimental injection would be approved for the younger age group.
- No Covid-19 vaccine has been cleared for children under 12.
- The FDA says it is not known whether the available vaccines are safe or effective for young children.
- The Times notes that “[h]ealth officials have previously expressed concern that full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people 16 and up might prompt parents to seek, or doctors to give, the shots off-label to young children, specifically warning against the move.”
- The FDA warning comes as the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) released data on Sep 3 showing there have been 14,506 reported deaths from the COVID vaccine since December 2020.
- But a Harvard report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services states that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported” to VAERS, meaning the number of deaths caused by the COVID vaccine since Dec of last year is closer to 1,450,600, or, over 5,500 per day.
WHAT THE F.D.A. SAID:
- Dr. Janet Woodcock (acting FDA commissioner) and Dr. Peter Marks (of the agency’s Center for Biologics Research and Evaluation) said in a statement, “Children are not small adults—and issues that may be addressed in pediatric vaccine trials can include whether there is a need for different doses or different strength formulations of vaccines already used for adults.”
BACKGROUND:
- One America News recently released a study showing the vaccinated are almost 30 times more likely to catch Covid-19 than the unvaccinated.
Video Player
You must be logged in to post a comment.