“But first comes the time of great destruction, when even the angels weep”



Guardian Angel

August 28, 2021

“It is the gift of angels to bring hope to the world –

To soothe a troubled brow,

To clear a treacherous path,

To calm a stormy day,

So that the face of God shines through.

Angels mend and put back together

What man breaks.

But what a time of sorrow,

Even for angels,

When a broken world refuses to be mended,

And demons find welcome

While angels are shunned.

It is the gift of angels to bring hope to the world –

For their wings are tinged with mercy,

And their countenance is bathed in love.

Oh, but it is a time of sorrow,

When the archangels gather,

And other angels are told to “Stand down,”

For archangels’ wings are tinged with justice,

And their countenance is bathed in fire.

What sorrow now falls upon the world,

And even angels weep,

For angels of mercy with healing in their hands,

Have folded their wings and have been called aside,

For this is the time of the archangels,

This is the time of fire.

Oh but archangels also have healing in their wings,

But first comes the time of the great destruction,

When even angels weep.”

-S