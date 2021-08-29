CHICAGO’S CARDINAL CUPICH (CO-CONSPIRATOR OF JORGE BERGOLIO) IS COMPLETELY INCAPABLE OF COMPUTING THE COST TO HIS CATHOLIC CONGREGATION OF HIS CANCELLATION OF THE PRAYERS AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE CELEBRATION OF EVERY SUNDAY MASS

|The “Hail Mary” prayer will not be heard inside or outside of my Son’s ChurchInboxGlen & Renee Szablewski9:58 AM (7 minutes ago)to (Telmab7@gmail.com) Cardinal Cupich Bans Hail Mary and St Michael Prayer after Mass Cardinal Cupich has banned the Hail Mary and St Michael Prayer after MassNo Catholic bishop would ban a prayer of protection against Satan or the Angelic Salutation.But then Cupich is no Catholic bishopWho but a devil would ban these prayers, a friend (27) Cardinal Cupich Bans Hail Mary and St Michael Prayer after Mass – YouTube
Cardinal Cupich Bans Hail Mary and St Michael Prayer after Mass NOW LOOK AT THIS MESSAGE GIVEN IN 2014,see below
Mother of Salvation: Soon, the “Hail Mary” prayer will not be heard inside or outside of my Son’s Church February 12 2014
My child, just as my Son’s Image, His Word and His Promise to come again will be ignored and then eradicated, so also will every reference to me, your beloved Mother be. Soon, the “Hail Mary” prayer will not be heard inside or outside of my Son’s Church. Much disapproval will be shown to those who visit my holy Shrines and Marian groups will be criticised for many reasons, all without cause. Any admission regarding the authenticity of apparitions involving me, the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, will not be heard. All references to me will soon be frowned upon by a newly revamped shell of my Son’s Church on Earth. Devotions to me will be stopped in many churches, under the newly appointed regime to be introduced in the future. I will be forgotten about and then despised, by those who will claim to represent a new modern, all-inclusive church, which will bear little resemblance to the Church created upon the Rock, by my Son’s beloved apostle Peter. When you see all devotions to me, the Holy Mother of God, dealt with in this way please be aware that these new rules will be at the behest of the evil one. The evil one despises me, just as much as he is frightened by me. He knows that devotion to me, by souls, keeps his evil ways at bay and that the recital of my Most Holy Rosary scourges him and renders him powerless. Those days ahead will have to be faced by those who love me and there will come a time when the Church’s association with my Shrines will be cut off. When that happens, you will know that this will be to separate God’s children from my influence, which in those times will be necessary, if I am to help you draw towards my Son.My role is to prepare you for the Great Day of my Son’s Second Coming. I intend to continue to call out to my children, until that Day arrives. I only desire to bring souls before my Son, so that He can give them Eternal Salvation. It is all about the salvation of souls, but every effort will be made by the evil one to prevent this from happening.Your beloved MotherMother of Salvation
Attachments areaPreview YouTube video Cardinal Cupich Bans Hail Mary and St Michael Prayer after MassCardinal Cupich Bans Hail Mary and St Michael Prayer after Mass
