HERE ARE A FEW OF THE FORTUNATE ONES WHO WERE ABLE TO FLEE AFGHANISTAN, MANY MORE, UNFORTUNATELY WERE NOT ABLE TO MAKE IT ONTO THE AIRBASE.

Image Source: The Washington Free Beacon

Listening to Joe Biden and his staff, you’d think that the emergency evacuation of American citizens and allies in Afghanistan was going along swimmingly. But if you asked the actual people still stranded there, they’d tell a much darker story of frustration and abandonment.

According to the people that Joe Biden left behind as he made our hasty retreat from the war-torn country, the administration failed to maintain contact with those needing to flee Afghanistan. As a result, many are resorting to contacting their congressional representatives and senators to plead for help.

“So far, they’ve been unable to reach the airport. I know [White House press secretary] Jen Psaki has previously said this isn’t happening, but she’s dead wrong,” said the office of Representative Darrell Issa of California.

Do you mean to tell me that Jen Psaki lied to the press to protect her boss? What a shocker.

Meanwhile, many experts and analysts are trying to push Biden to ignore the August 31st deadline for getting the last Americans and allied Afghans out through the Kabul airport. But our allies were able to get their people out of the country with time to spare. So why haven’t we been able to do the same thing?

This foreign policy disaster keeps growing. And as many have already pointed out, the political fallout will impact the US and its allies for years to come.