“WHAT, ME WORRY?”



Joe Biden handed something over to the Taliban that could get him impeached

Americans could not believe what Joe Biden just did.

It could be the worst betrayal by an American President in history.

And Joe Biden handed something over to the Taliban that could get him impeached.

Joe Biden so badly botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan that Biden ended up having to depend on the Taliban to evacuate American citizens from Afghanistan.

Biden gave up Bagram Air Force Base, which forced the military into a defensive posture at Kabul Airport, which the Taliban immediately surrounded with checkpoints.

By choosing the course of action, the administration abandoned the fates of thousands of Americans to the Taliban.

Biden claimed they planned for every contingency, but POLITICO exposed that to be a lie when they reported that the Biden administration turned over lists of Americans and Afghan allies to the Taliban in hopes the Taliban could get U.S. citizens and Afghan partners through the checkpoint.

POLITICO exclusively reports:

U.S. officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city’s airport, a choice that’s prompted outrage behind the scenes from lawmakers and military officials. The move, detailed to POLITICO by three U.S. and congressional officials, was designed to expedite the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan as chaos erupted in Afghanistan’s capital city last week after the Taliban seized control of the country. It also came as the Biden administration has been relying on the Taliban for security outside the airport.

No one could believe Biden could be so stupid as to turnover what amounted to kill lists after reports that Taliban squads went door-to-door looking for Americans and Afghans who assisted the U.S. military.

“So, yes there have been occasions like that. To the best of my knowledge, in those cases, the bulk of that has occurred and they have been let through,” Biden said in response to a question about providing the Taliban with a kill list.

Biden’s dereliction of duty only led to more Republicans calling on Biden to resign or for Congress to draft articles of impeachment.

And if the GOP takes back Congress next year, many expect impeachment to happen.