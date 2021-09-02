Joe Biden believes he’s above the law but the Supreme Court just set him straight

September 2, 2021

The Biden administration has no regard for the rule of law.

They believe they can implement policies in any means necessary even if it’s blatantly illegal.

No doubt Joe Biden believes he’s above the law, but the Supreme Court just set him straight.

Joe Biden is a career politician who is used to getting his way.

He legislates outside the law and sees nothing wrong with it so long as his radical policies are implemented.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled that the eviction moratorium could stand with Justice Brett Kavanaugh stating he only ruled to let it remain in place because it was set to expire in a few weeks and only Congress has the power to extend it.

Well, Joe Biden didn’t care that only Congress could extend it.

In one of the most glaring acts of totally ignoring the law, Biden had the Centers for Disease Control issue a new rule blocking landlords from evicting tenants who refused to pay rent.

The CDC doesn’t have the power to issue such rules, but that didn’t matter to Biden – he had them do it anyway.

This very clearly upset the justices.

Biden was making a mockery of the Supreme Court.

So late last week the Supreme Court threw out Biden’s CDC implemented eviction moratorium.

“Careful review of that record makes clear that the applicants are virtually certain to succeed on the merits of their argument that the CDC has exceeded its authority. It would be one thing if Congress had specifically authorized the action that the CDC has taken. But that has not happened. Instead, the CDC has imposed a nationwide moratorium on evictions in reliance on a decades-old statute that authorizes it to implement measures like fumigation and pest extermination. It strains credulity to believe that this statute grants the CDC the sweeping authority that it asserts,” the ruling read.https:

It continued to state that the moratorium hurt potential renters who are being denied housing because landlords are not allowed to remove delinquent tenants.

That’s something Joe Biden doesn’t seem to care about.

Joe Biden, in fact, admitted that issuing the order unilaterally through the CDC may be illegal.

He’s not even hiding his illegal activities anymore.

This man is not fit to serve as President of the United States of America when he would knowingly and willfully break the law.