Is Pro-Abort Biden a Catholic in the Same Way Sexual Predator McCarrick is a Catholic?

September 03, 2021

Today, The American Catholic explained the careers of pro-abortion Joe Biden and ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick in two paragraphs:

WASHINGTON, DC—President Biden’s open profession of Catholic Faith has been a focus point of his political career. After news of SCOTUS decision on #TexasAbortionLaw, a reporter asks how @JoeBiden reconciles this with actively pursuing pro-abortion agenda, @PressSecresponds: pic.twitter.com/JCOA2aKxxn — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) September 3, 2021

This senile crook actually voted for a constitutional amendment banning abortion back in the seventies. The only thing Joe Biden truly has ever believed in is getting his share of the graft. [https://the-american-catholic.com/2021/09/03/our-devout-catholic-president/]

It appears that Biden is a Catholic in the same way McCarrick is a Catholic. McCarrick even protected pro-abortion Biden:

Sexual predator McCarrick protected the possible sex predator Biden when then head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (later to be Pope Benedict XVI) wrote that bishops were not to admit to Communion politicians like “gravely sinful” Biden who supports the killing of unborn babies.



McCarrick lied for politicians like Biden by ignoring the important parts of the Ratzinger letter and told bishops not to obey or ignore the Catholic Church law.



Last year, Fr. Robert Morey denied Holy Communion to the “gravely sinful” Biden following a “2004 decree signed jointly by the bishops of Atlanta, Charleston, and Charlotte”:



“In denying Biden communion, [Fr.] Morey was following a diocesan policy set forth in a 2004 decreesigned jointly by the bishops of Atlanta, Charleston, and Charlotte. The decree states that supporting pro-abortion legislation is ‘gravely sinful’ and that public figures who do so must be denied communion until they repent.”

[https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2019/10/31/cardinal-dolan-on-biden-communion-denial-i-wouldnt-do-it/]

Might the “gravely sinful” Biden be a predator like his protector McCarrick?

Gateway Pundit presents evidence that Biden could be a “groping” predator:

“In 2017, the Gateway Pundit exclusively reported that a Secret Service agent was suspended for a week in 2009 for shoving then-Vice President Joe Biden after he cupped his girlfriend’s breast while the couple was taking a photo with him.”

“Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the agent asserted that, “we had to cancel the VP Christmas get together at the Vice President’s house because Biden would grope all of our wives and girlfriend’s asses.” The annual party was for agents and Navy personnel who were tasked with protecting the Biden family.”

“The Secret Service has now inadvertently confirmed our report to Judicial Watch, who has filed a lawsuit after the Secret Service failed to respond to a July 14, 2020 administrative appeal challenging its claim that all files related to the 2009 altercation, “ha[d] been destroyed,” due to “retention standards.” [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/secret-service-inadvertently-confirms-gateway-pundit-story-biden-sexually-assaulting-agents-girlfriend/]

Finally, might Biden be a liar like McCarrick?

The evidence is overwhelming that Biden’s political career is packed with lies:

– User Clip: Joe Biden Lies About His College & High School Record | C-SPAN.org [https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4821169/user-clip-joe-biden-lies-college-high-school-record#]

– That Time Joe Biden Lied About His Academic Credentials – Mother Jones [https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2019/05/that-time-joe-biden-lied-about-his-academic-credentials/]

– 2 truths and 31 lies Joe Biden has told about his work in the Civil Rights Movement – Shaun King’s Newsletter [https://shaunking.substack.com/p/2-truths-and-31-lies-joe-biden-has]

– Biden Claimed He Was In Top Half Of Law Class [https://apnews.com/cd977f7ff301993f7976974ba07c5495]

– Joe Biden’s 1988 presidential run doomed by plagiarism scandal – Business Insider [https://www.businessinsider.com/plagiarism-scandal-joe-biden-first-presidential-run-1988-2019-3]– Why Biden’s plagiarims shouldn’t be forgotten. [https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2008/08/why-biden-s-plagiarims-shouldn-t-be-forgotten.htm

