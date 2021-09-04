Is there evidence that Francis might be pretending to be pro-life while supporting and possibly working with the pro-abortion globalist elite? Yes, it would seem that the evidence is mounting!

SEARCH

Are Francis Catholics like Mark Shea & Francis Pretending to be Pro-Life?

September 04, 2021

The Remnant wrote that Mark Shea “used to pretend that he was pro-life on the abortion issue, but the pretense has worn increasingly thin in recent years. Shea revels in expressing his detestation of the pro-life movement.” [https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/fetzen-fliegen/item/5512-pro-life-manichaeism-and-the-mark-shea-intellectual-tradition]

Might Shea possibly be mirroring his beloved idol, Francis, in his “pretense”?

Is there evidence that Francis might be pretending to be pro-life while supporting and possibly working with the pro-abortion globalist elite?

An internationally respected investigator and attorney as well as the documented facts gives us the detailed answer below on whom Francis really may be working for:



Francis on September 1, 2016 said he was “gratified that on September 2015 the nations of the world adopted the Sustainable Development Goals” which calls for universal access to abortion.



Does this means that Francis is “gratified” about universal access to abortion because he made no qualifying exception to abortion in his endorsement then or to this day?



Does the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals really plan universal access to abortion?



Goal 6 of the United Nations (UN) Substantial Development Goals (SDG) states that nations must:



“Ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights.”



The UN Conference in Cairo in 1994 said “abortion (as specified in paragraph 8.25)” is a “basic component of reproductive health care services.”



In simple words, Francis, in a backhanded way, endorsed universal access to abortion.



Internationally known sex abuse expert, investigator and Attorney Elizabeth Yore at the 2016 Fatima conference in Chicago said the Francis endorsement was no surprise.



The Francis approval of the UN plan for universal access to abortion and its population control scheme was planned and orchestrated well in advance by wealthy global elites according to the investigator and attorney.



At the Fatima conference Yore gave a speech that was really a presentation of the enemies battle plans and then she gave a battle cry.



On YouTube you will find her speech called “An Unholy Alliance: the UN, Soros, and the Francis Papacy.”



In her website yorechildren.com and in the complete speech she presents detailed evidence to back up the part of her talk I present below.



All Catholics need to hear her battle cry.



Here is the most important part of her speech (which I hand typed with my two fingers as Tolkien said):



“After spending the last three years investigating and witnessing, first hand, I am convinced this is a intentional and coordinated alliance between the Vatican, the UN and Soros.”



“The radical one world order agenda is hidden and obscured by the false and manufactured climate change movement.”



“Shockingly the movement found and secured its missing power broker: its missing link and its long sought after moral voice. The golden ring of the papacy was won and secured by George Soros through infiltration at the Vatican.”



“Folks take note, they are moving at lightning speed. The mission has been accomplished by the environmental agenda. The new world order is well underway.”



“The global warming globalists secured a perfectly timed and coordinated Vatican Apostolic Exhortation Laudato Si written intentionally in time for the UN vote on the Sustainable Development Goals.”



“Then Pope Francis spoke at the UN general assembly which was timed on the very day the vote occurred and was passed.”



“Francis repeatedly said he hoped his Exhortation would help pass the SDG and Paris treaty. The unthinkable happened: the Paris Climate Treaty passed in December 2015, a mere eight months after Laudato Si.”



“Soros operatives pulled off a miracle with the most popular men on in the world.”



“Who is George Soros? He is anti-God, anti-American and anti-Catholic. Even though he is a billionaire. He lavishly funds Planned Parenthood, Hillary Clinton, Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter and countless media outlets.”



“He seeks a one world order world governed by the elites.”



“Make no mistake: this is about tyranny.”



This is megalomaniac who bragged that he considered himself a god. This is George Soros. And he even claimed he was the boss of the pope. That was in the early 2000’s. That has become a fact.”



“Suddenly it appears his prophecy has come true. George Soros operatives are embedded in the Vatican. They have drafted Vatican documents that set up the Soros agenda which mirrors the Francis agenda.”



“Mass immigration which George Soros funds and Black Lives Matter and environmentalism. The gig is up.”



“We are in a death struggle with the secular culture and a global domination of elitists who seek to reduce the worlds population by force, redefine marriage and gender and govern by tyranny.”



“As the photo shows, Pope Francis shared the podium with Jeffery Sachs and expressed his gratitude to the UN for its partnership. Jeffery Sachs was pointed to as the Vatican Academy’s greatest supporter.”



“We now know Soros directed money to influence the USCCB and to coordinate the Vatican through Cardinal Maradiaga.”



“The mortal enemy of the Church has breached the Vatican walls and now is in encampment there.”



“The author Micheal Crichton said that the greatest challenge facing mankind is the challenge of distinguishing reality from fanasy, truth from propaganda.”



“What is the reality about our world and those who wish to control humanity by tyranny, demagoguery, nuanced language and lies.”



“The Left has given the world the sin of the century which is the sin against the child.”



“More children have been willfully killed by adults in the last hundred years than in the whole preceding history of humanity.”



“In the last hundred years, the eradication of the child is promoted by none other than the United Nations and funded by the mega-billionaire George Soros through his many Open Society Foundations.”



“It is a object horror that these two entities are given a prominent role, a sit at the Holy See; that they have infiltrated the Chair of Peter; that they have formed a unholy alliance is beyond imaginable.”



“But it is a reality we can’t deny.”



“The globalist control the media. They own the wealth. They control all the wealthy foundations. And now tragically control the Vatican and its mega-star pope.”



“We can no longer play prevent defense. It is time to go on the offensive.”



“What are we to do?”



This might be the final fight. Or it could be the definitive battle for the freedom of mankind.”



“They have the money. We have the truth. They have the power and influence. We have the truth.”



“They have the powerful United Nations. We have the Blessed Mother. No other weapon do we need.”



This is Holy Mother Church that has been invaded by marauders of death. They are inside the walls. They are issuing edicts and plotting new strategies in the cover of darkness.”



“We must shine the light on them. Sunlight is the best disinfectant. But we must speak up and do battle.”



“I presume everyone here was confirmed. You are soldiers of Christ. Well its time to reenlist. As the dark cloud envelopes the Holy See and our beloved Mother Church. You are Our Lady’s army of advocates.”



“You must understand the cautionary words of C. S. Lewis which mirrors a Chestertonian epic.”



“C. S. Lewis said ‘This is enemy occupied territory. That is what this world is. Christianity is the rightful story that the rightful King has landed. You might say he landed in disguise and is calling us all take part in a great campaign of sabotage.”



When you go to church, you are really listening in to the secret wireless from our friends. That is why the enemy is so anguished to prevent us from going. “



These has all been uncomfortable and terrifying. I know.”



“But I am reminded of St. Therese, the Little Flower. The sweet genteel young saint discovered the words of Our Lord in St. Matthew’s Gospel:



‘I came not to bring peace, but a sword.'”



“In her letter to her beloved sister Celine, the Little Flower wrote:



‘There remains nothing else for us to do, but to fight. When we don’t have the strength, it is then that Jesus fights for us.'”



“At the end of her life, she said, with the voice of a battle worn warrior, ‘I shall die with weapons in my hands.'”



“Our Lady Queen of heaven and earth pray for us.”

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it. SHARESHAREComments



