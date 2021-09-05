A GOLD STAR MOTHER’S DIALOG WITH Joe Biden REVEALS WHERE HER DECEASED SON GOT HIS COURAGE



A slain Marine’s mother just ended Joe Biden’s Presidency with an epic statement that will make you cry

September 3, 2021

Joe Biden’s failure in Afghanistan directly led to the death of 13 U.S. Marines.

They died in an explosion near the Kabul airport, which Biden had announced he was abandoning.

Joe Biden’s failed Afghanistan withdrawal will forever be a stain on the history of the United States.

He handed billions of dollars in weapons to terrorists, and then gave up on rescuing Americans stuck in the city that was then run by the same terrorists he just armed.

While his surrender surely infuriates all proud Americans, it especially stings for Shana Chappell, the mother of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, one of those U.S. Marines killed by a Taliban suicide bomber near the Kabul airport.

In fact, she was disgusted, and took to her Facebook page to make her anger known.

She posted about how Biden refused to listen to her story, and instead kept interrupting to talk about his own son, Beau, who died of cancer in 2015.

“U then rolled your f***ing eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and i let you know that the only reason i was talking to you was out of respect for my son . . .” she wrote.

Chappell went on to state that Biden turned away and threw his hands up as she continued to speak to him.

She also spoke about how Biden continually checked his watch during the ceremony.

“What the f*** was so important that you had to keep looking at your watch????” she asked. “You are nobody special Biden!!! America Hates you!!!!!”

After making her post, Chappell had her account limited on Facebook, and she was completely banned from Instagram, another social media website owned by Facebook.

Her ban remained in place for multiple days, until it was reinstated following intense uproar.

“We express our deepest condolences to Ms. Chappell and her family,” said an Instagram spokeswoman. “Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies. While the post was not removed, her account was incorrectly deleted and we have since restored it.”

She clearly ripped Biden a new one, and was completely justified in doing so.