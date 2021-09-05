GOOD NEWS!!! THE PRO-ABORTION SPECIES OF homo sapiens IS DOOMED TO EXTINCTION

SEARCH

Flashback: “Coming Victory Over Abortion”?

September 04, 2021

July 31, 2005 Below is a email I recieved from Steve Mosher. Please read it because it is important. I don’t want to get into names, but there are some pro-life organizations which I wouldn’t donate a penny. Steve’s PRI is just the opposite, if you could only donate to one pro-life group that is the one.

Fred

Abortion may be legal in America, but more and more Americans are choosing life. This shift in attitude will have a positive demographic effect in the years ahead. As more and more Americans choose life, America is shifting towards the Culture of Life.



Steven W. Mosher

President



The Coming Demographic Victory



Pro-lifers may be on the defensive in the courtroom, but they are winning the battle of the cradle.

The first person to point this out to me was Father Paul Marx. A family sociologist by training, Father had noticed in his travels around the United States that pro-lifers had larger families than the American average. I had observed the same thing. Pro-life events attracted families with four, six, or even eight children. It only made sense, we agreed, that those who respect the sanctity of unborn life would average more children than those who do not. For one thing, their children are at far less risk of being aborted than are the children of pro-aborts.



It was left to crack HLI researcher Brian Clowes to clothe these impressions with statistics. Dr. Clowes concluded from the sketchy survey data then available that there were significant, even striking differences in fertility between the two groups. While those who professed pro-life sentiments far exceeded the American average of two children, those who supported legal abortion fell far short of this figure. Specifically, he found that pro-lifers averaged three children, while pro-aborts averaged one. This is to say, pro-lifers were out reproducing pro-aborts by a margin of three to one.



At the time, in the mid-nineties, the polls showed that Americans were more or less evenly divided on the abortion question. But if we were right, the poll numbers would inexorably shift in a pro-life direction as time passed. Demography is destiny, after all. If the pro-lifers were having three times as many children as the pro-aborts, then the ranks of the pro-lifers would swell while the ranks of the pro-aborts thinned. The pro-abortion movement would have signed its own death warrant.



Pro-lifers, on the other hand, would be busy signing birth certificates.

After a generation, the country would be overwhelmingly pro-life.



The mind is drawn toward pleasant prospects, but is there any hard evidence of such a demographic shift? I am happy to report that there is. A new Gallup poll of teenagers, reported on November 24, 2003 by WorldNetDaily.com, found that 72 percent of those queried believe abortion is morally wrong.



The survey of youth, aged 13 to 17, indicated just 19 percent believe abortion should be legal in all circumstances, compared to 26 percent for adults. About 47 percent of teens said it should be legal under some circumstances, while 55 percent of adults agreed. Most strikingly, about 32 percent of teens thought abortion should never be permitted, while only 17 percent of adults said the same. Religious conviction played a part in these views. Only 12 percent of churchgoing youth thought that abortion is morally acceptable, compared with about 38 percent of non-churchgoing youth. About 40 percent of churchgoing teens believe abortion should be illegal under any circumstance, compared to 26 percent for non-churchgoers.



The Gallup Youth Survey was done through a scientific methodology via the Internet to ensure a representative sample of the U.S. population. The questionnaire was completed by 517 youths. Richard Land, president of the Southern Baptist Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, told Baptist Press that “We’re winning the struggle for hearts and minds. The young people are more conservative than their parents.”

But I believe it would be accurate to say that we are winning the battle

of the cradle. The young people surveyed are, by and large, the sons and

daughters of parents of pro-life sentiments. Like begets like, only in greater number.



The battle is not over yet, however.



The pro-aborts are not going quietly into demographic oblivion. (Do they ever do anything quietly?) While they have largely stopped reproducing themselves biologically, they are continuing to replicate themselves culturally. What do I mean? I mean that the Culture of Death controls MTV and passes its anti-people and anti-baby attitudes along to unsuspecting young viewers. It controls elite institutions of higher education. Tenured abortion radicals are zealous in making new recruits to their anti-life views.



This means that it is not enough to simply welcome more children into the world. People of pro-life sentiments must ensure that their own children_and as many other young people as they can reach_are properly taught the Culture of Life values that they are the product of. They will find their pro-life views under assault as they go on to college, and must be taught to defend them.If this is done, then this country will move sharply in a pro-life direction over the next decade. And the stage will be set to outlaw not merely Partial Birth Abortions, but all abortions.

[Join with Population Research Institute as we work to make the world safe for families and babies. Make your tax-deductible donation at our secure Website at https://pop.org/donate.cfm%5D

Steve Mosher is the president of Population Research Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to debunking the myth that the world is overpopulated.

(c) 2003 Population Research Institute.

Permission to reprint granted. Redistribute widely. Credit requested.

Click here for Credit Card and Amazon Order of Fred Martinez’s book “Hidden Axis”:

http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1410746186/qid=1099936755/sr=11-1/ref

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.