I JUST RECEIVED THIS IN AN EMAIL FROM A LONGTIME FRIEND, HARRY HOOKER

War started in the 7th Century and lasted through the 17th Century. Many will contend it never stopped; the Facts below are Historically correct.



That is why many of us Choke when we hear someone say we will defeat or contain these Islamic Terrorists in a few Years, or even “30 Years” as has been stated by Leon Panetta.



If the latest batch of Murders, Beheadings, and Killing of Innocent Christians has at all shocked you, it is time for you to read this Compilation of Historical Facts about the Intense Hatred that Muslims have for ANY and ALL who are “NOT” Muslims!



WE ARE THE STUPID



In 732 A.D., the Muslim Army, which was moving on Paris, was Defeated and turned back at Tours, France, by Charles Martell.



In 1571 A.D, the Muslim Army/Navy was defeated by the Italians and Austrians as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Attack Southern Europe in the Battle of Lepanto.



In 1683 A.D, the Turkish Muslim Army, Attacking Eastern Europe, was finally Defeated in the Battle of Vienna by German and Polish Christian Armies.



This Nonsense has been going on for 1,400 years! The SAD thing is that more than half of all Politicians do not even know any of this.



If these Battles had not been Won, we would most likely be speaking Arabic, and Christianity could be Non-existent. Judaism certainly would NOT exist!



Reality check: A lot of Americans have become so Insulated from Reality that they Imagine America can Suffer defeat without any Inconvenience to themselves.



Think back: The following events are true historical facts. It has been many years since 1968, but History keeps repeating itself.



1. In 1968, Robert Kennedy was Shot and Killed by a Muslim Male.



2. In 1972, at the Munich Olympics, Israeli Athletes were Kidnapped and Massacred by Muslim Males.



3. In 1972, a Pan Am 747 was Hijacked and eventually Diverted to Cairo where a Fuse was lit on Final Approach. Shortly after Landing, it was Blown up by Muslim Males.



4. In 1973, a Pan Am 707 was Destroyed in Rome with 33 People Killed, when it was Attacked with Grenades by Muslim Males.



5. In 1979, the United States Embassy in Iran was taken over by Muslim Males.



6. During the 1980’s, a number of Americans were Kidnapped in Lebanon by Muslim Males.



7. In 1983, the United States Marine Barracks in Beirut was Blown up by Muslim Males.



8. In 1985, the Cruise Ship Achille-Lauro was Hijacked, and a 70-year-old American Passenger was Murdered and thrown Overboard in his Wheelchair by Muslim Males.



9. In 1985, TWA Flight 847 was Hijacked at Athens, and a United States Navy Diver, who was trying to Rescue Passengers – was murdered by Muslim Males.



10. In 1988, an Am Flight 103 was bombed by Muslim Males.



11. In 1993, the World Trade Center was Bombed for the First Time by Muslim Males.



12. In 1998, the United States Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania were Bombed by Muslim Males.



13. On 09/11/01, FOUR Airliners were Hijacked. Two of the Planes were used as Missiles to take down the World Trade Centers. One Plane Crashed into the United States Pentagon,

and the other Plane was Diverted and Crashed by the Passengers. Thousands of People were Killed by Muslim Males.



14. In 2002, the United States fought a War in Afghanistan against Muslim Males.



15. In 2002, reporter Daniel Pearl was Kidnapped and Beheaded by you guessed it – a Muslim Male. (Plus two other American Journalists who had just recently been Beheaded.)



16. In 2013, the Boston Marathon Bombing resulted in Four Innocent People, including a Child, being Killed and 264 other People injured by Muslim Males.



NO, I really do not see a pattern here to Justify Profiling. Do YOU? So, to ensure we Americans never Offend Anyone – particularly Fanatics intent on Killing US – Airport Security Screeners will NO longer be allowed to Profile certain People.



So, ask yourself: “Just how Stupid are we?!?!” Have Americans completely lost their Minds or just their “Power of Reason?” the writer of the Award Winning story “Forrest Gump” so aptly put it, “Stupid is as Stupid does.”



You now have the Opportunity to send this on to other Email Contacts. Please do that! Or you can just sit back, keep complaining and do nothing.



As Barack Obama said in his book: “Nothing sounds as Beautiful as the Muslim Evening Prayers from the Tower.”

