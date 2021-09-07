I JUST RECEIVED THIS IN AN EMAIL FROM A LONGTIME FRIEND, HARRY HOOKER

War started in the 7th Century and lasted through the 17th Century. Many will contend it never stopped; the Facts below are Historically correct.
That is why many of us Choke when we hear someone say we will defeat or contain these Islamic Terrorists in a few Years, or even “30 Years” as has been stated by Leon Panetta.
If the latest batch of Murders, Beheadings, and Killing of Innocent Christians has at all shocked you, it is time for you to read this Compilation of Historical Facts about the Intense Hatred that Muslims have for ANY and ALL who are “NOT” Muslims!
WE ARE THE STUPID
In 732 A.D., the Muslim Army, which was moving on Paris, was Defeated and turned back at Tours, France, by Charles Martell.
In 1571 A.D, the Muslim Army/Navy was defeated by the Italians and Austrians as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Attack Southern Europe in the Battle of Lepanto.
In 1683 A.D, the Turkish Muslim Army, Attacking Eastern Europe, was finally Defeated in the Battle of Vienna by German and Polish Christian Armies.
This Nonsense has been going on for 1,400 years! The SAD thing is that more than half of all Politicians do not even know any of this.
If these Battles had not been Won, we would most likely be speaking Arabic, and Christianity could be Non-existent. Judaism certainly would NOT exist!
Reality check: A lot of Americans have become so Insulated from Reality that they Imagine America can Suffer defeat without any Inconvenience to themselves.
Think back: The following events are true historical facts. It has been many years since 1968, but History keeps repeating itself.
1. In 1968, Robert Kennedy was Shot and Killed by a Muslim Male.
2. In 1972, at the Munich Olympics, Israeli Athletes were Kidnapped and Massacred by Muslim Males.
3. In 1972, a Pan Am 747 was Hijacked and eventually Diverted to Cairo where a Fuse was lit on Final Approach. Shortly after Landing, it was Blown up by Muslim Males.
4. In 1973, a Pan Am 707 was Destroyed in Rome with 33 People Killed, when it was Attacked with Grenades by Muslim Males.
5. In 1979, the United States Embassy in Iran was taken over by Muslim Males.
6. During the 1980’s, a number of Americans were Kidnapped in Lebanon by Muslim Males.
7. In 1983, the United States Marine Barracks in Beirut was Blown up by Muslim Males.
8. In 1985, the Cruise Ship Achille-Lauro was Hijacked, and a 70-year-old American Passenger was Murdered and thrown Overboard in his Wheelchair by Muslim Males.
9. In 1985, TWA Flight 847 was Hijacked at Athens, and a United States Navy Diver, who was trying to Rescue Passengers – was murdered by Muslim Males.
10. In 1988, an Am Flight 103 was bombed by Muslim Males.
11. In 1993, the World Trade Center was Bombed for the First Time by Muslim Males.
12. In 1998, the United States Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania were Bombed by Muslim Males.
13. On 09/11/01, FOUR Airliners were Hijacked. Two of the Planes were used as Missiles to take down the World Trade Centers. One Plane Crashed into the United States Pentagon,
and the other Plane was Diverted and Crashed by the Passengers. Thousands of People were Killed by Muslim Males.
14. In 2002, the United States fought a War in Afghanistan against Muslim Males.
15. In 2002, reporter Daniel Pearl was Kidnapped and Beheaded by you guessed it – a Muslim Male. (Plus two other American Journalists who had just recently been Beheaded.)
16. In 2013, the Boston Marathon Bombing resulted in Four Innocent People, including a Child, being Killed and 264 other People injured by Muslim Males.
NO, I really do not see a pattern here to Justify Profiling. Do YOU? So, to ensure we Americans never Offend Anyone – particularly Fanatics intent on Killing US – Airport Security Screeners will NO longer be allowed to Profile certain People.
So, ask yourself: “Just how Stupid are we?!?!” Have Americans completely lost their Minds or just their “Power of Reason?” the writer of the Award Winning story “Forrest Gump” so aptly put it, “Stupid is as Stupid does.”
You now have the Opportunity to send this on to other Email Contacts. Please do that! Or you can just sit back, keep complaining and do nothing.
As Barack Obama said in his book: “Nothing sounds as Beautiful as the Muslim Evening Prayers from the Tower.”
-
Archives
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- DO NOT FOOL YOURSELF, THE PROBLEM AT THE TEXAS BORDER IS NOT ONLY A TEXAS PROBLEM, IT IS A PROBLEM FOR THE ENTIRE United States. THE ENEMIES OF AMERICA ARE NOT STOPPING IN TEXAS, THEY ARE PROCEEDING TO EVERY MAJOR STATE IN THE NATION.
- I JUST RECEIVED THIS IN AN EMAIL FROM A LONGTIME FRIEND, HARRY HOOKER
- The journalist Ciminiello wrote “‘the See of St. Peter’ has been translated as ‘will be vacant,’ but can legitimately be interpreted as communicating an impeded See”:
- MY NIECE JUST SENT ME THIS POST FROM ABYSSUM PUBLISHED IN 2014, AND I THOUGHT YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING IT
- IMPEACH Joe Biden OVER WHAT HE DID IN AFGHANISTAN, UNFORTUNATELY HE CANNOT BE IMPEACHED OVER HIS SUPPORT FOR ABORTION
Top Posts & Pages
- ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria Vigano HAS JUST ISSUED THIS IMPORTANT LETTER EXPLAINING THAT NO ONE WILL BE PART OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER UNLESS HE CARRIES OUT AN ACT OF WORSHIP TO LUCIFER
- MAY HIS TRIBE INCREASE !!!
- SCOTUS HAS RULED THAT IF A HUMAN GENOME WERE CHANGED BY VACCINES THEN THE GENOME COULD BE PATENTED AND SINCE SOMETHING THAT IS PATENTED IS "PROPERTY" AND CAN FALL UNDER THE DEFINITION OF "TRANSHUMAN" AND SINCE TRANSHUMANS DO NOT HAVE ACCESS TO HUMAN RIGHTS THE JABBED WILL IN THE FUTURE NO LONGER HAVE ACCESS TO HUMAN RIGHTS
- I USE CURVEWARE, YOU SHOULD ALSO !!!!
- THE ROOT OF THE CULTURE WAR
- I JUST RECEIVED THIS IN AN EMAIL FROM A LONGTIME FRIEND, HARRY HOOKER
- BROTHER Alexis Bugnolo IS DETAINED BY ITALIAN POLICE IN THE PIAZZA OF SAINT PETER BASILICA
- A SIGN OF HOPE
- 2 ABOUT ME
- Joe Biden MUST BE IMPEACHED
Top Clicks