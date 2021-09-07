SEARCH

Vatican Expert Marco Tosatti: “All these Distractions always lead to the same Scenario of the [Pope Benedict XVI] Impeded See?”

September 07, 2021

The renowned Vatican expert Marco Tosatti stated the papacy may be “impeded”:

And that all these distractions always lead to the same scenario of the impeded See?The latest discovery was made by a journalist from Roma IT, Mirko Ciminiello. Again in “Latest Conversations,” Ratzinger admits that he himself may indeed be the last pope on St. Malachy’s list of pontiffs: he practically does not consider Francis as his legitimate successor.If Benedict has not abdicated, in fact, the lines of succession are forever separated: one papal and one anti-papal, and if the cardinals do not settle the canonical question about his Declaratio, the true Church will continue in hiding, with a next spiritual leader who is the true successor of Benedict XVI.[https://www.marcotosatti.com/2021/08/28/benedicts-renunciation-and-the-question-of-the-impeded-see/]

The journalist Ciminiello wrote “‘the See of St. Peter’ has been translated as ‘will be vacant,’ but can legitimately be interpreted as communicating an impeded See”:

These are facts – and not even isolated ones. Suffice it to consider, for example, that Joseph Ratzinger still wears the white robe, lives in the Vatican, signs P.P. (Pater Patrum) and imparts the apostolic blessing. He admits (as per our recent intuition) the possibility of being the last Pope “as we have known him until now”, as he is designated in the prophecy of Malachi. In addition, there is the small detail that the institution of Pope Emeritus does not exist, as the Vatican has noticed only now – so much so that they are now trying to regulate it.

All aspects of which Benedict XVI seems perfectly aware. And about which he seems to have been sending, for eight years, messages to those who have ears to hear. The last one was reported by the blog fromrome.info, which quoted a very precise question by journalist Peter Seewald, also in Last Conversations. “Is diminished physical vigor sufficient reason to step down from the throne of Peter?”

Question to which Pope Ratzinger responded by immediately speaking of a misunderstanding related to the function (i.e. ministerium). But the successor of Peter “is involved in the innermost being”, that is, at the higher level of the munus. And – added His Holiness – if a Pontiff is no longer able to carry out his (practical) office in a complete manner, he must “leave the throne free”. Not, that is, to come down from it (as Seewald ventilated), but to leave it free, unencumbered, unoccupied.

The deafening silence of the media

This, according to some distinguished Latinists, is precisely the original meaning of a verb that stands out in the Declaratio of February 2013. Vacet, which in reference to “the See of St. Peter” has been translated as “will be vacant,” but can legitimately be interpreted as communicating an impeded See.

A status provided for in Canon 412 of the Code of Canon Law, which occurs when the diocesan bishop is prevented from exercising his pastoral office. And this “by reason of imprisonment, confinement, exile or incapacity, not being able to communicate even by letter with his diocesans.”

Just the situation that Joseph Ratzinger found himself living eight years ago. Besieged by internal enemies (the Mafia of St. Gallen), external (the blockade of Vatican ATMs), and with private mail given to the press (the Vatileaks scandal).

Rebus sic stantibus (Things being as they are), it would mean that Benedict XVI is still the only true Pope, with all the (disruptive) consequences of the case. Case that would be by far the journalistic case of the millennium, but which the mainstream media.” [ttps://www.fromrome.info/2021/09/07/the-deafening-silence-of-the-msm-on-the-invalid-renunciation-of-pope-benedict-xvi/]

