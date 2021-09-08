SEARCH

Biden’s “Chief Liars regarding Ivermectin,” “Information Flooding” for the Lazy CNN-Fox Crowd & Chinese Communist-like Total “Control of our Life”

September 08, 2021

In 2014, a Harvard educational manuscript showed how “information flooding” which a method of censorship for the lazy low information CNN-Fox crowd apparently allowed the Biden Steal, the COVID hysteria unconstitutional lockdowns and now the Joe Biden China-like media propaganda regarding Ivermectin.

The purpose appears to be for a Chinese Communist-like total control of our life as seems to be happening full scale in Australia and inch-by-inch in the United States because the lazy

CNN-Fox crowd won’t go after true information that is “slightly more difficult to access”:

“Many scholars have speculated that censorship efforts will be ineffective in the information age,

where the possibility of accessing incriminating information about almost any political entity will

benefit the masses at the expense of the powerful. Others have speculated that while information

can now move instantly across borders, autocrats can still use fear and intimidation to encourage

citizens to keep quiet. This manuscript demonstrates that the deluge of information in fact still

benefits those in power by observing that the degree of accessibility of information is still deter-

mined by organized groups and governments. Even though most information is possible to access,

as normal citizens get lost in the cacophony of information available to them, their consumption

of information is highly influenced by the costs of obtaining it. Much information is either dis-

aggregated online or somewhat inaccessible, and organized groups, with resources and incentives

to control this information, use information flooding and information friction as methods of con-

trolling the cost of information for consumers. I demonstrate in China that fear is not the primary

deterrent for the spread of information; instead, there are massively different political implications of having certain information completely free and easy to obtain as compared to being available, but slightly more difficult to access.”[https://dash.harvard.edu/bitstream/handle/1/12274299/Roberts_gsas.harvard_0084L_11469.pdf?sequence=4 and

https://dash.harvard.edu/bitstream/handle/1/12274299/Roberts_gsas.harvard_0084L_11469.pdf?sequence=1]

This is called “information flooding.”

The Epoch Times editor Roger Simon explains how it works:

The medical establishment—as do a great many, close to most, of our major corporations—lives in fear of the state, consciously or unconsciously.

“Dr. Hope” begins as follows:

“’In a normal year, the Kentucky Poison Control Center might receive one call from someone who has taken ivermectin, a drug commonly used to treat parasites in livestock. But amid increasing misinformation about the drug’s ability to both treat and prevent COVID-19, that number has increased to six this year.’

“This alarming news was published in Spectrum News—formerly known as Time Warner Cable—on Aug. 24, 2021, and should be a lesson to every American.

The lesson is not about Ivermectin being poisonous because it isn’t, but about the pervasiveness of a type of new internet propaganda termed ‘informational flooding.’”

The doctor goes on to cite other institutions high (NPR, of course) and low that promoted or “flooded” the scabrous prevarication about Ivermectin. It’s so easy to do now. Churchill’s line about a lie going around the world before the truth gets its pants on has been reduced to a microsecond by the internet.

To give you an idea of how this works, “Dr. Hope,” who has done considerable research, writes: “For example, google the news on Ivermectin poisoning articles, and you will find almost all of them were published within the last few weeks. Nothing before then.”

This is when interest in the drug began to pick up steam.

Notable among the chief liars regarding Ivermectin—with an absurd on its face story out of Oklahoma, which they have now walked back—is unsurprisingly Rolling Stone, famous for their nine thousand word article on a University of Virginia frat house rape that never occurred. Anyone would be foolish to trust “The Stone” as a legitimate news source about their health, or anything for that matter, but apparently many do. After all, the former rebels always adhere to the party line.

More importantly, “Dr. Hope” notes the degree that Ivermectin’s use has made parts of India, including Uttar Pradesh (population approximately two-thirds ours), nearly COVID-free. This victory, he adds, has been subject to a near blackout by our mainstream media—again, no surprise, since they act consistently as an adjunct of government when Democrat.

Only this time it’s about something that affects everyone’s life and death, including their own and their children’s. Go figure. (By the way, the doctor cites statistics showing how Ivermectin is vastly, I mean vastly, safer than Tylenol.) [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/america-lives-under-healthcare-communism_3985961.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-09-08&mktids=b765bd2cb70dab5a9f7a17f41a7b71e0&est=gaYy%2FI4CcAC83ajX1pyBn9TEKcLqqoWQknMcCXR8KInxpNX2uEsy8zZLcSsB]

Roger also explains in the article that we are beginning to live in a Chinese Communist-like totalitarian state:

“And, to be clear, when I assert we live under healthcare communism, I don’t mean communism the way ye olde Karl Marx dreamed it up. I mean something even worse, more insidious—total state control of our lives, who wins and loses, who profits and who fails, who becomes a billionaire and who a pauper, even who survives… in other words communism as practiced in today’s People’s Republic of China and, increasingly, the United States.”

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

