CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER DURING THE MANY YEARS THAT I WAS ABLE TO WATCH Major League Baseball ON TELEVISION

|When Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing show up to the ceremony, you know the latest Cooperstown inductee is kind of a big deal.
|The Captain Is ImmortalizedFrank Becerra Jr-The Journal News Derek Jeter is officially where he belongs — in Cooperstown. Now only one question remains: Is he the greatest shortstop of all time?The legendary Yankee captain headlined the 2020 Hall of Fame inductee class Wednesday — not that there was ever any doubt. Still, his practically unanimous selection added one final eye-popping stat in a career full of them.Following a celebrated 20-year career, all with the Yankees, Jeter was chosen by 396 of 397 members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, or 99.7% of ballots — the highest ever for any position player and second overall only to teammate Mariano Rivera.He has five World Series titles, 14 All-Star selections, and five Gold Gloves.His 3,465 hits are the most by a shortstop in MLB history and the sixth-most all-time.His career 71.3 WAR ranks 10th all-time among MLB shortstops. His 96.3 offensive WAR is third behind Honus Wagner and Alex Rodriguez.If Jeter is the best shortstop ever, his postseason track record will have sealed the deal.He’s the playoff leader — among all positions — in games played, hits, singles, doubles, triples, and runs, and he’s third in home runs and fourth in RBI.Jeter has found success in his post-playing days, as well. Aided by the $266.2 million he earned on the field, he led an investment group that purchased the Marlins for $1.2 billionin 2017, reportedly contributing $25 million for a 4% stake in the franchise.Still, the Captain will forever be linked to the pinstripes.