AS LONG AS Joe Biden IS PRESIDENT OF THESE United States WE CAN EXPECT NOTHING BUT CHAOS WITH RESPECT TO THE NATION’S HEALTH

Two Shocking Resignations Just Exposed Something Terrifying About The Biden Administration

September 7, 2021

The Biden administration has plunged America into chaos.

It didn’t take long for things to go completely off the rails.

And two shocking resignations just exposed something terrifying about the Biden administration.https://lockerdome.com/lad/13678839645549670?pubid=ld-1716-3522&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Frightnewswire.com&rid=&width=640

Joe Biden and the Democrats have used the COVID-19 pandemic to exert tyrannical control.

But the authoritarian actions of the Biden administration just triggered two top officials at the FDA to resign.

The Daily Mail reported that two of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulators plan to jump ship over COVID-19 booster shots.

“Dr. Marion Gruber, director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, plans to step down on October 31 and her top deputy Dr. Philip Krause also plans to leave the FDA in November, according to a department memo seen by EndPoints News,” The Daily Mail reported.https://lockerdome.com/lad/13678841155499110?pubid=ld-8976-4742&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Frightnewswire.com&rid=&width=640

Biden and public health officials have been doing everything in their power to force vaccinations on the American people irrespective of their individual health profile.

Former Planned Parenthood director and frequent CNN contributor Dr. Leana Wen has argued that life should be as difficult as possible for people who are unvaccinated, and that’s what the Biden administration is attempting to do.

The Democrats are moving full speed ahead with mandatory vaccinations as well as booster shots.https://lockerdome.com/lad/14230595806901350?pubid=ld-7945-558&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Frightnewswire.com&rid=&width=640

More from The Daily Mail:

“Gruber played a key role in approving COVID-19 vaccines for the public, but her departure comes amid reports that FDA officials are frustrated with the White House for announcing booster shots before regulators formally approve them. President Joe Biden has vowed to begin offering booster shots to the general public on September 20, a move that many health experts view as politicized and premature in coming before the FDA issues a formal recommendation.”

When top officials at the FDA are resigning, that should be a red flag.

Senior officials don’t up and leave cushy government jobs unless something truly shocks their conscience.https://lockerdome.com/lad/14230597383959654?pubid=ld-667-5472&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Frightnewswire.com&rid=&width=640

Perhaps they don’t like where the politicization of COVID-19 is going.

There could be consequences once all of the truth about COVID eventually comes out.

In the meantime, the corporate press and big tech have acted as gatekeepers to box in all conversations about the virus and the vaccines.

But at some point, frank conversations about COVID – and the reaction to COVID – will take place.