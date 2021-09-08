THE RESISTANCE TO TRADITIONIS CUSTODES IS GROWING

|In light of so much bad news, some good news. An international group of laymen (journalists, professors, writers, activists) has signed an open letter to Catholics of the world, demanding retraction of Francis’ cataclysmic motu proprio, Traditionis Custodes, attempting to abrogate the Traditional Latin Mass.
Join this august body as one of the signatories of this letter, which includes the following as its penultimate paragraph:
“Before God and before all men, we solemnly affirm that we will not allow anyone to deprive the faithful of this treasure which is first and foremost that of the Church. We will not remain inactive in the face of the spiritual suffocation of vocations that the Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes will bring about. We will not deprive our children of the unique means of transmitting the faith that is faithfulness to the traditional liturgy.”
Rumors out of the Vatican just now are not good, as they suggest Francis is about to make yet another move against the Traditional Latin Mass. Whether these rumors are true or not, the time to strike back is right now.
For the sake of your children as well as the future of our Church, please share this letter with everyone you know.
We will not back down. We must not back down, not this time, not again! The line in the sand is drawn, and Francis drew it. If he wants a war, he’ll get one. Traditional Catholic laymen are united in one purpose, and we will not let them take the Mass from us again.
Thanks for helping me get the world out. It’s this Mass that matters.
In Christo Rege,
Michael J. Matt
-
Archives
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- THE CRISIS IN THE Catholic Church MAY BE CENTERED IN ROME, BUT IT IS PRESENT IN VARYING DEGREES IN MANY COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD, INCLUDING THE United States OF AMERICA. PERHAPS IT IS TIME FOR THE CHURCH IN AMERICA TO TURN TO OUR BLESSED MOTHER FOR HELP
- THE “Ecclesia Dei” COMMUNITIES COMMUNICATE THEIR DISSATISFACTION WITH THE CONTENT OF THE MOTU PROPRIO ON THE Latin Mass RECENTLY PUBLISHED BY JORGE BERGOLIO
- THE RESISTANCE TO TRADITIONIS CUSTODES IS GROWING
- THE RESISTANCE TO TRADITIONIS CUSTODES IS GROWING
- BY HIS OWN WORDS AND DEEDS JORGE BERGOLIO, SON OF A CARD-CARRYING COMMUNIST, REVEALS THAT HE IS MORE THAN A FELLOW-TRAVELER
Top Posts & Pages
- ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria Vigano HAS JUST ISSUED THIS IMPORTANT LETTER EXPLAINING THAT NO ONE WILL BE PART OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER UNLESS HE CARRIES OUT AN ACT OF WORSHIP TO LUCIFER
- WARNING
- SCOTUS HAS RULED THAT IF A HUMAN GENOME WERE CHANGED BY VACCINES THEN THE GENOME COULD BE PATENTED AND SINCE SOMETHING THAT IS PATENTED IS "PROPERTY" AND CAN FALL UNDER THE DEFINITION OF "TRANSHUMAN" AND SINCE TRANSHUMANS DO NOT HAVE ACCESS TO HUMAN RIGHTS THE JABBED WILL IN THE FUTURE NO LONGER HAVE ACCESS TO HUMAN RIGHTS
- A MESSAGE FROM A HOLY ANGEL OF GOD
- MAY HIS TRIBE INCREASE !!!
- I USE CURVEWARE, YOU SHOULD ALSO !!!!
- I JUST RECEIVED THIS IN AN EMAIL FROM A LONGTIME FRIEND, HARRY HOOKER
- This RINO swamp creature is in hiding after Tucker…
- "WHERE THERE SHOULD BE LIGHT, THERE IS DARKNESS!"
- AS LONG AS Joe Biden IS PRESIDENT OF THESE United States WE CAN EXPECT NOTHING BUT CHAOS WITH RESPECT TO THE NATION'S HEALTH
Top Clicks