THE RESISTANCE TO TRADITIONIS CUSTODES IS GROWING

In light of so much bad news, some good news. An international group of laymen (journalists, professors, writers, activists) has signed an open letter to Catholics of the world, demanding retraction of Francis’ cataclysmic motu proprio, Traditionis Custodes, attempting to abrogate the Traditional Latin Mass.



Join this august body as one of the signatories of this letter, which includes the following as its penultimate paragraph:



“Before God and before all men, we solemnly affirm that we will not allow anyone to deprive the faithful of this treasure which is first and foremost that of the Church. We will not remain inactive in the face of the spiritual suffocation of vocations that the Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes will bring about. We will not deprive our children of the unique means of transmitting the faith that is faithfulness to the traditional liturgy.”



Rumors out of the Vatican just now are not good, as they suggest Francis is about to make yet another move against the Traditional Latin Mass. Whether these rumors are true or not, the time to strike back is right now.



For the sake of your children as well as the future of our Church, please share this letter with everyone you know.



We will not back down. We must not back down, not this time, not again! The line in the sand is drawn, and Francis drew it. If he wants a war, he’ll get one. Traditional Catholic laymen are united in one purpose, and we will not let them take the Mass from us again.



Thanks for helping me get the world out. It’s this Mass that matters.



In Christo Rege,

Michael J. Matt

