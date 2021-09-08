THE RESISTANCE TO TRADITIONIS CUSTODES IS GROWING

September 8th, 2021|

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

WE WILL NOT DEPRIVE OUR CHILDREN: International Group of Catholic Lay Leaders Call for Revocation of Traditionis Custodes

Letter from the Faithful Attached to the Traditional Latin Mass, to Catholics of the Whole World

“What man is there among you, of whom if his son shall ask bread, will he reach him a stone?” (Mt 7:9)

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

We have been deeply saddened to learn of Pope Francis’ decision to revoke the main provisions of the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum promulgated by Pope Benedict XVI on July 7, 2007. After decades of division and quarrels, Summorum Pontificum was a source of peace and reconciliation for all Catholics.

Rome has violated Pope Benedict XVI’s solemn word in a brutal and rigid manner that is a far cry from the fraternal welcome that is nowadays so widely proclaimed.

Pope Francis’ explicit intent, as expressed in the Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes of July 16, 2021, is to see an end of the celebration of the Holy Mass handed down by the Tradition of the Church. We are deeply shocked by this decision. How can we comprehend this radical break with the traditional Missal, which is the “venerable and ancient” enactment of the “law of the faith”, and has borne fruit in so many peoples, saints and missionaries? And what harm is being done by those faithful who simply want to pray as their fathers have prayed for so many centuries? Who can ignore the fact that the Tridentine Mass converts many souls, attracts young and fervent congregations, and inspires many vocations; that it has been the wellspring of seminaries, religious communities, and monasteries; that it is the mainstay of many schools, youth ministries, catechetical work, spiritual retreats and pilgrimages?

Many of you – our Catholic brothers, priests and bishops – have expressed to us your incomprehension and deep sorrow: we thank you for your numerous testimonies of support.

Summorum Pontificum’s stated purpose was to promote peace within the Church in order to build unity in charity, but it was also designed to lead Catholics to renew their ties with their own inheritance, by helping as many people as possible to discover the rich liturgical tradition that is the treasure of the Church. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is witnessing the destruction of his work of reconciliation in his own lifetime.

In this age of materialism and of harrowing social and cultural division, liturgical peace is an absolute necessity for the faith and spiritual life of Catholics, in a world that is dying of thirst. The drastic curtailment of the authorization to celebrate Mass in its traditional form will rekindle mistrust and doubt, and heralds the resurgence of a devastating liturgical quarrel that will rip apart the Christian people.

Before God and before all men, we solemnly affirm that we will not allow anyone to deprive the faithful of this treasure which is first and foremost that of the Church. We will not remain inactive in the face of the spiritual suffocation of vocations that the Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes will bring about. We will not deprive our children of the unique means of transmitting the faith that is faithfulness to the traditional liturgy.

As loyal sons of their father, we ask of Pope Francis that he reverse his decision, repealing Traditionis Custodes and restoring full freedom to celebrate the Tridentine Mass, for the glory of God and the good of the faithful. Bread rather than stones.

September 8, 2021

Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Signatories Below:

Jeanne Smits, Journalist – Director of the Jeanne Smits Blog

Jean-Pierre Maugendre, Renaissance Catholique

Philippe Maxence, Rédacteur en Chef de L’Homme Nouveau journaliste et écrivain

Jean de Tauriers, Président de ND de Chrétienté

Guillaume de Thieulloy, Editeur de presse Editeur de presse

Charles de Meyer, Président de SOS Chrétiens d’Orient

Benjamin Blanchard, DG de SOS Chrétiens d’Orient

Christian Marquant, Président de Paix Liturgique

Michel De Jaeghere, Journaliste et essayiste

Hervé Rolland, Vice-Président de ND de Chrétienté

Maike Hickson, LifeSiteNews Ecrivain

Robert Hickson, Ecrivain

Roberto de Mattei, Professeur

Michael Matt, The Remnant Editor in chief

Professeur Marie-Pauline Deswarte

Jean-Baptiste Pierchon, Docteur en Droit Mtre de conférences

Hugues Petit, Docteur en Droit Professeur

Jean Sévillia, Journaliste, Historien, Ecrivain

Xavier Arnaud, Forum catholique Directeur

Laurent Dandrieu, Journaliste

Henri Sire, Ecrivain

Jacques Charles-Gaffiot, Historien d’art

Victor Aubert, Academia Christiana Président

Bernard Antony, AGRIF Président

Reynald Seycher, Professeur d’université

François Billot de Lochner, Fondation de Service politique Président

Anne Brassié, journaliste et écrivain

Jérôme Triomphe, Avocat

Cyrille Dounot, Professeur avocat eccl.

Thibaud Collin, Philosophe et professeur

Alvino-Mario Fantini, The European Conservative Editor in chief

Paweł Milcarek, Christianitas Dir. Rédaction

Marek Jurek, Ancien pdt de la Diète de Pologne

Philippe Pichot-Bravard, Maître de conférence

Philippe Lauvaux, ULB Paris Assas Professeur

Claude Goyard, Paris Assas Professeur

Philippe de Villiers, Ancien ministre, écrivain

Max Guazzini

Pierre de Lauzun, Haut fonctionnaire Ecrivain

Yves Daoudal, Journaliste – Directeur de Blog

Jean-Marie Molitor, Journaliste

Michael Hageböck, Summorum Pontificum Freiburg Président