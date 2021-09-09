SOUTHERN IMPORTS



Right now, thanks to Joe Biden, Mexican drug cartels have set up shop along our nation’s southern border, and the flow of fentanyl, the most lethal drug of them all, into our country is at an all-time high. And our government, our elected leaders are doing nothing about it. In your lifetime, you will probably come across more people who will die of drug overdoses, than will die of Covid-19, and definitely more people under the age of 50. If we treated drugs with the same aggressiveness that we treat Covid-19, hundreds of thousands, if not millions more of our youth would be alive and thriving today. But we treat the guy on the corner not wearing a mask with more contempt than we treat the guy on the corner dealing deadly drugs. – Judd Garrett

Share this: Print

Facebook

Email

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Like this: Like Loading... Related