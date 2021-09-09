STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES

___________________________________

WAKE UP AMERICA

By E.P. Unum

September 8, 2021

This essay is not meant in any way to be an attack on the Muslim religion or the millions of Muslims who simply want peace.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in the aftermath of our hasty ill-planned abandonment of Afghanistan that “we will judge the Taliban on their actions and their behavior, and the entire world is watching.”

There’s a distinct difference between freedom and tolerance, and the lunacy of political correctness and the ignorance of reality that is working to destroy our country as we know it.

I am wondering if Secretary Blinken ever took a course in World History and if he remembers these things:

A HISTORY LESSON WE SHOULD NEVER FORGET

The War started in the 7th Century and lasted through the 17th Century. Many will contend it never stopped; the facts below are historically correct and irrefutable.

That is why many of us choke when we hear someone say we will defeat or contain these Islamic Terrorists in a few Years, or even “30 Years” as has been stated by Leon Panetta. If the latest batch of murders, beheadings, and killing of innocent Christians has at all shocked you, it is time for you to read this compilation of historical facts about the Intense hatred that Muslim terrorists have for any and all who are not Muslim!

WE ARE THE STUPID ONES.

In 732 A.D., the Muslim Army, which was moving on Paris, was defeated and turned back at Tours, France, by Charles Martell.

800 years later, in 1571 A.D., the Muslim Army/Navy was defeated by the Italians and Austrians as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to attack Southern Europe in the Battle of Le Panto.

In 1683 A.D., the Turkish Muslim Army, attacking Eastern Europe, was finally defeated in the Battle of Vienna by German and Polish Christian armies.

This nonsense has been going on for 1,400 years! The sad thing is that more than half of all politicians in the U.S. do not even know any of this. Santayana warned us, “Those who ignore the lessons of history are condemned to repeat it.”

If these epic battles had not been won, we would most likely be speaking Arabic. And Christianity could be Non-existent. Judaism certainly would

not exist!

Reality check: Millions of Americans have become so insulated from reality that they imagine America can suffer defeat without any inconvenience to themselves. They are mistaken. Consider the following on the heels of Secretary Blinken’s speech. These are all true historical facts. It has been many years since 1968, but history keeps repeating itself.

1. In 1968, Senator Robert Kennedy campaigning for the Presidency, was shot and Killed by a Muslim male, Sirhan Sirhan, recently scheduled to be released from prison after 53 years over the vehement objections of Senator Kennedy’s widow, Ethel, 93.

2. In 1972, at the Munich Olympics, Israeli Athletes were Kidnapped and massacred by the Black September Group of Muslim terrorists.

3. In 1972, a Pan Am 747 was Hijacked and eventually diverted to Cairo where a fuse was lit on final approach. Shortly after landing, it was blown up by Muslim terrorists.

4. In 1973, a Pan Am 707 was destroyed in Rome with 33 people killed, when it was attacked with grenades by Muslim terrorists.

5. In 1979, the United States Embassy in Iran was taken over by Muslims with hostages kept for over 400 days.

6. During the 1980’s, several Americans were kidnapped in Lebanon by Muslim terrorists, many were killed.

7. In 1983, the United States Marine Barracks in Beirut was blown up by Muslim terrorists driving a car loaded with explosives past barricades. Over 240 U.S. Marines were killed

8. In 1985, the cruise ship Achille Lauro was hijacked, and a 70-year-old disabled American passenger was murdered and thrown overboard while still in his wheelchair by Muslim terrorists.

9. In 1985, TWA Flight 847 was hijacked at Athens airport, and a United States Navy diver, who was trying to rescue passengers – was murdered by Muslim terrorists.

10. In 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 was bombed by Muslim terrorists.

11. In 1993, the World Trade Center was bombed for the first time by Muslim terrorists.

12. In 1998, the United States Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania were bombed by Muslim terrorists.

13. On 09/11/01, four airliners were hijacked. Two of the planes were used as missiles crashing directly into both WTC towers and bringing them down with horrific loss of life. The third plane crashed into the United States Pentagon with significant loss of life, and the fourth plane was diverted and crashed by the passengers who bravely fought the Muslim terrorists on board. It was headed for the Capitol in Washington D.C. On that fateful day in September 2001, 2,977 people lost their lives with damage in the hundreds of billions of dollars. Muslim terrorists were responsible for it all.

14. In 2002, the United States initiated military action in Afghanistan targeting Muslim terrorists. Afghanistan was a center for harboring Muslim terrorists and those responsible for the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. We were also in pursuit of Osama bin Laden, the leader of a Muslim terrorist group responsible for the attacks. This military action started the 20-year war waged against terrorism, and, because of our presence there, insulated America from attacks like the one we sustained on September 11, 2001. We had built an intelligence network spread-out all-over Afghanistan and indeed maintained seven intelligence bases funneling hard intelligence on terrorist activities. Today, we have none of those assets, and thanks to President Biden’s wanton disregard for our allies and the American people, we are once again exposed to terrorist attacks on our homeland.

15. In 2002, reporter Daniel Pearl was kidnapped and beheaded by Muslim terrorists (plus two other American journalists who had just recently been beheaded.)

16. In 2013, the Boston Marathon Bombing resulted in four innocent people being killed, including a child, and 264 other people cheering on participants in the Boston Marathon seriously injured by two Muslim terrorists.

These are just a handful of events involving Muslim terrorist actions against America. I still feel anger, even rage, when I think of our ambassador and four others being killed by a planned Muslim attack and what we allowed to happen in Benghazi, Libya. And I rail at the blatant lies President Obama and Hillary Clinton told us. My blood pressure rises when I learn that four of the five Muslim terrorists released by President Obama in exchange for Bowe Bergdahl are now occupying high level positions of leadership for the Taliban in Afghanistan. My emotions make me shake when I hear lie after lie promulgated by President Biden when he tries to call our exit from Afghanistan a “tremendous success” knowing full well that he has weakened America, put a target for more terrorist attacks on our backs and, most egregiously, left Americans behind in Afghanistan.

Do you see a pattern here to justify profiling? So, to ensure we Americans never offend anyone – particularly fanatics intent on killing us – airport security screeners will no longer be allowed to profile certain people.

So, ask yourself: “Just how stupid are we?”

Have Americans completely lost their minds or just their ability to reason? As the writer of the award-winning story Forrest Gump so aptly put it, “Stupid is as stupid does.”

Please do that! This essay is not meant in any way to be an attack on the Muslim religion or the millions of Muslims who simply want peace. But what in God’s name or Allah’s name is our leadership in Washington doing?

Albert Einstein once said, “Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is the very definition of insanity.” Is Secretary Anthony Blinken reading and listening? Is anyone?

You now have a choice. You can just sit back, keep complaining and do nothing. Or you can do what I just did…publish this and distribute it far and wide.

Put aside your fear of expressing yourself in public at town hall meetings, Board of Education meetings, Parent-Teacher conferences. Don’t shirk because some bully calls you names or tells you that you are a racist, xenophobe, islamaphobe or any other insult they care to throw at you. You are an American and entitled to your opinion, especially if it is rooted in facts.

If you are reading this, you know what I decided to do.

