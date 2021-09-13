ARE THE PRESENT GROUP OF DEMOCRATS IN CHARGE OF THEIR PARTY AND IN CHARGE OF OUR NATION ARCHITECTS OF THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR GREAT REPUBLIC ???

|BuildingtheTruth.org Presents the founders weekly article.
Democrats: Architects of the Destruction of AmericaPart 1
Ever since the fake president was sworn in we have seen the Democrats do everything they can to take away our rights, give away our nation to illegals on a scale never seen in America before. Biden is allowing illegals to cross our southern border by the hundreds of thousands with about 40% of them testing positive for covid. The city of Laredo, Texas, has refused to take in migrants who have been bused in from elsewhere on the border after discovering 40% of them tested positive for the coronavirus, according to two local government officials.“That was very high,” Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said in an interview, referring to the infection rate among migrants dropped off by the Border Patrol last week. Laredo health authority, Dr. Victor Trevino, confirmed the numbers.The 40% infection rate is the highest known positivity rate along the U.S.-Mexico border. Last week, McAllen, Texas, reported a 15% positivity rate among migrants released from custody. 1This is bad enough bet Biden is discussing the requiring of vaccine passports for American citizens to travel from state to state. A new report claims that the Biden administration is looking for a “tougher approach” to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of Americans as the coronavirus cases increase across the country.One alleged strategy that President Joe Biden’s administration considered was requiring Americans to get a vaccine passport for interstate travel. Conservatives quickly swung back at the Biden administration for even considering making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for interstate travel.The Associated Press reports that the Biden administration is weighing possible penalties for Americans who don’t get vaccinated, and ways to make their lives “more uncomfortable.”“White House officials say Biden wanted to initially operate with restraint to ensure that Americans were ready for the strong-arming from the federal government,” the article states. “The federal moves have been carefully calibrated to encourage a wave of businesses and governments to follow suit.” 2 This is nothing more than the actions of a dictatorial type of government. Even under the deadliest virus to ever hit America, the Spanish Flu, no restrictions were ever put in place that restricted Americans from traveling. For me, it is obvious that this alledged pandemic is nothing but a planedemic and is being used for political reasons. This should be obvious to most people from the simple fact that the survival rate is 99.998%. In the Spanish Flu 675,000 people died which was .64% of the population. The population then was just over 103 million. Today it’s 320 million and the death rate was 500,000 which is .15% of the population but we have to remember that the regular flu season was non-existent. Everybody that died seemed to die of covid but the truth was brought forth in an article in August of 2020: On Friday, the CDC updated their Provisional Death Counts for Coronavirus report, which revealed an extremely low number of people contracted COVID-19 and died solely because of it. All Americans need to hear the following conclusions from the report.The CDC wrote, “For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned.” 6%. This means that only about 9,857 of the 164,280 deaths were caused by coronavirus alone.But that’s not all. The disease control agency continued, “For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.”The other 94% who were marked as coronavirus in fact died with an average of more than 2.5 comorbidities. 3 These stats prove that this is nothing more than a power grab by Democrats. They continue to push the narrative of this being a deadly disease that everyone needs to be vaccinated against. The CDC’s definition of a vaccine is Vaccine: A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose. 4 Notice it states that it must produce immunity to a specific disease yet recently in Massachusetts 74% of fully vaccinated people came down with covid. VAERS, Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, monitors vaccines for too many adverse effects. The swine flu scare in 1976 saw too many adverse reactions: The $137-million program began in early October, but within days reports emerged that the vaccine appeared to increase the risk for Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological condition that causes temporary paralysis but can be fatal.Waiting in long lines at schools and clinics, more than 40 million Americans — almost 25% of the population — received the swine flu vaccine before the program was halted in December after 10 weeks.More than 500 people are thought to have developed Guillain-Barre syndrome after receiving the vaccine; 25 died. No one completely understands the causes of Guillain-Barre, but the condition can develop after a bout with infection or following surgery or vaccination. The federal government paid millions in damages to people or their families. 5 Notice that only 25 people died and they pulled the vaccine. There have been reports that 45,000 have died from the covid vaccine not to mention blot clots, enlarged hearts, the loss of 1,200 unborn babies, and a series of other side effects and they are still pushing people to get the jab.A lot of people are demanding everybody get the jab. Mostly Democrats. Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been given FDA approval, Biden is demanding that businesses, grocery stores, manufacturing facilities set in place mandates for all employees and customers be required to have the vaccine to work or shop in their stores. That is governmental tyranny and a violation of the Nuremberg Accord.Americans must stand for our rights or we will lose them all.
Foot Notes1. https://www.yahoo.com/now/forty-percent-migrants-released-texas-212400073.html2. https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-administration-vaccine-passports-interstate-travel3. https://freedomwire.com/cdc-new-death-stats/4. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/imz-basics.htm5. https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2009-apr-27-sci-swine-history27-story.html ©Roger Anghis
-
