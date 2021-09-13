Eric Clapton DESCRIBES HIS HORRIFIC EXPERIENCE WITH THE CORONAVIRUS JAB

-
Archives
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- COULD THIS BE THE RESULT OF A DECISION BY JORGE BERGOLIO?
- Eric Clapton DESCRIBES HIS HORRIFIC EXPERIENCE WITH THE CORONAVIRUS JAB
- So, what is truly evil is the current woke trademark of loud privileged whites who scapegoat the losers in the globalist game as racist (or in the Obama-Hillary Clinton-Biden patois of “clingers,” “deplorables,” “irredeemables,” “dregs,” “chumps”), mostly out of elite condescension, virtue-signaling guilt, and pathetic contextualizing their own privilege by projecting their unearned status onto supposedly distant cultural losers.
- Last year, Breitbart reported “Idaho Police Arrest 3 at Outdoor Church Worship”:
- When we find “truth” only in our own appetites and urges, we make ourselves into a god—a fraudulent god, a fleeting god, a phony god—a false idol (see Wisdom 10:8, 14:27). Truth is more than a concept; truth is a person (see John 14:6)—the person who stood in front of Pilate, who, pathetically or scornfully, wanted to know the meaning of truth (John 18:38). Wisdom, then, lies in our ability, through grace, to discern the Truth and thus to know the difference between right and wrong, good and evil, sacred and profane (Wisdom 4:12, Romans 16:19, 1 Thess 5:21-22).
Top Posts & Pages
- ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria Vigano HAS JUST ISSUED THIS IMPORTANT LETTER EXPLAINING THAT NO ONE WILL BE PART OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER UNLESS HE CARRIES OUT AN ACT OF WORSHIP TO LUCIFER
- BIDEN IS ACTING AS THOUGH HE IS DRUNK WITH THE POWER OF THE PRESIDENCY; IT IS UP TO THE U.S. Supreme Court TO REIGN HIM IN NOW AND FOR THE VOTERS TO END HIS REIGN OF TERROR
- 1500 Jewish Rabbis support the Texas Law restricting abortions
- Eric Clapton DESCRIBES HIS HORRIFIC EXPERIENCE WITH THE CORONAVIRUS JAB
- After closing churches, shutting down businesses, eliminating millions of jobs, preventing families from gathering together and helping one another, the choice has been this: to inject other chains of quite interesting but still very new and untested protein sequences into our bodies with the aim of augmenting the response of the human body to the spike virus proteins, but also (it seems) with the possible consequence of confusing or weakening the innate human immune system, so that in the end there is the danger of needing additional booster shots every few months (now occurring widely in Israel, where 70% of the population is fully vaccinated), or even a daily pill, so that the average human body's immune system will never be strengthened to resist this and other diseases on its own, but only with the input of these products.
- WATCH THIS VIDEO, IT IS A GAME-CHANGER!!!
- IS THE UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH INVOLVED IN HARVESTING HUMAN ORGANS FROM BABIES WHILE THE BABY'S HEART IS STILL BEATING?????
- SCOTUS HAS RULED THAT IF A HUMAN GENOME WERE CHANGED BY VACCINES THEN THE GENOME COULD BE PATENTED AND SINCE SOMETHING THAT IS PATENTED IS "PROPERTY" AND CAN FALL UNDER THE DEFINITION OF "TRANSHUMAN" AND SINCE TRANSHUMANS DO NOT HAVE ACCESS TO HUMAN RIGHTS THE JABBED WILL IN THE FUTURE NO LONGER HAVE ACCESS TO HUMAN RIGHTS
- A MESSAGE FROM HER GUARDIAN ANGEL
- ACTION ALERT: PROTEST TO CONGRESS AGAINST THE PROPOSED BILL THAT WOULD ADD WOMEN TO BE SUBJECT TO CONSCRIPTION FOR SERVICE IN AMERICA'S ARMED FORCES
Top Clicks
Eric Clapton DESCRIBES HIS HORRIFIC EXPERIENCE WITH THE CORONAVIRUS JAB
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.