THIS IS THE SIXTY-FOUR THOUSAND DOLLAR QUESTION

SECRET HOLOCAUST: Are millions of vaccine victims disappearing into mass graves?

Thursday, September 16, 2021 by: Mike Adams

Tags: body bags, Collapse, genocide, Holocaust, mass death, medical violence, murder, Vaccine Holocaust, vaccine wars, vaccines

(Natural News) We now have a disturbing new theory emerging that deserves a real investigation. I credit this to Michael Snyder of The Economic Collapse Blog, who asked in a recent article, “Where Did All The People Go?”

As Snyder points out, the global shortage of workers — now widely reported across the world — can only really be explained if a large number of working-aged adults are no longer with us. In the United States, with the US Supreme Court striking down the CDC’s unconstitutional eviction moratorium, people need to work in order to pay rent (the free rent has stopped). And with covid stimulus payouts having ended in most states, people can’t support themselves staying at home and not working… especially with food inflation driving grocery prices through the roof.

As Snyder points out:

There aren’t enough factory workers, there aren’t enough truck drivers, there aren’t enough port workers, there aren’t enough employees to properly staff our stores, and the shortage of doctors and nurses is becoming a major crisis in some areas. During normal times, we were always told that the global economy was not producing nearly enough jobs for everyone, but now for the very first time we are facing an enormous worldwide labor shortage. It is almost as if millions upon millions of people suddenly disappeared from the system.

In today’s podcast (below), I asked the rest of this question: Is it possible that hospitals are systematically murdering people and secretly disposing of their bodies in order to cover up massive covid vaccine deaths?

It’s no longer unbelievable that hospitals could be engaged in covering up mass deaths of vaccinated patients

In any previous year, I would have thought such an idea was a wild conspiracy theory, but after watching hospital administrators and marketers admit on a recent zoom video that they were going to alter covid patient numbers in order to “scare” the public into getting more vaccines, I now know that hospitals are murder factories run by anti-human lunatics posing as doctors and administrators. They have zero interest in helping people or preventing deaths. Rather, they are now openly working to maximize covid hospitalization and death numbers among the unvaccinated, and it seems they’ll stop at nothing to achieve it.

Logically, they would also do anything to cover up the deaths of vaccinated patients. Do you have any doubt they would lie and commit health care fraud in order to hide the truth about vaccine deaths from the public?

A recent video out of Australia features a local man accusing hospitals of treating vaxxed patients with ivermectin in order to save their lives, while simultaneously putting unvaxxed patients on ventilators in order to murder them and increase deaths among “unvaccinated.” Watch it here:

Brighteon.com/d39bd385-15c0-470f-9643-4a15b03e3db1

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/d39bd385-15c0-470f-9643-4a15b03e3db1

We don’t have proof that the assertions made in this video are 100% true, but I ask you this question: Would it surprise you if they were?

The answer for most people now is, “No, not at all.”

It’s now obvious that many of the doctors, nurses and hospital administrators have zero disregard for human life and are merely trying to push their covid cult agenda no matter what the cost… even if it means murdering innocent human beings and chucking their bodies in a dumpster (or an incinerator) in the hospital parking lot.

Big Tech silences anyone mentioning covid vaccine injuries or deaths

To further enforce the cover-up, Big Tech is silencing or even de-platforming anyone who talks about someone they know being injured or killed by vaccines. Thus, the channel through which vaccine deaths would normally be shared has been completely shut down. You are only allowed to say good things about covid vaccines, not critical things.

So it’s entirely plausible that millions of Americans could already be dead from covid vaccines and there would be almost no public mention of it. The media is completely controlled by Big Pharma, and the tech giants suppress any such speech. Those are the two ways most people get their information.

Meanwhile, hospitals and county officials could be easily ordered to fudge the numbers and cover up all the covid vaccine deaths, in exactly the same way they fudged all the numbers last year and claimed everybody was dying from covid (while claiming all the hospital beds were full) while no such thing was happening.

The one area they don’t fully control is the comments section for published stories

If this “secret holocaust” were taking place, we should find evidence of it somewhere, perhaps in corners of the internet that aren’t fully controlled by Big Pharma and the vaccine enforcers. Comment sections for published stories might provide precisely such a venue.

What do we see in the comments for stories about covid vaccines?

As LifeSiteNews recently reported, “TV station asks for stories of unvaxxed fatalities but gets deluged with jab death and injury stories.”

While the ABC News affiliate was trying to push a narrative of unvaccinated people dying from covid, what they got instead was a now-reported 180,000+ comments from people sharing stories of vaccine injuries and deaths.

If nobody was dying from the vaccines, how would this be possible? From the story:

“I don’t know anyone who died from covid but I do know a 37 year old who got the vaccine and died of brain aneurysm 8 days later,” wrote a Facebook user under the name Maximilien Robespierre.

Immediately below, Richard Smother shared, “My coworkers daughter (12 years old) had to be rushed to the ER after she collapsed an hour after her second shot.”

Krista Evans shared, “I know 3 people personally that died shortly after being fully vaxxed. All the people I know that have had the China virus, had very mild flu-like symptoms so why the hell would anyone get poked with this poison???”

Becky Burch commented, “An Aunt died a week after the shot. The family never thought much about it until visiting with another cousin who had family die after the shot with the same ‘strange’ issue…not sure of the details. Now, they think it was the shot.”

Besides deaths, the testimonies of side effects from the jab cover a wide range of injuries and symptoms, from heart attacks and blood clots to digestive issues to loss of sight and movement.

“My mother had a heart attack 4 days after receiving her first vaccine. She now has a blood clot in her lung,” Jessica Mauldin commented.

Juli Smith wrote, “My neighbor died from the vax, the funeral is next week. My mom can’t feel her arms and legs. My BFF has been in ER several times with debilitating headaches. My mom and BFF doctors don’t correlate the two but the timing makes it suspect. My hubby’s doctor refused to let him test for covid antibodies. These doctors are complicit.”

If just 1 out of 20 people has already died from a covid vaccines, that would equate to over 16 million deaths across America

Check your own circle of family and friends: Aren’t you aware of at least one person who has died following the covid vaccine?

As I explain in today’s podcast, if just 1 out of 20 of your friends died following covid vaccination, that translates into a 5% death rate across the population, which would be over 16 million deaths in America.

We aren’t claiming the covid vaccine has killed over 16 million people (yet), but if nearly nearly everybody knows someone who died from the vaccine, the real number is almost certainly already in the millions.

It would be very easy to cover up these deaths, too, if a financial institution with ties to the government bought up all the homes previously occupied by now-dead vaccine victims. Sure enough, this is exactly what BlackRock is doing, as NOQreport writes:

…an April WSJ article that chronicles BlackRock and other money institutions buying up single-family homes as quickly as they can at rates higher than the average homebuyer is willing to pay. They’re buying them up at a premium, and that should concern everyone whether you’re in the market to buy a home or not.

It looks like BlackRock is buying up the excess inventory of homes in order to keep demand high while so many homeowners are dying and disappearing. A Twitter thread by @CulturalHusbandry adds:

Blackrock is buying every single family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding normal home buyers. Why are corporations, pension funds and property investment groups buying entire neighborhoods out from under the middle class? Lets take a look. Homes are popping up on MLS and going under contract within a few hours. Blackrock, among others, are buying up thousands of new homes and entire neighborhoods.

Funeral director John O’Looney blows the whistle on mass deaths from covid

A very important interview with John O’Looney from Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services in the UK is spreading like wildfire across the ‘net. It reveals truly shocking, disturbing information about hospitals mass murdering patients in the name of “covid,” and shuttling a steady stream of bodies to funeral services.

Watch it here:

Brighteon.com/ff7c79ce-367e-478d-aa74-76868f454e4b

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/ff7c79ce-367e-478d-aa74-76868f454e4b

And of course, video platforms across the ‘net have long carried videos revealing FEMA coffins stacked in large numbers at various locations across America. Here’s one such video, via Brighteon.com:

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/3d2f9bdb-64e1-4641-a305-49c3ba22f76f

A similar video about FEMA mass grave sites in Texas is also available on Bitchute.

It’s fairly obvious that FEMA is planning for mass deaths, and that this planning has been under way for many years. Thus, there already exists an infrastructure to cause millions of dead bodies to vanish into coffins and mass graves, all under the watchful eye of the US government which is waging biological warfare against the American people. This isn’t absolute proof that such events are happening, but it shows they are plausible and that the infrastructure is already in place.

In today’s Situation Update podcast, I discuss the growing realization that millions of people seem to be vanishing from our economy, leaving small employers high and dry with no one left to fill the now 10+ million job openings that are necessary to run the businesses that keep America afloat.

Listen and decide for yourself whether you think covid vaccines are already killing millions across America while a corrupt, treasonous government is covering it all up and silencing those who try to speak out. And ask yourself this important questions: If covid vaccines were perfectly safe and effective, why would Big Tech have to censor so many people who have witnessed people being injured or killed by those very same vaccines?

Brighteon.com/87e3c4f5-7e7e-4b96-ad46-37ece66e17e6

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/87e3c4f5-7e7e-4b96-ad46-37ece66e17e6

Find more interviews and podcasts each day at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreportPrevious :COUNTER-COUP: Deep state swamp moves against disastrous Biden regime as swamp creatures realize the whole country could burn down if they don’t stop the madness9,350VIEWS

