“Did you know?

“I Don’t Want Your Stinkin’ [Biden] Boosters” or your “REGENERON MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THERAPY… MADE OF MURDERED CHILDREN”!

September 17, 2021

Catholic pundit Ann Barnhardt reported that “REGENERON MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THERAPY… MADE OF MURDERED CHILDREN… [IS] CONFIRMED”:

Nurse Claire sends that Julianne in Long Island delivers incontrovertible evidence.

Note that the murdered children whose organs are collected and used are called “donors”. Donate, as in “to give”. What an utterly satanic inversion. -AB

Nurse Claire, I think I finally found a study which further proves that Regeneron uses human fetal liver to develop their humanized mice. https://t.co/Sek4WE03oB — Julianne ‏ (@KindeandTrue) September 15, 2021[https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/09/17/regeneron-monoclonal-antibody-therapy-is-made-of-murdered-children-confirmed/]

Julianne ‏@KindeandTrue· Dec 22, 2020 Attention, Catholic Twitter! Pope John Paul II in Section 62 and 63 of Evangelium Vitae clearly condemned the practice of using biological material from aborted babies. [https://mobile.twitter.com/KindeandTrue]

The Epoch Times rightly ridiculed the Joe Biden Boosters, but sickeningly and sadly recommended the“’leftover’ babies being harvested for their stem cells” Regeneron which is supposed to be a “pro-life ‘alternative’”:

Our government—the current administration and its president—is now announcing those who took COVID-19 vaccines must take a booster.

But who can trust the opinion of our government—any part of it, all those self-perpetuating enclaves of moribund bureaucrats—given what’s going on in Afghanistan? It’s laughable.

It’s not just the “gang who couldn’t shoot straight.” It’s the “gang that shoots its own people” and leaves millions of women to suffer the most brutal oppression on the planet…

… The Pfizer jabs apparently no longer really work. They have worn out early, like a set of tires before their time.

The booster is supposed to alleviate this, but how many boosters? One every six months? Every three months? Weekly?

Which variant will it prevent—the Delta, the Lambda, the Delphic Oracle ?

No matter. According to three extraordinary—and brave under the circumstances—doctor/ scientists whose briefing for some members of the Tennessee legislature I attended via Zoom Wednesday morning, the Pfizer booster, at least, does not even work for the Delta variant.

Reason: The Pfizer booster is just more of the exact same vaccine that people took in the first place and was never designed for Delta, which did not exist at the time.

But… but…but…what if one is invented for Delta? Well, the gentlemen said, it would be pointless. The Delta variant itself will be gone in roughly a month and a half, moving on to the next one, Lambda and so forth, as viral variants almost always do.

So what to do if we abjure the essentially useless vaccine? (They cited Israel, where nearly everyone is vaccinated, and the country is in the midst of a renewed epidemic.)

Make sure to take plenty of vitamin D and C and zinc daily. Have either hydroxychloroquine (Trump was right about this one, the vaccines not so much) or ivermectin on hand and a doctor who can instruct you on the protocols, maybe get you a monoclonal infusion or some Regeneron if you should contract COVID-19. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/boosters-i-dont-want-your-stinkin-boosters_3956275.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-08-20&mktids=6915e925258a10451cc2001be2c0d771&est=ULOUN4HTS1jC8frZsVlGX0vA5hs5tdK1%2BX0GNkXI9IQpFfdSP83plt4jtfC1]

As usual, Barnhardt exposes the Conservative Inc. hypocrisy in showing that Regeneron is “actually far more proximate to the murder of children – IVF “leftover” babies being harvested for their stem cells, which are then inserted into mouse embryos so that the mice will produce human antibodies. It’s hellish”:

In trying to “sell” Regeneron to the unJabbed, a non-trivial percentage of whom refuse it due to its connection to abortion, satan is trying to trick people into thinking that Regeneron is somehow a pro-life “alternative” to the poison DeathJab (as if poison DeathJabs have or require an “alternative”.)

Not only is it no such thing, it’s actually far more proximate to the murder of children – IVF “leftover” babies being harvested for their stem cells, which are then inserted into mouse embryos so that the mice will produce human antibodies. It’s hellish.

CNN on Trump’s Regeneron treatment: “Especially involved are human embryonic stem cells, made using days-old embryos, usually taken from fertility clinics. They’re left over from when couples make extra fertilized eggs and then do not need them.”https://t.co/UPDctMevZ2 — Julianne ‏ (@KindeandTrue) August 20, 2021

This NIH study done in 2013 shows how a human emybronic stem cell line (hESC) is created from blastomeres taken from a “low quality” (LQ) human embryo discarded from an in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure. https://t.co/cjXUEktoyO — Julianne ‏ (@KindeandTrue) August 20, 2021

