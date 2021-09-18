A MESSAGE FROM HER GUARDIAN ANGEL

Posted on September 18, 2021 by abyssum

Guardian Angel
September 18, 2021

“God surveys His creation
With His finger on the pulse of the world.
He measures the hearts of men,
One beat at a time.
It is a rhythm He has put into place,
And, therefore, hearts beat in harmony with the vibration of heaven.

And so God listens,
And He misses not a beat,
But accounts for every one. 
But oh when one is silenced 
At the hand of men,
It creates a pause in heaven,
And angels bow their heads and weep.

God surveys His creation 
With His finger on the pulse of the world,
And when the world skips a beat
Because a heart was silenced, 
God knows.

Men see not that God measures the pulse of the world,
And when the world skips a beat,
This brings forth a judgment of God.
Oh what calamity has now been brought upon the world,
Because of the pauses heard when God listens. 
Woe to those who interrupt the rhythm of the world –
For God listens.”

In Christ,

-S

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s