A MESSAGE FROM HER GUARDIAN ANGEL

Guardian Angel

September 18, 2021

“God surveys His creation

With His finger on the pulse of the world.

He measures the hearts of men,

One beat at a time.

It is a rhythm He has put into place,

And, therefore, hearts beat in harmony with the vibration of heaven.

And so God listens,

And He misses not a beat,

But accounts for every one.

But oh when one is silenced

At the hand of men,

It creates a pause in heaven,

And angels bow their heads and weep.

God surveys His creation

With His finger on the pulse of the world,

And when the world skips a beat

Because a heart was silenced,

God knows.

Men see not that God measures the pulse of the world,

And when the world skips a beat,

This brings forth a judgment of God.

Oh what calamity has now been brought upon the world,

Because of the pauses heard when God listens.

Woe to those who interrupt the rhythm of the world –

For God listens.”

In Christ,

-S