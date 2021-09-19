Mask On, Mask Off

By Peggy Ryan

American Thinker

September 18, 2021

In the movie The Karate Kid, martial arts master Mr. Miyagi agrees to teach karate to a bullied teenager, Daniel LaRusso. But when Daniel shows up for lessons, he’s put to work. He’s made to wax a fleet of cars, sand the deck, paint the fence, the house.

After a grueling few days, Daniel loses it, says he’s tired of the BS, and stomps off. But Mr. Miyagi calls him back. He has Daniel go through the moves to wax, sand, and paint.

Then Miyagi says: “Show me wax on, wax off.”

Miyagi throws punches and Daniel finds that the same moves used to wax the car serve to block the incoming blows. Now Daniel understands that the work was his training. The repetition required for each task ingrained moves that translate to karate skills.

Today the globalists use similar tactics — blind obedience and repetition — to train the American people. They issue an order, mask on, then rescind the order, mask off. Then again, mask on, mask off.

A great example is the Pennsylvania school mask policy. At first, masks were optional. So, the children start their school year free from the bacteria-ridden gags. Then, wham!

On Tuesday Aug. 17, the Bucks County Health Department updated its guidance for school districts, recommending that school officials require masks for all students when they return to class.

The health department has no authority to order masks; it can only make “recommendations.” But for those who defy the “recommendations,” there’s an official-looking “order” from the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health “requiring” universal face coverings.

I know it seems a bit odd for a secretary of anything to issue orders, but the secretary’s intervention was necessary after Pennsylvanians stripped Governor Wolf of his emergency powers imposed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

But an order’s an order, and many reflexively respond by masking up the kids, consequences be damned.

“A year of mask-wearing will scar some of them [kids] psychologically.”

“Masks can be breeding grounds for infections from bacteria, mold and fungi.”

The bacteria are actually a threat to all ages. In fact, Anthony Fauci co-authored a paper stating that “the majority of deaths in the 1918–1919 influenza pandemic (Spanish flu) likely resulted directly from secondary bacterial pneumonia.”

State media immediately blanketed the airwaves with denials that Fauci had implied that masks cause bacterial pneumonia. After all, it can’t have anything to do with the fact that bacteria do collect in masks. And it’s just a coincidence that masks were mandated during the Spanish flu and bacterial pneumonia, not influenza viruses, was the greatest cause of death.

But there I go again, questioning the veracity of our dear leaders when I know full well we’re not allowed to question any part of this medical and government tyranny.

Can’t question why this vaccine is so necessary against a virus with a 99%-plus survivability rate for most age groups.

Can’t question why kids can’t breathe fresh air, have to wear bacteria-ridden masks seven hours a day when they’re not at risk from the COVID virus.

Can’t question why children “should be endangered through mass vaccination against a disease not dangerous to them.”

Can’t question why those with natural immunity, which is far more effective than the vaccine, are still required to take a vaccine that can harm them.

Can’t question why the government and its corporate and medical allies are forcing an experimental vaccine approved only for emergency use without proof of an existing national emergency.

Can’t question why people are being forced “to take a vaccine against an extinct virus.”

No, there can be no questions, no argument, no resistance to the training. As Mr. Miyagi told Daniel: “First, we’ll make a sacred pact. I promise to teach you karate. That is my part. You promise to learn. I say you do, no questions. That is your part.”

Americans were also entered into a sacred pact with globalists, though, unlike Daniel, Americans didn’t ask for this training. Yet the unwritten pact is in place, our rulers promise to keep us safe from illness and, in return, we learn to be obedient serfs in the new world order.

The lessons are on. We’re taught to wear masks, stay home, stand back, lock down, take the jab, take the booster, show your papers. That is their part.

They say we do, no questions. That is our part.

Now show me mask on, mask off.

“The liberties of our country, the freedom of our civil constitution, are worth defending at all hazards; and it is our duty to defend them against all attacks,. . .It will bring an everlasting mark of infamy on the present generation, enlightened as it is, if we should suffer them to be wrested from us by violence without a struggle, or be cheated out of them by the artifices of false and designing men.” —Samuel Adams

