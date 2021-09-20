Twitter went so far as to deplatform NAOMI WOLF and then slander HER across the globe: news reports mis-stated—via a Twitter spokesperson—that SHE HAD been deplatformed for “vaccine misinformation.”

SEARCH

After Fauci apparently Lied to Congress, is the Biden Government using Twitter to Destroy the First Amendment by “Outright Censor[ship of] Critics or Opponents”?

September 20, 2021

Feminist Naomi Wolf who voted for Joe Biden wrote “Twitter Censored Dr. Baric’s CV and Its Documentation of Gain-of-Function Research and Me for Accurately Reporting the Bombshell Story” about “Dr. Anthony Fauci’s funding, using U.S. tax dollars, for dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab—funding that Fauci had denied in testimony to Sen. Rand Paul”:

The Intercept’s recent FOIA results added abundant documentation of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s funding, using U.S. tax dollars, for dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab—funding that Fauci had denied in testimony to Sen. Rand Paul; funding, indeed, that I had tried to share with the public on Twitter in early June, the day before Twitter deplatformed me permanently.

The Intercept’s FOIA trove adds important detail to existing documentation of that NIH-funded gain-of-function research and its potential links to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Natalie Winters of The National Pulse has been out front with this story before The Intercept confirmed it separately.

So was I. Indeed, my own deplatforming from Twitter followed my having pinned private detective Brian O’Shea’s (disclosure, my husband’s) reading of Dr. Ralph Baric’s full CV, which linked this North Carolina researcher to gain-of-function work funded by Fauci’s agency. Twitter has yet to tell me exactly why I was kicked off its platform and blocked from sharing this well-sourced information with my 145,000 followers.

Twitter went so far as to deplatform me and then slander me across the globe: news reports mis-stated—via a Twitter spokesperson—that I’d been deplatformed for “vaccine misinformation.”

The First Amendment in the United States means that the government cannot outright censor critics or opponents; but the private sector—in this case Big Tech—is clearly aligned to do the dirty work of the administration. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/twitter-censored-dr-barics-cv-and-its-documentation-of-gain-of-function-research-and-me-for-accurately-reporting-the-bombshell-story_4005419.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-09-20&mktids=a3b6977a9371945db08f956e422afd10&est=fOez%2Bc%2B2z50%2BuEZjHdZWlikyozSeee0B57sEq%2Bp8HTIwXLxtq3u8P%2BiEbCz7]

It appears that the pro-Biden Twitter and media are attacking the liberal Wolf for exposing the destruction of political liberty as Wikipedia backhandedly admitted:

Following the election of Joe Biden as US president, Wolf tweeted on 9 November 2020: “If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns‘ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him”.[144] In February 2021, Wolf appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, where she said that government COVID restrictions were turning the U.S. “into a totalitarian state before everyone’s eyes,” and went on to say that “I really hope we wake up quickly, because history also shows that it’s a small window in which people can fight back before it is too dangerous to fight back.”[145]

In an interview for Sky News Australia in early March 2021, Wolf claimed that lockdown policies are an “invention” of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. She also claimed that “Every human right in law is being violated”, that Australians are being “lied to over and over”, and that Australians are being psychologically tortured. [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naomi_Wolf]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it. Pray an Our Father now for America. Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.