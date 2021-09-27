JORGE BERGOLIO AIMS HIS DESTRUCTIVE ATTENTION TO THE CONVENT OF TRADITIONAL CARMELITE NUNS AND HAS ORDERED AN APOSTOLIC VISITATION OF THE CONVENT

| Letter #124, 2021, Sunday, September 26: Viganò Tape #16 We have now posted Tape #16 of The Viganò Tapes on Rumble (link) and YouTube (link). These are a series of 18 video tapes where Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò responds to 18 of our questions. We plan to post tapes #17 and #18 tomorrow and Wednesday, September 29, the Feast of St. Michael the Archangel. Also, below, I post an important news note about a small but vibrant convent of traditional Carmelite nuns in Pennsylvania that seems to be facing pressure from Rome to “update” their religious life. A friend of mine is visiting the convent today, and I hope to have more to report on these contemplative nuns soon. In the life of contemplation, of course, focused entirely on the love of Christ and on ever deeper communion with Christ, the spiritual battle between good and evil is engaged in the souls of the contemplative nuns themselves, with consequences for them as individuals, but with consequences also for the entire life of the Church. American Catholic writer James Andrew Dunn writes in a comment: “The Carmelites are a special order, a very special order. It is the order of Sts. Theresa of Avila and Therese of Liseux and that’s just two saints out of many. It is the order whose martyrdom during the French Revolution stopped the Reign of Terror. It is the order where Sister Lucia of Fatima spent the rest of her days. Need I say more? To my fellow Americans reading this, the United States of America needs our Carmelites more than they need us. They are all but assured of Heaven. We on the other hand… Please pray for these holy Carmelites in Fairfield and throughout the United States. I firmly believe that is their prayers that have held back the Hand of God (…). —RM *** Here is Question #16, and the beginning of the archbishop’s answer: Question #16: How did the revolutionary principles inspired by Freemasonry lead to the creation of the modern State? Do you believe the next step is the creation of a “global nation” — a single world government? Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò: The modern State was born from the political, social, and religious conspiracy of the Masonic sects that wanted to cancel the Kingship of Our Lord, first from civil society by means of the French Revolution, and then from the Church by means of Vatican II. (…) ================= The plight of the Carmelite nuns of Pennsylvania The web blog non veni pacem (citing the words of Christ, “I did not come to bring peace, but a sword,” Matthew 10:34) has just posted a report (on Sunday, September 26, yesterday) on a developing crisis at a traditional Catholic convent of Carmelite nuns in the middle of Pennsylvania. (link and link) Fairfield PA Carmelites undergoing “difficult and stressful trial”… prayers urgently requested Posted on SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 By Mark Docherty It started yesterday with eight hours of “depositions.” It continued today, never mind the Third Commandment. It will continue through Tuesday. You see, these nuns have two big problems: 1. They’re Trads, 2. Their vocations are booming. I offered my Rosary for them today; please unite yourself to that or offer some prayers of your own, please. From their press release last week: “This coming weekend, we ask that you pray in a special way for our Nuns. More than ever before, they are in need of your love and your support. “In August, they received the news they would be subject to an Apostolic Visitation and the dates have been scheduled for Sep. 25-28, 2021. A Visitation consists of interviews of each sister and a detailed scrutiny of the Nuns’ daily life. It includes an evaluation of their application of the Carmelite charism and their monastic customs. “It is for this reason, we are asking for your prayerful support as they undergo this difficult and stressful trial. We pray that the Nuns may quickly return to their quiet monastic observance.” *** [The blog post continues by citing a Lifesitenews report] Maike Hickson wrote something at Lifesitenews: (LifeSiteNews) — The beautiful Carmelite monastery in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, with some 25 nuns dedicated to the traditional form of the Roman rite have received notice that an apostolic visitation will take place September 25–28. The Carmelites have sent out a press release (see full text below) and are asking for prayers and vigils, since such a visitation — which includes interviews of each sister and detailed scrutiny of their lives — is a “stressful trial,” in the words of the press release. The Carmel of Jesus, Mary and Joseph is served by a hermit, Fr. Maximilian Mary Dean, who had earlier been a Franciscan Friar of the Immaculate. The Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate, an international order dedicated to the spirituality of St. Maxilimian Kolbe, had undergone a visitation early on in Pope Francis’ papacy — with very negative effects on the order. Due to an increase of vocations, the Carmel of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph purchased land in 2013, with the blessing of their local bishop, Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Harrisburg Diocese, and moved to the new property in 2018. As the Carmelites characterize their community on the website: The primary mission of the Carmelite Order is to pray and offer oblation for the Church and the world. The use of the Extraordinary Form of the Mass and Divine Office sets this monastery apart and their observance of the Rule and Constitutions is part of an unbroken tradition stretching back from Mexico to Spain to Mount Carmel itself in the Holy Land. The Carmelites continue: Steeped in the rich tradition of their heritage, these Discalced Carmelites in the rural farmlands of Pennsylvania live out the centuries-old rule of their Holy Founders, St. Teresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross. Completely in communion with the Roman Catholic Church and under the approval of the diocesan Bishop of Harrisburg, the nuns trace their roots back to sixteenth century Spain and seventeenth century Mexico. They are one of six other traditional foundations from the Carmel in Valparaiso, Nebraska. These nuns are in the middle of a large building project, “seeking to re-create the beauty of the monasteries of old.” LifeSite has heard from numerous Catholic laypeople who travel from afar to visit this monastery and profit from the beauty and deep spirituality of these nuns. The nuns now ask that the faithful hold prayer vigils throughout the entire time of the Apostolic Visitation. LifeSite has not yet learned more about the reason for this visitation. We will update our reporting as soon as we learn more. [End, LifeSiteNews story] =======================
