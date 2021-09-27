From Judy Mikovits’ book, Ending Plague:”But just as there was a problem, there was a solution to the blood supply issue in the horizon. It was a blood decontamination technology called INTERCEPT, created by the Cerus Company of Concord, California.”

Why was INTERCEPT discredited and not implemented to clean up the national blood supply?

All roads lead to Dr. Anthony Fauci who 35 years before as the head of NIAID/NIH (still is today) denied contaminants in the national blood bank that infected and killed many HIV sufferers and hemophiliacs.

According to Mikovits’ mentor, Frank Ruscetti, coauthor of her new book, HIV is the biggest killer of women in sub-Sahara Africa.

What Fauci and friends have done to hide the truth about the blood banks all over the world to shield themselves from international public outrage and widespread loss of public confidence in public health care is truly genocidal, evil to the core… AND IT CONTINUES!

Yes, its mindboggling … but this inside baseball knowledge of Mikovits helps us understand why Fauci behaves the way he does, his contradictory public pronouncements as Covid public health czar, exposing his true nature and personal motives. There are many corrupted Fauci allies.

A Hollywood written script couldn’t make this all up … reality stranger than fiction. The capacity of powerful men and women to commit unspeakable, barbaric evil is virtually unlimited.

Phil Sevilla