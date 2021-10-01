THANK YOU, ASHLEY!

|Dear Rene henry, Life is truly precious. This is a truth that has been instilled in me from a young age as I was taught about the sanctity of life, especially life in the womb. I grew up watching my parents attend regular walks for life and pray outside of local abortion mills. They taught me very early on the reasons why human life is valuable and why it should be protected … The importance of defending the weakest among us, those without a voice, was a fire that was lit inside me and has continued to burn bigger, brighter, and with more power over the years. Throughout my journey, I have never lost sight of the desire to make a difference in the world on behalf of the preborn. This has taken different forms over the years. I have had a 14-year long career in development, I’ve served on the board of a local crisis pregnancy center, and I have marched miles for the pro-life movement. I am raising three beautiful children who all started attending walks for life from birth. In my home, we have always spoken openly and passionately about the protection and dignity of all human life, especially life in a mommy’s tummy. When COVID hit, the department I was working in had to downsize, and I found myself out of work, like so many others have. Little did I know that I was about to step into the role for which I was created. Serving in my position here at Live Action is truly my calling. My days are filled with helping to educate people on the horrific truth about abortion; what it is and how it destroys the preborn and the family. I have the privilege of speaking with our incredible and passionate supporters who inspire me daily with their generosity, their hearts to protect life in the womb, and strength and endurance in this fight for life. Recently I had a lovely woman and donor of ours share with me that she had an abortion when she was very young and has lived with the pain of it ever since. She explained how supporting the work of Live Action has given her a way to help heal her heart over the years! Rene henry, I’d love to hear from you: What is your pro-life story? Wherever you are in your journey to protect life, stay strong and keep fighting! Innocent lives are at stake and, as you know, now is the time for us to take a stand against this injustice. It’s truly an honor to fight alongside you. For life, Ashley BradyStrategic Partnerships
