Arizona’s “Maricopa Audit: The Level of Fraud is breathtaking, far worse than Imagined,” but despite Voter Massive Fraud, Trump & “Republicans came within 90,000 Votes of Controlling all of Washington… 43,000 Votes across those Three States” in Biden Steal

October 01, 2021

Arizona’s Catholic pundit Mark Docherty in his blog reported the “Maricopa audit… [show the] level of fraud is breathtaking, far worse than imagined”:

People have been asking me to write about the audit, because there seems to be a lot of conflicting information out there. Denninger is all over it, and very accurately, I’m pasting his findings below. Nothing to add. First paragraph tells you everything you need to know, but please read it all. The USA is over.

The only press coverage here in Phoenix is misinformation. There are a few stories saying the audit confirmed Biden’s win, or that Biden got even more votes. Mostly there is just a blackout. Try searching any of the locals, www.abc15.com or www.kpho.com … nada, zilch, zero.

Here’s Denninger…

… What was not proved was that Trump won. But what was proved was that there is no honest assertion that can be made that either of the two Presidential candidates in serious contention won. The margin of victory is within the margin of dispute and it has been proved that electronic records critical to validate what occurred throughout the election process were deliberately destroyed by persons(s) who had physical access to the systems in question, with at least one such person being allegedly identified by security camera footage.

There may well be more here — but what’s been discovered thus far and proved (and for which the evidence is now in the public domain) shows that:

1. The election in Maricopa County for federal offices, including President, was not conducted in accordance with Federal Law.

2. The results, based solely on the count of duplicated ballot envelopes (people who voted more than once), which exceeds the margin of victory for the Presidential Office, are not able to be confirmed since once duplicate ballots are removed from the envelopes it is impossible to identify them. Maricopa county claimed no such duplicates exist. We now know more than 17,000 in fact do exist and the envelopes still exist. What we cannot prove one way or another is whether the ballots inside those envelopes were counted and, if only one was counted, which one was counted. We thus have no way to know who won.

3. The persons running the election have made materially false statements on an intentional basis about the equipment never being connected to the Internet.

4. The persons running the election both deliberately destroyed data related to the election in direct violation of Federal Law and, as a separate and distinct offense, attempted to cover up that destruction and identification of the person who did so. This act, standing alone, demonstrates intent to tamper with the election results.

5. The vast majority of said deliberately destroyed data was not recoverable and likely is not recoverable.

By forensic evidence, not presented and unrebutted, the outcome of the election in Arizona was falsely certified.

What’s the remedy for this?

That’s a separate debate — but that this one county alone did in fact corrupt their election, did so intentionally, and did so in such a fashion that at this time it not possible to know what the result actually was is not subject to reasonable dispute.

Finally, not only was their forensic computer person credible he displayed exactly the process that I, as a person skilled in the art and who has performed computer forensics, would utilize. I found no fault in his procedures, his process and analysis. Not did I find him to make a single unproved assertion of fact. This is exactly what a professional is supposed to do in this field.

https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=243697 [https://nonvenipacem.com/2021/09/30/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-maricopa-audit-the-level-of-fraud-is-breathtaking-far-worse-than-imagined/]

Despite the massive documented voter fraud of the 2020 election Joe Biden Steal even the leftist Washington Post admitted the race was a razor blade close shave in an article titled “Republicans came within 90,000 votes of controlling all of Washington'”:

“The Democrats’ narrow retention of the House is surely one of the biggest surprises of 2020. In an election in which most analysts expected the Democrats to gain seats, they wound up losing 14, including virtually all of the ‘toss-ups.’ While the GOP lost the presidential race and control of the Senate, we very nearly had a much different outcome.”

“While Democrat Joe Biden won the popular vote by more than four points and the electoral college 306 to 232, the result was much closer to flipping than that would suggest. Biden won the three decisive states — Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin — by 0.6 percentage points or less, which was similar to Trump’s 2016 victory. If you flip fewer than 43,000 votes across those three states, the electoral college is tied 269 to 269. In that case, Trump would probably have won, given that the race would be decided by one vote for each House delegation, of which Republicans control more.” [https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/02/09/republicans-came-within-90000-votes-controlling-all-washington/]

