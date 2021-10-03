THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT Evidence of millions of deaths and serious adverse events

resulting from the experimental COVID-19 injections

BY DAVID JOHN SORENSEN & DR. VLADIMIR ZELENKO MD VERSION 1.0 SEPTEMBER 2021

PURPOSE

The purpose of this report is to document how all over the world millions of people have died, and hundreds of millions of serious adverse events have occurred, after injections with the experimental mRNA gene therapy. We also reveal the real risk of an unprecedented genocide.

FACTS

We aim to only present scientific facts and stay away from unfounded claims. The data is clear and verifiable. Over one hundred references can be found for all presented information, which is provided as a starting point for further investigation.

COMPLICITY

The data suggests that we may currently be witnessing the greatest organized mass murder in the history of our world. The severity of this situation compels us to ask this critical question: will we rise to the defense of billions of innocent people? Or will we permit personal profit over justice, and be complicit? Networks of lawyers all over the world are preparing class-action lawsuits to prosecute all who are serving this criminal agenda. To all who have been complicit so far, we say: There is still time to turn and choose the side of truth. Please make the right choice.

WORLDWIDE

Although this report focuses on the situation in the United States, it also applies to the rest of the world, as the same type of experimental injections with similar death rates – and comparable systems of corruption to hide these numbers – are used worldwide. Therefore we encourage everyone around the world to share this report. May it be a wake-up call for all of humanity.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

AT LEAST 5 TIMES MORE DEATHS

CDC WHISTLEBLOWER SIGNS SWORN AFFIDAVIT

VAERS data from the American CDC shows that as of September 17, 2021, already 726,963 people suffered adverse events, including stroke, heart failure, blood clots, brain disorders, convulsions, seizures, inflammations of brain & spinal cord, life-threatening allergic reactions, autoimmune diseases, arthritis, miscarriage, infertility, rapid-onset muscle weakness, deafness, blindness, narcolepsy, and cataplexy. Besides the astronomical number of severe side effects, the CDC reports that almost 15,386 people died as a result of receiving the experimental injections. However, a CDC healthcare fraud detection expert named Jane Doe investigated this and came to the shocking discovery that the number of deaths is at least five times higher than what the CDC is admitting. In fact, in her initial communications to professor in medicine Dr. Peter McCullough, this whistleblower said that the number of deaths is ten times higher. The CDC health fraud detection expert signed an affidavit, in which she stated her findings. She carefully chose the wordings ‘…under-reported by a conservative factor of at least five’, but as she revealed initially, the factor could also be ten. Here is an excerpt of the affidavit: 1

‘I have, over the last 25 years, developed over 100 distinct healthcare fraud detection algorithms. … When the COVID-19 vaccine clearly became associated with patient death and harm, I was inclined to investigate the matter. It is my professional estimate that VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) database, while extremely useful, is under-reported by a conservative factor of at least 5. … and have assessed that the deaths occurring within 3 days of vaccination are higher than those reported in VAERS by a factor of at least 5.’

According to this CDC health fraud detection expert the number of vaccine deaths in the U.S. is not 15,386 but somewhere between 80,000 and 160,000.

The CDC is also vastly underreporting other adverse events, like severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis). The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) reported that a study showed how the actual number of anaphylaxis is 50 to 120 times higher than claimed by the CDC.2, 3 On top of that, a private researcher took a close look at the VAERS database, and tried looking up specific case-ID’s. He

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

found countless examples where the original death records were deleted, and in some cases, the numbers have been switched for milder reactions. He says:

‘What the analysis of all the case numbers is telling us right now is that there’s approximately 150,000 cases that are missing, that were there, that are no longer there. The question is, are they all deaths?’ 4

How severely criminal the CDC is, was also revealed a few years ago, when researchers investigated the link between vaccines and autism. They found that there indeed is a direct connection. So what did the CDC do? All the researchers came together and a large dustbin was placed in the middle of the room. In it they threw all the documents that showed the link between autism and vaccinations. Thus, the evidence was destroyed. Subsequently, a so-called ‘scientific’ article was published in Pediatric, stating that vaccinations do not cause autism. However, a leading scientist within the CDC, William Thompson, exposed this crime. He publicly admitted:

‘I was involved in misleading millions of people about the possible negative side effects of vaccines. We lied about the scientific findings.’ 5

The worst example of criminal methodology used to hide vaccine deaths is the fact that the CDC doesn’t consider a person vaccinated until two weeks after their second injection. This means that anyone who dies during the many weeks before or the two weeks after the second injection, are considered unvaccinated deaths, and are therefore not counted as vaccine deaths. By doing this, they can ignore the vast majority of deaths following the injection. This is the nr 1 method used in nations worldwide to hide the countless numbers of vaccine deaths. 6,7

300,000 ADVERSE EVENTS

MODERNA HIDES HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF REPORTS

A whistleblower from Moderna made a screenshot of an internal company notice labelled “Confidential – For internal distribution only”, showing there were 300,000 adverse events reported in only three months:

‘This enabled the team to effectively manage approximately 300,000 adverse event reports and 30,000 medical information requests in a three month span to support the global launch of their COVID-19 vaccine.’ 8

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

50,000 MEDICARE VACCINATED DIED

U.S. DEATH RATE PROBABLY NEAR 250,000

Attorney Thomas Renz received information from a whistleblower inside the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service (CMS), which reveals how 48,465 people died shortly after receiving their injections. He emphasized that these death numbers are from less than 20% of the U.S. population.9

If we apply this number to the entire U.S. population, we see a death rate of almost 250,000.

LESS THAN 1% IS REPORTED

THE ACTUAL NUMBER IS 100X HIGHER

All this information already shows us that the number of adverse events and deaths is a multitude of what is being told to the public. The situation is however still far worse than most of us can even imagine. The famous Lazarus report from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care inc. in 2009 revealed that in general only 1% of adverse events from vaccines is being reported: 10

‘Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.’

REASONS FOR UNDERREPORTING

THE POPULATION IS MISINFORMED

The reason that less than 1% of adverse events is reported, is first of all because the majority of the population is not aware of the existence of reporting systems for vaccine injuries. Secondly, the pharmaceutical industry has been waging an unrelenting media war over the past decades against all medical experts, who attempted to inform the public about the dangers of vaccines. One deployed strategy is name-calling, and the negative label ‘anti-vaxxer’ was chosen to shame and blame all scientists, physicians, and nurses who speak out about the devastation caused by vaccinations.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

Because of this criminal campaign of aggressive suppression of adverse events data, the majority of the population is clueless that vaccines can cause any harm at all.

The widespread propaganda by the vaccine companies, who use government agencies as their main carousel, simply told humanity for decades that adverse events are a very rare occurrence. When vaccinated people, therefore, suffer from serious adverse events, it doesn’t even occur to them that this could be from previous injections, and therefor don’t report it as such.

During the current world crisis the attacks on medical experts who are warning about vaccines, have gone to an even higher level. Medical experts are now being completely de-platformed from all social media, their websites are deranked by Google, entire YouTube channels are deleted, many have lost their jobs, and in some countries, medical experts have been arrested, in an attempt to suppress the truth about the experimental covid injections.

Several countries are now labeling scientists who speak out against vaccines ‘domestic terrorists’. It is clear that all means have to be deployed by the criminal vaccine cartel to suppress what is going on with these shots.

As a result, countless medical professionals are afraid to report adverse events, which further contributes to the underreporting of these side effects. Additionally, the amount of scientific information warning for these dangerous biological agents, and the number of medical experts warning humanity, is so overwhelming and almost omnipresent – despite the aggressive attempts to silence them – that it is virtually impossible for any medical professional to not be at least somewhat aware of the risk they are taking, by administering an untested DNA altering injection, without even informing their patients of what is being injected into their body. If they then see their patients die or become disabled for life, they are naturally afraid of being held accountable, and therefore have yet another motivation for not reporting the adverse events.

Lastly: many medical professionals receive financial incentives to promote the vaccines. In the United Kingdom for example nurses get ₤10 per needle they put into a child. That again is a reason for them to not report adverse events.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

250,000 VACCINE COMMENTS

FACEBOOK REVEALS TSUNAMI OF ADVERSE EVENTS

A local ABC News Station posted a request on Facebook for people to share their stories of unvaccinated loved ones that died. They wanted to make a news story on this. What happened was totally unexpected. In five days time over 250,000 people posted comments, but not about unvaccinated loved ones. All the comments talk about vaccinated loved ones that died shortly after being injected, or that are disabled for life. The 250,000 comments reveal a shocking death wave among the population, and the heart wrenching suffering these injections are causing. The post was already shared 200,000 times, and counting… 11

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

Notice in the last comment how the lady says that everybody in the hospital is afraid to report this as a vaccine reaction, and another person says ‘the doctors can’t report it’.

That is proof of what I explained earlier: Most medical professionals are either too terrified to report adverse events, or they are simply corrupt. This causes the true prevalence of vaccine injuries to remain hidden from the world. The 250,000+ comments show that once people find a place to report their suffering caused by the injections, we see a tsunami…

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

VACCINE DEATHS SUMMARY

IT IS FAR WORSE THAN WE THINK

VAERS published 726,963 adverse events, including 15,386 deaths as of September 17, 2021

CDC fraud expert says that number of deaths is at least five times, and possibly ten times higher

A whistleblower from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service (CMS) revealed how almost 50,000 people died from the injections. They represent only 20% of the U.S. population, meaning

that if this data is applied to the entire population 250,000 have died 150,000 reports have been rejected or scrubbed by the VAERS system

The actual number of anaphylaxis is 50 to 120 times higher than claimed by the CDC

Everyone who dies before two weeks after the second injection, is not considered a vaccine death, which causes the majority of early vaccine deaths to be ignored

Moderna received over 300,000 reports of adverse events in only three months-time

The Lazarus Report shows that only 1% of adverse events is being reported by the public The majority of the population is not aware of the existence of systems where they can report

vaccine adverse events

Aggressive censorship and propaganda told the public that adverse events are rare, causing people to not understand how their health problems stem from past injections

The shaming and blaming of medical professionals who say anything against the vaccines, cause many in the medical community to avoid reporting adverse events

The fear of being held accountable after administering an injection that killed or disabled patients, further prevents medical personnel from reporting it

Having accepted financial incentives to promote, and administer the covid vaccines, also stops medical personnel from reporting adverse events

Profit driven vaccine manufacturers have every reason not to report the destruction their untested experimental products are causing

200,000+ Facebook users comment about vaccine deaths and serious injuries

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

MILLIONS OF DEATHS WORLDWIDE

According to scientific data less than 1% of vaccine injuries are being reported. From that 1% the majority is being hidden by the authorities. They put systems in place to ignore the bulk of vaccine deaths. Combining these facts with the data that is revealed by government whistleblowers, we see that in the United States hundreds of thousands have died from the injections. As the rest of the world uses the same injections, we know that on a global scale the number of vaccine deaths is without a doubt millions.

This is only the short term tsunami of adverse events. Bill Gates, the world’s leading vaccine dealer and a driving force behind the worldwide vaccine push, said in an interview with the BBC that most adverse events only show up after two years, which is why vaccine development usually takes many years. This means that the waves of deaths and disabilities in the coming years will be exponentially greater. Especially because more and more booster shots are imposed on the population, and vaccine passports being implemented.

WORLD EXPERTS WARN HUMANITY

LEADING SCIENTISTS ISSUE GRAVE WARNINGS

This alarming data leads world experts, like the Nobel Prize Winner in Medicine, Dr. Luc Montagnier, to issue a grave warning that we are currently facing the greatest risk of worldwide genocide, in the history of humanity.12 Even the inventor of the mRNA technology, Dr. Robert Malone, warns against these injections that are using his technology.13,14 The situation is so severe that former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist Dr. Mike Yeadon came forward to warn humanity for these extremely dangerous injections. One of his best known videos is titled ‘A Final Warning’.15 Another world renown scientist, Geert Vanden Bossche, former Head of Vaccine Development Office in Germany, and Chief Scientific Officer at Univac, also risks his name and career, by bravely speaking out against administration of the covid shots. The vaccine developer warns that the injections can compromise the immunity of the vaccinated, making them vulnerable for every new variant.16, 17 WWII holocaust survivors wrote to the European Medicines Agency demanding the injections to be stopped, which they consider to be a new holocaust. 18

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

VACCINE DEATHS WORLDWIDE

THE SAME GOES FOR NATIONS AROUND THE WORLD

The situation we described in the United States illustrates the destruction caused by these injections, and how corrupt health agencies and vaccine manufacturers hide the vast majority of adverse events. We will however briefly touch upon some other countries, to prove that the situation in America is not unique.

EUROPEAN UNION

In the European Union (which consists of only 27 of the 50 European countries) the official reports of EudraVigilance officially admit as of August 18th 2021 that approx. 22,000 people died and 2 million suffered side effects, of which 50% are serious. 19, 20 What are serious injuries?

‘It be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life- threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.’

In The Netherlands, one of the smallest nations in the European Union, an extra parliamentary research committee set up a platform for citizens to report vaccine adverse events. This is no initiative from the government and has received no attention in the media. The majority of the Dutch population is therefore unaware of its existence. Yet, despite its limited influence, this private initiative has already received reports of 1,600 deaths and 1,200 health damages, often permanently disabling the people.21

UNITED KINGDOM

Shortly before the national vaccination campaign started, the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare

Products Regulatory Agency) published the following request:

‘The MHRA urgently seeks an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software tool to process the expected high volume of Covid-19 vaccine Adverse Drug Reaction (ADRs) and ensure that no details from the ADRs’ reaction text are missed.‘ 22

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

The British government published a report of the first series of adverse events, including blindness, strokes, miscarriages, heart failure, paralysis, autoimmune disease, and more. Shortly after the first wave of immunization over 100,000 adverse events were reported, including 1260 cases of loss of eyesight (including total blindness). The first part of the report praises the vaccines to be the best way to protect people from COVID-19, and then continues to show the incredible destruction these vaccines are causing. The hypocrisy is mindboggling.23, 24

Also in the U.K. miscarriages increased by 366% in only six weeks, for vaccinated mothers.25 Furthermore the British Office for National Statistics inadvertently revealed that 30,305 people have died within 21 days of having the injection, during the first 6 months of 2021.26 And a British scientist with 35 years of experience did an in depth analysis of the British Yellow Card reporting system and found it to be unreliable.27

‘We can conclude that the Yellow Card reporting scheme can provide some limited information that may be useful for alerting the UK public to possible adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. However, the initial conception of the scheme as a purely descriptive rather than as an experimental undertaking means that it cannot address the real issues that are of crucial importance to the UK public. These issues are whether there are causal relationships between vaccination with the PF and AZ vaccines and serious adverse effects such as death, and if so, what are the size of these effects.’

ISRAEL

The Israeli Peoples Commitee is a team of doctors, attorneys, criminologists, epidemiologists and academic researchers, determined to perform an investigation, inquiry, and exposure for the benefit of the public. Although they are a relatively unknown group, they still received 3754 reports, including 480+ deaths, as of August 5th, 2021.28 The IPC states that these numbers represent only 2- 3% of the true prevalence in the population, which means that the number of deaths in Israel is around 48,000 and adverse events around 375,400. Also in Israel, statistics from Worldometers.info shows a massive spike in deaths when the vaccinations started. Before the immunizations began, there were hardly any daily covid deaths in Israel. Once the vacccinations began, the daily death toll rose from 1-3 to 75-100 deaths a day!

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

Another Israeli website reporting vaccine injuries is Seethetruth.club/covid-19-vaccine-victims where one can see innumerable testimonials of people who suffered greatly from the shot. In the U.S. a similar website called 1000covidstories.com shows an ever increasing amount of videos from people who died or had severe reactions to the covid shots. Also the website called TheCovidWorld.com shows the personal stories of a large number of people who died from the shots. We must understand that nothing like this has ever happened before in history, where thousands of people come forward to share their suffering following an immunization. The reason people do this now, is because their adverse reactions are not at all, like the criminal ‘health’ agencies say ‘headaches, dizziness and flu like symptoms.’ The reactions are extremely severe, often disabling people for life. The injuries are in fact so severe, that people around the world are stepping forward to warn humanity.

BRAZIL

In Brazil the official vaccine death count is 32,000 during a 5 month period. The report was published on uol.com.br, which reportedly has about the same number of pageviews as CNN.com, according to data from SimilarWeb. Despite these high amounts of deaths following vaccination, the report states: ‘Vaccination is still the best way to control the disease.’ 29

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

SCIENCE PROVES VACCINE DAMAGE

STROKES, HEART ATTACKS, CANCER,…

A study by the University of San Francisco, or Salk Institute, shows that the vaccines turn the human body into a spike protein factory, making trillions of spikes that cause blood clots, which cause strokes and heart attacks.30 Another study confirms how the vaccines can cause deadly blood clots, that in turn cause heart attacks and strokes.31,32 The New England Journal of Medicine shows how the jabs cause heart inflammation,33 and the same journal published a study about the dramatic increase of miscarriages.34 Several studies prove the reality of antibody dependent enhancement. 35,36,37 Also the occurence of infertility and reduced sperm count is confirmed.38,39 Lastly a study showed that the injections cause cancer.40 And these are just a few examples…

EXEMPT FROM LIABILITY

NO VACCINE MANUFACTURER TAKES RESPONSIBILTY

In the past decades, several official government agreements were signed, in nations across the world, that provide every vaccine manufacturer with 100% protection from all liability. It doesn’t matter how

much destruction their products cause, nobody has any recourse. On top of that, no health insurance will ever cover the costs resulting from vaccine damage. They simply do not reimburse the vaccinated, when they get into trouble. Yet… the same governments that refuse to protect you from possible destruction of your health, life, and beloved ones, mandate these deadly injections and require them for shopping, travel, gatherings, and even banking services.

DO THE INJECTIONS EVEN WORK?

HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THEY ARE NOT EFFECTIVE

World-renowned vaccine developer Geert Vanden Bossche MVD, PhD warns that these injections destroy the body’s immune system, making the vaccinated vulnerable for every new variant of the disease.41 He also says:

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

‘Mass vaccination campaigns during a pandemic of highly infectious variants fail to control viral transmission. Instead of contributing to building herd immunity, they dramatically delay natural establishment of herd immunity. This is why the ongoing universal vaccination campaigns are absolutely detrimental to public and global health.’ 42

The Nobel prize winner in medicine Dr. Luc Montagnier sounds the alarm that these vaccines are creating dangerous new variants.43 And in Israel the statistics show clearly a dramatic increase in covid deaths once immunizations started (see earlier in this report). The Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennet even says that the people who are most at risk now, are those who received two doses of the vaccine.. 44

In the island nation Seychelles there were hardly any covid deaths, but once they started vaccinating the population, the deaths increased a hundred fold.

In Australia, a young couple was refused access to their newborn baby for eight days, even though they were fully vaccinated. The chief health officer from Australia, Dr. Jeannette Young, gave the following revealing explanation for this inhumane situation: 45

‘Just because you are vaccinated, doesn’t mean that you won’t get infected. That’s why we could not allow that family to go and visit their baby.’

15

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

Anthony Fauci also made it crystal clear: ‘the CDC is considering mask mandates for the vaccinated’,46 ‘the vaccinated increasingly test positive for covid, therefor they will need to keep wearing masks’,47 ‘the vaccinated still need to avoid eating in restaurants’,48 and ‘the vaccinated carry the Delta variant as much as the unvaccinated’.49 So according to Fauci the vaccines do nothing. Yet he insists on mandating these useless injections for travel.50 The same was publicly stated by the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said: 51

‘Can I now meet my friends and family members indoors if they are vaccinated? There I am afraid the answer is no, because we’re not yet at that stage, we’re still very much in the world where you can meet friends and family outdoors, under the rule of six, or two households. And even if your friends and family members may be vaccinated, the vaccines are not giving 100% protection and that’s why we need to be cautious.’

A research article published in ‘Trends in Internal Medicine’ by Dr. J. Bar Classen MD, is titled: 52

‘US COVID-19 Vaccines Proven to Cause More Harm than Good Based on Pivotal Clinical Trial Data

Analyzed Using the Proper Scientific Endpoint, “All Cause Severe Morbidity”’

Even the CDC admitted that the injections offer no protection against the Delta variants, and coming variants, and all covid measures, therefore, need to stay in place.53 Yet they keep insisting that everybody must be vaccinated. The chief health officer of New South Wales, Australia said we have to prepare to live with a constant cycle of ongoing covid booster injections for the foreseeable future.54 Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr. Tal Zaks, said that the vaccines do not bring life back to normal.55 This was confirmed by the director of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom, who said: 56

‘A vaccine on its own will not end the pandemic. Surveillance will need to continue, people will still need to be tested, isolated and cared for. Contacts will still need to be traced and quarantined, communities will still need to be engaged.’

A study by The Lancet showed that the Delta variant is freely transmitted among the vaccinated.57 This was confirmed by a study that showed how a in July 2021, following multiple large public events in a Barnstable County, Massachusetts, town, 469 COVID-19 cases were identified among Massachusetts residents who had traveled to the town during July 3–17; 346 (74%) occurred in fully vaccinated persons.58

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

CREATURE WITH TENTACLES

LIVING ORGANISMS IN THE VACCINES

Dr. Carrie Madej studied vaccine vials from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson under a microscope with 400x magnification. What she saw shocked her …

In BOTH vials there was a living organism with tentacles. This creature moves around, lifts itself up, and even seems to be self aware. 68A

The sight of this and the thought that these unknown, octopus-like creatures are being injected into millions of children worldwide, caused Dr. Madej to weep. However that’s not all, she saw several pieces of graphene in the vials, as well as self assembling nanoparticles. The particles moved towards one another, and formed more complex structures.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

The photo below is from a video taken during a scientific conference in The Netherlands, where a Pfizer vial was live under a microscope. Everyone can see on the screen how a large living organism is in the Pfizer vaccine, with many other particles moving around. 69C

DANGEROUS TOXINS

GRAPHENE ALTERS THE ELECTRO MAGNETIC FIELD

The world-renowned biophysicist Andreas Klecker has discovered that the vaccines contain large amounts of graphene oxide (up to 95%).

He warns that the graphene oxide injected into humans is altering their electro-magnetic field, which disrupts the normal functioning of their organs.65

‘What we are concerned about is the side effects it has. This isn’t described in medicine, but it’s described in my field, biophysics. What happens? The body needs its electro molecular capabilities to work. The heart beats because there’s a magnetic field that creates, subsequently, the electricity for pumping and everything else. Graphene is completely altering our electromagnetic field, something that has never happened before. What we’re seeing is something ‘in vivo’ with some dramatic effects.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

We have been watching a lot of videos of people who are dying after being vaccinated. You see people spasming. These spasms have, for example, very specific frequencies, and they are the same in all kinds of spasms. These spasms indicate that there is a disruption of the human electromagnetic fields.’

The presence of graphene oxide, among other toxic materials like aluminum, LNP capsids, PEG and parasites in the vaccines was further confirmed by Dr. Robert Young.66,67 The Scientist’s Club also released a report with microphotographic evidence of nanoparticles in the vaccines.

‘Major revelations on what is in the CoV-2-19 vaccines, with the use of electron, pHase, dark field, bright field and other types of microscopy from the original research of Dr. Robert Young and his scientific team, confirming what the La Quinta Columna researchers found – toxic nanometallic content with magneticotoxic, cytotoxic and genotoxic effects, as well as identified life- threatening parasites. In addition, in 2008, Hongjie Dai and colleagues at Stanford University found graphene oxide.’ 68

DRAMATIC BLOOD CHANGES

RESEARCH REVEALS CHANGES IN BLOOD

Dr. Robert Young also discovered how the blood of vaccinated people changes dramatically, after the injection with mRNA. The following image reveals the normal healthy state of the red blood cells which are even in color, even in shape and even in size. 69A

The second micrograph taken under Phase Contrast Microscopy reveals the live blood 24 hours after the mRNA vaccine now containing crystallized red blood cells called Heinz bodies, biological transformations of red and white blood cells, large symplasts of graphene oxide crystals center and Orotic acid crystals in the upper right hand corner of the micrograph.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

German researchers discovered that the content from vaccine vials formed crystals, after being placed under a lamp that warms them to about 30o Celcius (85o F). The photo below shows this clearly.69B

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

PERMANENTLY ALTERED DNA

THE HUMAN GENOME IS BEING MODIFIED

Dr. Carrie Madej studied vaccines and transhumanism for two decades. In her documentary ‘The Battle For Humanity’, produced by Stop World Control she warned that these injections could permanently change the human DNA, with potentially disastrous outcomes. Fact-checkers around the world – who are often paid by the vaccine industry – jumped to label it as fake news. Facebook made it their policy to censor all voices that warned how this gene therapy could potentially alter the human genome. Until… a Facebook employee recorded and released an insider zoom meeting with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who told his staff that the injections do indeed change the human DNA! These are his exact words:

‘We just don’t know the long term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA to directly encode in a person’s DNA and RNA, basically the ability to produce those antibodies and whether that causes other mutations or other risks downstream.’ 63

A PATENTED TRANSHUMAN

NO LONGER A HUMAN WITH HUMAN RIGHTS

Dr. Chinda Brandolino is a Latin American physician who has been speaking out about the fact that once the human genome is altered, that person is no longer considered an original human being, but has become a transhuman, and therefore loses human rights. Furthermore, she explains that the altered DNA and RNA can be patented, making that genetically modified person property of the patent holders. The implications of this are highly alarming. 64

TRANSHUMAN BABY

PITCH BLACK EYES & ACCELERATED AGING

Scientists in South America are investigating a strange phenomenon: Some newborn babies from vaccinated parents in Mexico have pitch-black eyes, while normally the eyes of newborns are very lightly colored. It also appears that these babies are aging too fast, as they can stand and even walk at only three months old.63A Normally that only happens around the age of one year. Are these babies

21

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

examples of transhumanism, born from parents whose DNA has been altered by gene therapy? The researchers are careful not to make premature statements but will investigate this further.63B In future versions of this report, I will share the developments about this phenomenon. Below you can see a photo of a newborn baby, with deep black eyes. Even the white in his eyes is dark.

DIFFERENT DOSAGES

WHY DO SOME DIE, WHILE OTHERS ARE FINE?

Why do some people die, or become disabled for life, while others seem just fine after being inoculated? Dr. Jane Ruby explains that not all vials have the same dosages.68B ClinicalTrials.gov shows

that there are different phases of the vaccination experiment, with different dosages of the mRNA being administered to different people. An unknown percentage of the injections are even placebos!

This means that some people get a harmless substance injected, while others get a shot with 5, 10, 20, or 30 micrograms of mRNA.

Dr. Ruby warns that in the booster shots some vials contain as much as 100 or even 250 micrograms of mRNA. This explains why in certain areas the vaccinated seem fine, while in other areas people drop dead after being injected. It’s like Russian roulette: nobody knows what is being injected into their body. There is no informed consent. If people however take the boosters, they will get different dosages. Where previous shots may have been harmless, the next could be lethal.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

FRAUD WITH COVID DEATHS

WORLDWIDE FRAUD INFLATED COVID DEATHS

The excuse for murdering millions of people with these injections is that they supposedly prevent people from dying of covid. The reality is however that the so-called number of covid deaths is the greatest lie in history. All over the world, it has been revealed that over 95% of all covid deaths, were deaths from other causes. The Italian politician Vittorio Sgarbi exclaimed in the Italian Chamber of Deputies: 69

‘Let’s not make this the chamber of lies. Don’t lie! Tell the truth. Don’t say there’s 25,000 dead. It’s not true. Don’t use the dead for rhetoric and terrorism. Figures from the Higher Institute of Health say 96.3% died of other diseases.’

A magazine in Belgium, De Tijd, wrote how the government claimed that three thousand elderly people had died of covid-19. Because of these numbers the entire country was placed on lockdown. However, research showed that only 3% of the deceased had been tested. Not 3,000 but only 90 people may have had covid.70

While supposed covid deaths went through the roof, statistics in several countries showed that suddenly there are no more flu deaths. In the USA alone there are almost 40 million cases of the flu every year, but since covid hit, this number has dropped to less than 2,000. Where did all the tens of millions of flu patients go? They are now all being registered as covid.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

A forensic German coroner Prof. Dr. Klaus Püschel examined more than 140 coronadalities in Hamburg at the start of the pandemic. On German TV he said that the hysteria around the coronavirus has been gravely exaggerated. All the people who died had underlying disorders and would have died quickly anyway, with or without the virus, according to Püschel, adding that there is no ‘killer virus’. Healthy people don’t have to worry, says Püschel. The coroner also predicted that corona will not even cause a peak in the annual mortality rate, a prediction that turned out to be accurate.71

Medical professionals around the world have testified of being pressured by their supervisors to report all patients as covid, and register every death – no matter what the cause was – as a covid death. The internet has been flooded by thousands of testimonies of outraged people who said that they went to a doctor or hospital for issues unrelated to COVID-19 and to their amazement, they were registered as a covid patient.72

Dr. Elke de Klerk, the founder of Doctors for Truth in the Netherlands, testified that she received secret messages in the dossiers of terminally ill patients, requesting that these people should be registered as covid deaths.73 Project Veritas called several funeral directors in New York, and they testified how every dead person was registered as covid, while everybody knew that was not correct.74 Minnesota senator Scott Jensen, who is also a practicing physician, revealed on Fox News that U.S. hospitals receive huge financial incentives to register patients as covid. For every person they registered as a covid death they are paid 39,000 USD. This has been confirmed by medical professionals around the world.75 The technical director of CNN Charlie Chester was secretly filmed by a Project Veritas undercover journalist, while he admitted that CNN inflated the death rates ‘because fear sells’.76

A zoom meeting with African officials was leaked, revealing how they were discussing ways to ramp up covid numbers, to continue the lockdowns.77

National File released a recording of a Zoom conference call between physicians and a marketing director at Novant Heath New Hanover Regional Medical Center, a group of 20 hospitals, clinics, and offices that treat patients in North Carolina and South Carolina. In the recording, Mary Rudyk, MD tells Director of Marketing Carolyn Fisher and another hospital employee that she wants the hospitals to become more ‘scary to the public’ by inflating the number of COVID-19 patients, and by using messaging that falsely tells individuals ‘if you don’t get vaccinated, you know you’re going to die.’ 78

New York was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the heart of New York is the famous Elmhurst hospital where supposedly more people died from this virus than anywhere else in the world. It was the epicenter within the epicenter of the pandemic. For this reason, an experienced nurse from Florida, Erin Olszewski, decided to go there to help with the crisis. What she saw in this

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

world-famous hospital, however, filled her with so much horror, that she decided to take a hidden camera with her to film what was going on.

Patients who repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 are still registered as ‘confirmed COVID- 19’. They are put on a respirator in a covid ward… which causes them to die.

In a revealing documentary by Journeyman Pictures, this nurse talks about the crimes she constantly sees happening in Elmhurst. She shows on her smartphone how a patient indeed tested negative for COVID-19 twice… and yet was registered as ‘confirmed’ COVID-19′. She explains that this happens all the time in Elmhurst: deception and murder resulting in high COVID-19 mortality rates that are trumpeted by the media.79

FUNERAL DIRECTOR SPEAKS OUT

AN UNDERTAKER WITNESSES GOVERNMENT CRIMES

One very revealing eyewitness account comes from a funeral director from the UK, John O’Looney.80 For 10 years he was part of one of the largest funeral companies in the United Kingdom, he worked with the BBC to document the pandemic, and worked with a government pandemic official. He is connected to 45 other funeral directors and has therefore a clear overview of what is going on. What he discloses is shocking. First of all, he testifies that neither he nor any of the other funeral directors saw an increase in deaths during the so-called pandemic. During March 2020 however, John was suddenly called night after night, for three weeks, specifically to care homes. All who died were labelled as covid. He never saw a doctor in attendance, nor a covid test once. At the same time, there was a 1,000% increase in purchases of Midazolam. A nurse told him how they were instructed to administer lethal doses of this drug to the elderly, to mass exterminate them. These high numbers of deaths were then used to promote the narrative of a ‘covid pandemic’.

He was also approached by a government pandemic official, who told him they had to label each death as covid. People run over by cars, heart attacks, cancer patients, it didn’t matter what killed them, they all had to be labelled as covid deaths.

Once the government started mass vaccinating the British population, John says the deaths skyrocketed. ‘I’ve never seen anything like it, as a funeral director for fifteen years. And it began exactly when they began putting needles in their arms. I’ve never seen a death rate like that again. It was

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

awful, awful. Those were pandemic numbers, but it was only after they started vaccinating, never before that point. John explains that most vaccine deaths were labelled covid deaths.

‘Every funeral director with an ounce of honesty will tell you that all those who are dying all around us are vaccine recipients. There is no covid pandemic and I am living proof of that. It’s all designed to make you take the vaccine. In my network of funeral directors, not a single child has died of covid. So there is no reason whatsoever to put these gene therapies into children. Here we have a depopulation agenda. It’s the vaccines that are killing the people, and I am seeing that firsthand as a funeral director.’

WORLDWIDE FRAUD

Health care workers are paid to register all patients as covid. The hundreds of millions of flu cases every year are now all covid. Doctors get hidden messages requiring them to register dying patients as covid deaths. Funeral directors admit they see false covid registrations all the time, and CNN technical director Chester confessed they inflate covid numbers. A network of 20 hospitals is caught increasing covid numbers to create fear, and an African official is seen in a Zoom call discussing how to ramp up covid. A nurse testifies how large numbers of patients are murdered to increase covid deaths, and innumerable people worldwide are outraged because they were incorrectly registered as covid. The Italian politician Vittorio is infuriated because he sees how the chamber is lying: only a small percentage died of covid! And a funeral director witnesses the murder of thousands of elderly, to create so-called covid deaths. He and dozens of other funeral directors were instructed by the British government to label every death as covid. Once the vaccinations started, they all witnessed an unprecedented explosion of deaths.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

ONLY THE VACCINATED DIED

DURING SPANISH FLU ONLY VACCINE RECIPIENTS DIED

In 1918 a disastrous number of 50 – 100 million people supposedly died of what was called the ‘Spanish flu’. An expert eye witness of this event was the medical scientist Eleanor McBean, PhD, N.D. who wrote a book with her first hand experiences of what was truly going on.81, 82 She explains there wasn’t really a flu, but mass vaccinations had been imposed on the population, causing flu-like symptoms, a host of different ilnesses, and massive deaths.

She knew of not a single unvaccinated person who died of this alleged ‘Spanish flu’, while most vaccinated lost their lives.

‘I was an on-the-spot observer of the 1918 influenza epidemic. All the doctors and people who were living at the time of the 1918 Spanish Influenza epidemic say it was the most terrible disease the world has ever had. Strong men, hale and hearty one day would be dead the next. The disease had the characteristics of the black death added to typhoid, diphtheria, pneumonia, smallpox, paralysis, and all the diseases the people had been vaccinated with immediately following World War 1. Practically the entire population had been injected ‘seeded’ with a dozen or more diseases — or toxic serums. When all those doctor-made diseases started breaking out all at once, it was tragic. That pandemic dragged on for two years, kept alive with the addition of more poison drugs administered by the doctors who tried to suppress the symptoms.

As far as I could find out, the flu hit only the vaccinated. Those who had refused the shots escaped the flu.

My family had refused all the vaccinations so we remained well all the time. We knew from the health teachings of Graham, Trail, Tilden, and others, that people cannot contaminate the body with poisons without causing disease. When the flu was at its peak, all the stores were closed as well as the schools, businesses — even the hospital, as the doctors and nurses had been vaccinated too and were down with the flu. No one was on the streets. It was like a ghost town. We [who didn’t take any vaccines] seemed to be the only family which didn’t get the flu; so my parents went from house to house doing what they could to look after the sick, as it was impossible to get a doctor then. If it were possible for germs, bacteria, viruses, or bacilli to cause disease, they had plenty of opportunities to attack my parents when they were spending many hours a day in the sick rooms. But they didn’t get the flu and they didn’t bring any germs home to attack us children and cause anything. None of our family had the flu — not even a sniffle— and it was in the winter with deep snow on the ground.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

It has been said that the 1918 flu epidemic killed 20,000,000 people throughout the world. But the doctors killed them with their crude and deadly treatments and drugs. This is a harsh accusation but it is nevertheless true, judging by the success of the drugless doctors in comparison with that of the medical doctors.

While the medical men and medical hospitals were losing 33% of their flu cases, the non-medical hospitals such as BATTLE CREEK, KELLOGG and MACFADDEN’S HEALTH-RESTORIUM were getting almost 100% healings with their water cure, baths, enemas, etc., fasting and certain other simple healing methods, followed by carefully worked out diets of natural foods. One health doctor didn’t lose a patient in eight years. The very successful health treatment of one of those drugless doctors who didn’t lose any patients will be given in the other part of this book, titled VACCINATION CONDEMNED, to be published a little later. If the medical doctors had been as advanced as the drugless doctors, there would not have been those 20 million deaths from the medical flu treatment.

There was seven times more disease among the vaccinated soldiers than among the unvaccinated civilians, and the diseases were those they had been vaccinated against. One soldier who had returned from overseas in 1912 told me that the army hospitals were filled with cases of infantile paralysis and he wondered why grown men should have an infant disease. Now, we know that paralysis is a common after-effect of vaccine poisoning. Those at home didn’t get the paralysis until after the worldwide vaccination campaign in 1918.’

‘Seven men dropped dead in a doctor’s office after being vaccinated. Letters were sent to their families that they had been killed in military action.’

– Eleanor McBean, PhD, N.D.

Her expert medical eye witness account was later confirmed by autopsies, which showed there indeed wasn’t a flu, but the suffering was caused by random dosages of an experimental ‘bacterial meningitis vaccines’, which to this day, mimics flu-like symptoms. The massive, multiple assaults with additional vaccines on the unprepared immune systems of soldiers and civilians created a ‘killing field’. Those that were not vaccinated were not affected.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

THE SOLUTION: EARLY TREATMENT

LEADING SCIENTISTS HAVE THE ANSWER

If the toxic covid injections offer no solution for the COVID-19 disease, how can we then help humanity? The answer is simple: from the very start of this worldwide health crisis, there were many prominent scientists and medical doctors who exclaimed how they were successfully treating many thousands of covid patients using existing drugs that are known for their safety and efficacy. There is for example the world-famous French professor Didier Raoult, director of one of the largest research groups in infectious diseases and microbiology. He is the most cited microbiologist in Europe according to ISI and has trained more than 457 foreign scientists in his lab since 1998 with more than 1950 articles referred in ISI or Pubmed and is considered the world’s foremost expert on infectious diseases. Professor Raoult started treating covid patients with a medicine that has been around for over sixty years and is famous for its safety and efficiency in defeating coronaviruses: hydroxychloroquine.

Professor Raoult treated over four thousand patients with hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin and virtually all of them recovered, except for a handful of very elderly who already had several morbidities.83

This incredible success inspired many other medical doctors around the world to start using the same drug. In The Netherlands, Dr. Rob Elens gave all his covid patients hydroxychloroquine combined with zinc and saw a 100% recovery rate in an average of four days. Nobody needed to be hospitalized. Along with 2,700+ other medical professionals, this physician sent a letter to the Dutch government, asking them to include HCQ into the standard protocol. Dr. Elens and other Dutch medical doctors set up a ‘COVID-19 Self Care’ website, with information on how to prevent and overcome COVID-19, using HCQ and zinc. 84

In New York, the family practitioner Dr. Vladimir Zelenko treated over 500 covid patients at the beginning of the pandemic with hydroxychloroquine + zinc + azithromycin. He also had a 100% recovery rate, with hardly any side effects, and no hospitalizations.85 As of August 2021 Dr. Zelenko and his team successfully treated over 6,000 covid patients. He developed a protocol to treat COVID- 19 which became world-famous and is saving the lives of millions of thousands of people around the world. The Zelenko Protocol is used by for example the online telemedicine platform https://www.speakwithanmd.com/ and the vast network of 800,000+ members of America’s Frontline Doctors.86

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

Hundreds of studies confirm the effectiveness of HCQ in treating COVID-19 and preventing hospitalization and death. 87, 88, 89

World leading scientists Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Peter McCullough are both the most published medical experts in their field. Both these physicians and their teams have successfully treated tens of thousands of covid patients using for example Ivermectin. Dr. Kory and his team of top medical experts studied the entire medical literature for over nine months and found that Ivermectin proves to be a miracle drug that effectively prevents and treats COVID-19.

63 peer reviewed studies confirm the effectiveness of Ivermectin in treating COVID-19. 90, 91, 92

Biophysicist Andreas Kalcker used chlorine dioxide to slash the daily death rate of 100 to 0, in Bolivia and was asked to treat the military, police, and politicians in several Latin American nations. His worldwide network COMUSAV.com consists of thousands of physicians, academics, scientists, and lawyers who are promoting this effective treatment.93, 94, 95

Information about early treatment for covid can be found on the following websites:

http://www.CovidPatientGuide.com http://www.C19Protocols.com http://www.TheCovidRemedy.com http://www.FlemingMethod.com/best-available-published-evidence http://www.StopWorldControl.com/cures

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

SUPPRESSION OF TREATMENTS

PHYSICIANS AROUND THE WORLD ARE PERSECUTED

With several options to successfully treat COVID-19, why is there still such an outcry for a vaccine? And why is the majority of the population not even aware of the available treatments? The answer is shocking and shows once more what is going on in our world…

All over the world physicians who were successfully treating covid patients, encountered the unthinkable: they were intimidated and shut down by the government.

America’s Frontline Doctors informed the world about the safe and effective cures for covid, during their first White Coat Summit in 2020. This broadcast was viewed over twenty million times in a few hours, but then they were shut down all across the board: Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, and even their website was taken down by Squarespace. Dr. David Brownstein from Michigan, a leading holistic practitioner, had successfully treated over 120 covid patients, but his entire medical blog was removed. Dr. Rob Elens who successfully treated all his covid patients in the Netherlands was threatened by the government that he would lose his license if he continued treating these people. Dr. Joseph Mercola, a leading voice worldwide in healthy living, published information on how to treat covid and was forced to delete his content after Google had already banned him. Professor Raoult, who is one of the most respected scientists in the world, is suddenly slandered all over the internet. Dr. Zelenko who successfully treated over 6,000 patients, among whom two presidents and the Israeli health minister, is also bashed all over the web, and even had to leave his community because of the backlash.

The biophysicist Andreas Kalcker was de-platformed from all major social media, his book was removed from Amazon and even his scientific account on ResearchGate was deleted.

All these are just a few of the examples of physicians and scientists who successfully treat covid patients, who faced massive opposition. Never before in the history of mankind has it occurred that a working and safe drug for an illness has been kept from the world, through such an internationally coordinated effort. People are not supposed to recover from covid, because the world population needs to be scared into accepting this lethal injection.

All the evidence for this censoring of physicians can be found here: StopWorldControl.com/full

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

ULTIMATE MIND CONTROL

CHILEAN PRESIDENT UNVEALS DIABOLICAL PLAN

As we all know, the goal of criminals is to always increase their power and wealth. They are never satisfied but continually crave more. Ultimately they want to play ‘god’ over the whole world, where everybody will be their servant. To keep increasing their power, there is one thing they need: the blind obedience of the masses. Only a totally ignorant and utterly obedient population will collaborate with their plans. That’s why they have been buying the entire world’s mainstream news media, education systems, health care, and government agencies, etc. so they can use all of that to spread their brainwashing propaganda to every mind in every corner of the world. Still, they don’t stop here, as they are fully aware that not everybody believes everything on television. Therefore their plan to gain 100% control over the minds of all of humanity has further developed. Recently their agenda has been voiced loud and clear by the Chilean president Sebastián Piñera. In a public speech, he bluntly announced to the entire nation:

‘Let’s hear what the leaders of the world launch in this community. It is the possibility that machines can read our thoughts and can even insert thoughts, insert feelings. 5G is a tremendous leap. It’s a cosmic leap, a Copernican leap, because really what 5G technology is going to mean is an even greater shift in our lives than all the previous technologies have meant.

It offers the possibility that machines can read our thoughts and can even insert thoughts, insert feelings. That’s not just going to change life, it’s going to transform it. 5G in the actual nervous system of our society, just like that. It is to modernize our state, to be a change that reaches every home in our country.’ 96

After stealing our voices through aggressive censorship, stealing our votes through election fraud, stealing our money through ever-increasing taxes, they will now steal our very own thoughts and feelings through 5G. That will be the summit of their tyranny, as they will be able to impose the desired thoughts and feelings onto the whole world, so nobody will even be able to divert from their narrative anymore. Is that why Klaus Schwab so confidently states in his promotional videos about the near future:

‘You will own nothing, have no privacy and you will be happy.’ 97

32

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

Could it be that he is referring to an artificially induced state of fake happiness? What does this have to do with this vaccine report? It could be more than we are aware of right now. For 5G to be able to modify the thoughts and feelings of the population it requires another element: nanoparticles inside of the brains of people, that receive and transmit the 5G signals.

It turns out that the substance that is most efficient in communicating with 5G is the very substance that is massively present in the covid injections: graphene oxide. 98, 99

No substance on earth communicates better with 5G than graphene oxide100, and no substance in existence is more efficient in penetrating the human brain and manipulating human thoughts and feelings, than graphene oxide. One company that has been using graphene to manipulate the human brain, for medical purposes, is IN BRAIN Neuro Electronics. Their website states:

‘We use graphene, the thinnest material known to man to build the new generation of neural interfaces for brain restoration to help patients around the world.’

The company highlights its technology as being able to ‘read’ a person’s brain, detect specific neurological patterns, and then control that person’s neurology to alter their brain function.101 It appears that the intention of INBRAIN is to merely help people with neurological disorders, but the reason I mention them is to illustrate how graphene is indeed the ideal substance to alter the human brain. And again, it works better with 5G than anything else. The fact that it is present in the covid vaccines, is therefore highly disturbing, especially if we know what the agenda is of the world leaders, as described by the Chilean president:

‘5G offers the possibility that machines can read our thoughts and can even insert thoughts, insert feelings.’

Another element we have to touch on is the clear and public agenda of the globalists to end humanity as we know it and steer humanity into becoming cyborgs. This is clearly explained in the book of Klaus Schwab ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution’. He strongly believes humans need to become one with machines, that are fully connected to the cloud, and who are surveilled and controlled by artificial intelligence. That’s why he says nobody will have any form of privacy anymore, yet they will be ‘happy’. How well Schwab masters the skill of deception with cleverly chosen words to hide his true intents, is seen at the end of his book:

‘In the end, it all comes down to people and values. We need to shape a future that works for all of us by putting people first and empowering them. In its most pessimistic, dehumanized form, the Fourth

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

Industrial Revolution may indeed have the potential to “robotize” humanity and thus to deprive us of our heart and soul. But as a complement to the best parts of human nature—creativity, empathy, stewardship—it can also lift humanity into a new collective and moral consciousness based on a shared sense of destiny. It is incumbent on us all to make sure the latter prevails.’ 102

What he says here is that humans need to be empowered and may not be turned into robots. However, then he concludes which must prevail: ‘lift humanity into a new collective and moral consciousness. What does that mean? It means exactly what it says: every human will think and feel the same way, we will all share the same ‘collective consciousness’.

This means total brain manipulation of all of humanity. Everyone will be submitted to the narrative that the world leaders prescribe, or: ‘humanity will have a new collective consciousness’.

No longer will Google, Facebook, or Twitter need to censor anybody’s voice because the Fourth Industrial Revolution will ensure that all of humanity is ‘lifted into the same mindset’. That’s the ultimate goal of these criminals. The hypocrisy of Schwab is blatant, as this is exactly what he says should not happen. This is turning humans into robots who can no longer think for themselves, but who will all be forced to share the same ‘mind’.

The agenda is crystal clear: humanity must be connected to artificial intelligence, that will tell everyone what to think and feel. The key to this is injecting humanity with nanotechnology, which turns every person into a walking antenna that can receive and transmit all kinds of signals. Could that be the reason they insist on imposing never-ending injections onto humanity? Is it so they can continually increase the presence of graphene oxide and other nanotechnology inside of people, shifting them more and more to the new era of transhumanism? If that wasn’t exactly what the World Economic Forum has been promoting for the past decades, and what is explained in their recent articles, books, and videos, I would consider this to be the scenario of a bad movie. But it is not a movie. It’s in reality what these psychopaths are cooking up in their insane minds as the future for humanity.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

NEW WORLD ORDER

AUSTRALIA NO LONGER HIDES WHAT IS GOING ON

For decades the tyrannical system of worldwide oppression and control, called the New World Order, was labelled a conspiracy theory. But as it is with all so-called conspiracy theories, after some time they prove to be more than theories. In Australia, the health officials no longer hide their agenda, and have been calling their covid tyranny the ‘New World Order.’ This is what the chief health officer of New South Wales, Kerry Gai Chant, said during a public broadcast:

‘We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order. Yes, it will be pubs and clubs and other things if we have a positive case there.’ 103

Brad Hazard, the Australian Health Minister, said the following words:

‘That’s just the way it is. We have got to accept that this is the New World Order’. 104

An Australian news reporter announced new restrictions with the following words:

‘Also the New World Order that will come into force at 12pm, at midnight tonight, new restrictions on various businesses.’ 105

Another Australian news broadcast, said it like this:

‘The New World Order, our army comes marching in, partnering with police, to help enforce the countries tough new quarantine laws.’ 106

The day that the new restrictions came into place, the news reporter said: 107

‘Today is the first full day of the New World Order. Outdoor gatherings are limited to two people. Exercise is allowed but no further than a 10km radius from your home. Browsing in shops is not permitted. Only one person per household may leave to do essential shopping. And from tomorrow funerals are limited to ten people.’

What is the excuse for this inhumane tyranny? 14 supposed covid deaths during the first half of 2021! While in 2017 over four thousand people died in Australia from influenza and pneumonia.108

35

NO THEORY BUT HISTORY

IS HUMAN HISTORY A CONSPIRAY THEORY?

If we know history, then we understand the basic reality that there have always been power-hungry madmen whose sole desire was to rule the entire world. Think of the Chinese, Persian, Greek, Roman,

Spanish, British world empires, among others. The lust for world domination is as old as the world itself. That’s why it always amazes me when I see people react with mockery when I mention this historic reality. Even the name of my website StopWorldControl.com is ridiculous to some. ‘Hahaha, world control, that is a silly conspiracy theory!’ This is alarming, as it shows how far the minds of some of us have been led astray from understanding even the most basic principles of human existence. As recent as 80 years ago the world was threatened by yet another madman who wanted to rule the world, with two consecutive world wars as a result. Is that a conspiracy theory too?

The plan to control the entire world has always existed, and has been expressed in countless forms, throughout the existence of humanity.

A second basic reality of our world is that there have always been people that dedicated themselves to the realm of evil. History shows crystal clear how many groups of people in the past were deeply embedded in dark practices like ritual child sacrifice, burning of people alive, cutting open the chest of people and ripping out their beating heart, etc. This was common in civilizations around the world, as most nations were submersed in the worship of demonic entities, which they considered their ‘gods’. India, Africa, Asia, Europe, America… every part of the world knew these practices.

All throughout the history of mankind, up to this very day, there have been cruel and horrifying practices, at the heart of certain cultures.

Nowadays the public seems to be so severely brainwashed, that when we warn for similar dark forces in our time, they immediately deny it. But if we want to protect our lives, we must understand how the same kind of wicked entities that terrorized our world in the past, are still around today. It is these kinds of evil people who are at the heart of the criminal network that is behind the New World Order.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

WHO ARE THESE CRIMINALS?

MEET THE DARK FAMILIES WHO RULE THE WORLD

Who exactly are these criminals? Do we have some of their names and whereabouts? How do they operate and what can we do to stop them? An important part of the answer is given in the magnificent documentary MONOPOLY, which can be viewed on StopWorldControl.com.

MONOPOLY reveals in great detail, with all the evidence on screen, how virtually everything in our world is owned by the same people. It shows who they are, and what they are planning for humanity. A must see for everyone!

Because these superrich entities own everything, it’s a piece of cake for them to control the world. They own Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Google, Facebook, and nthe rest of Big Tech, all the major news media, the entire travel industry, the whole food industry, the banks, the clothing industry, and so on. By strategically buying everything, they have gained an unrivaled monopoly worldwide. Something Julius Ceasar could only dream of… They also own the entire health industry, which allows them to tell hospitals around the world what to do and what not to do. They have positioned their political puppets in governments around the world through election fraud, bribery and blackmailing. Once we understand this, we can see how they are able to impose tyranny all over the world.

It would take me too far to name all the involved individual entities, but I will reveal a few, that are at the heart of this network. In Italy there are for example 13 Italian families or bloodlines, called the ‘Black Nobility. I call them the mafia on steroids. These families, along with other similar dynasties from other regions of the earth, consider themselves to be superior over the rest of humanity. They look upon regular folks as ‘bugs’, ‘cattle’, and ‘dogs’. That is literally how they write about you and me in their literature.

They believe that it’s their destiny to rule over humanity, who are to become their slaves.

These families are organized in a pyramidal hierarchy, where ultimately everyone answers to the same puppet masters at the top. The key to their power is secrecy, so nobody can touch them. That’s why the real leaders always stay in the shadows. The world population only sees puppets that operate on the visible stage of the world scene, like mind-programmed politicians, Hollywood celebrities, industrial leaders, media personalities, etc. Some better-known puppets are Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, the Clintons, the Bush family, etc. Although they are all individually very rich and powerful, they

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

are submitted to entities that are higher up in the hierarchy, but who make sure they stay out of the picture. Secrecy is their strength.

One of their strategies is to set up public ‘world’ organizations, which are their visible platforms to work out their agenda. One of these has become very prominent during this organized pandemic and is called the World Health Organization, which is mostly financed by Bill Gates, a key puppet of this criminal network. The WHO is dictating to all of humanity – think about this! – what we can or cannot do when it comes to our health. Nobody elected the World Health Organization and nobody wants them to be around, to bully every physician, nurse, and health practitioner into blind obedience.

The WHO forces the entire world into unquestioning submission to their tyrannical ‘guidelines’, that are more often anti-scientific than based on proper science.

The WHO for example told the entire world to use the PCR test to discover covid cases, while this test cannot discern between different types of pathogens, and produces up to 93% of false positives. This flawed test is the main tool to tell the world there is a pandemic, while no medical device in history has ever been so unreliable. Yet this anti-scientific protocol is imposed on the entire world, to promote the illusion of a global pandemic, which is mainly based on false positives. The hundreds of millions of so-called ‘covid cases’ are nothing but false positives, resulting from a fatally flawed test. The actual virus Sars-Cov-2 has never been isolated and purified, therefore it is impossible to test for it. It’s a scam of astronomical proportions.

That’s an example of how a ‘world organization’ is used to roll out the agenda of submitting humanity to tyranny, in the name of ‘protecting your health’.

A similar organization is the United Nations, which portrays itself as the so-called ‘peace keeper’ of this world. Their agenda is however to submit all of humanity to a one-world government. The U.N. works closely with the European Union and NATO, which are similar carousels for the criminal families to wipe out the independence of the nations and set up a one-world government.

Another public player is the World Economic Forum, founded by Klaus Schwab. The World Economic Forum presents itself as a think tank for the rich and powerful of the world, where they ‘seek solutions for the world’s problems. Their magic word is ‘sustainable development’ which claims to ensure a better future for our world. Together with the U.N., they developed the so-called Agenda21, which claims to offer the ultimate solution for a more sustainable world.

38

In reality, this means nothing less than seizing all rights, freedoms and properties from the entire world population and bringing it all in the hands of the super-rich.

Then there is the banking imperium, which controls all the money in the world. Their job is to bring about a cashless society where only those who are digitally connected to the system of surveillance and slavery, will still have access to finances. The Nigerian government has been paid handsomely by them, to reserve banking services strictly for the vaccinated, an example that will soon be followed by other countries. A leading enitity in the banking imperium is the notorious Rothschild family. They own the central banks in 165 nations, thus controlling the money flow in most of the world. Since ancient times this family has dedicated itself to the worship of the darkest of all forces. Another well- known family is the Rockefellers. They published the ‘Scenario of the Future’ in 2010, in which they described the current pandemic in great detail, with the desired outcome of establishing a new world of domination and control.

Entities like the Rockefeller Institute present themselves as protectors of humanity, but behind this humanitarian mask there is a gruesome face of lust for power.

I already mentioned the Black Nobility from Italy. Their most effective strategy has been to hide behind the beautiful face of Christianity, as they established the Vatican in Rome, as the ‘center of Roman Catholicism’. Behind the monumental architecture of the majestic cathedrals, there however lurks a world so dark and perverse, that no normal human being could ever comprehend it. The recent exposure of organized, systematic child abuse in this religious stronghold is only the tiniest tip of an iceberg so deep, that it would traumatize most of us, if we knew what is going on there. Make no mistake: there are also good religious people in the Vatican, who simply have no clue what is going on behind the scenes.

It’s all one huge puppet theatre, where the majority of the people – even most of those who are complicit – haven’t got the slightest clue what is going on, and how everybody is being played.

The Vatican is located inside Vatican City, which is a sovereign state independent from Italy, where no Italian law has any authority. Because they are not submitted to the laws of any land, not even Italy that surrounds them, they are able to commit any crime they want. Similar sovereign states inside the nations are ‘The City of London’ (an independent state within London that evades all British laws but controls the British government), ‘Washington D.C.’ (or the District of Columbia, which is a sovereign state inside the United States, that rules over the American people). The criminal families have set up these untouchable ‘states within nations’ from where they operate.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

Vatican City is the most important of them all, and it is here that the highest puppet masters have their seat.

We all know the White Pope, a role that is currently played by Pope Francis. His job is to control the worldwide Roman Catholic faith community, and steer them towards the New World Order. In several public messages he calls all believers to get vaccinated112, and goes on to proclaim the New World Order as the only solution to the world’s problems. Here are some of his statements: 113

‘We can heal injustice by building a new world order … The path to humanity’s salvation passes through the creation of a new model of development … take care of the Earth, with radical personal and political choices, … without an overall vision there will be no future … we must bring an end to short-sighted nationalism …’

Besides the White Pope, there is also a lesser known Black Pope who has far more power, but who works more behind the scenes. The Black Pope however is still submitted to one who sits on a higher throne: the Grey Pope. This supreme puppet master operates entirely in the shadows, from where he yields enormous power over the world. If you want to understand how all this originated historically, you have to research the dark spiritual origins of the Jesuits. I will leave it here, for now, as this topic can easily lead us too far.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

We must understand that this criminal network is highly spiritual in nature, and all who are at the top, are involved in dark ancient spiritual practices. To put it bluntly, they are satanists, also called luciferians. Their strategy is however to always hide behind magnificent masks, that show the opposite of who they are.

We see this with Klaus Schwab, who uses eloquent rethorics to bewitch the minds of his worldwide audience, and convince them that the noblest of all causes is to make sure that every human on earth will think and feel the exact same way. ‘Lift humanity into a collective consciousness.’

The way he presents this stark raving mad plan, is however so cunning that most people would give him a standing ovation, after hearing his speech. The same we see with the White Pope, who speaks beautifully about caring for the poor, ending injustice, saving the Earth, and other noble causes, while in fact he simply says: ‘The whole word needs to be enslaved to a one world government, where nobody will have a voice, rights, freedoms, possessions, identity or privacy.’ It’s the same kind of hypnosis they use to impose the vaccine mandates: ‘The world is attacked by a deadly disease, but we have a wonderful solution: lifesaving vaccines. Hurray!’ That these wonderful vaccines contain living creatures with tentacles, self assembling nanoparticles, highly toxic substances, and that millions are killed by them, is of course not mentioned.

It’s all about hypnotizing humanity using refined forms of hypocrisy and deception.

Another way these criminals operate, is by organizing themselves in so-called secret societies, to establish their hidden influence in every nation. Apart from the completely hidden societies, there are also more public cults, like Freemasonry. This is one of the better-known spiritual organizations, used to influence local authorities in virtually every town of every nation. They attract people in authority, claiming to be an innocent organization that wants to help humanity. Only when members climb to the higher levels of Freemasonry, they discover that it is Satanism.

Freemasonry focuses on making influential people in every community their members, so they can use them for the outworking of their plans.

Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies109 told me in a personal conversation that in 2016 Google layed out their plans to program humanity in a revealing location: the San Francisco Freemasonry Headquarters. There Google informed their staff about the company strategy: mold the mind of mankind. That illustrates how Freemasonry plays a central role in this worldwide agenda.

41

The many secret societies work closely with the secret services of the nations, like for example the CIA and FBI in America. Entities that on the surface fight crime, but in reality are among the worst of all criminal organizations. The renowned German journalist Udo Ulfkotte, who was murdered for his confessions, admitted a few years ago that journalists all over the world are paid by secret services, secret societies, government agencies, billionaires, etc. to always lie and never tell the truth to the public. His important testimony can be seen in the documentary BUSTED on StopWorldControl.com. It is because of the confessions of this brave journalist – who was editor of one of Europe’s largest newspapers – that a major awakening is going on in Germany. His book opened the eyes of the German population, who are now a major force against the New World Order.

Although Vatican City, Washington D.C., and the City of London are the headquarters of the criminal families, many of their logistics operations have been transferred to Asian countries, because they plan to use China to overthrow the rest of the world. The oppressive communistic regime of total slavery and control which they installed in China, must be rolled out now over the rest of the world.

Our enemy is however not the Chinese Communist Party, since they are also mere puppets. Those calling the shots are still seated in Vatican City.

Good news is that there has been a lot of infighting in this criminal network, causing it to fall apart in several camps, that all compete for world domination. May this confusion among them increase, as they fall into their own pits, and their plans fail miserably.

Much more can be said about all of this, as many books have been written about this criminal network, by researchers who often dedicated their entire lives to expose them. If you want to learn more, you can find a wealth of quality information compiled by some excellent researchers on the Dutch website Ellaster.nl. Use Google translate to read the articles: https://www.ellaster.nl/category/val-van- cabal/cabal

You can also watch the docu-series ‘Fall of Cabal’ on StopWorldControl.com, a masterpiece of journalism that explains a lot about this worldwide ‘cabal’.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

THE GREAT AWAKENING

HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS ARE RISING UP

Is there any hope for humanity? Yes. Although we are witnessing the greatest criminal operation since the birth of our world, something entirely different is also happening. Hundreds of millions of people are waking up from the deep sleep of ignorance and deception, and they are letting out a roar of truth, all over the world. In every nation organizations of medical doctors, lawyers, scientists, and all kinds of professionals are being established, to fight for freedom. They consist of tens of thousands of educated, influential and passionate professionals who are determined to stop this diabolical scheme. Brand new media platforms are being born, that grow every day in influence. They are not owned by the criminal cartel, but work from a heart that wants to defend humanity against the onslaught of destructive fake news media, that is operated by the cabal.

On top of that, increasingly large numbers of health care workers are refusing the vaccine mandates. In Canada 35,000 medical professionals protested against the vaccines.59 In New York 83,000 health care workers refuse the toxic injections.60 Overall in the U.S. 58% of all physicians is not taking the dangerous shots.61 Also among law enforcement and fire fighters there is increasing protest against the vaccine mandates. In California 50% of all law enforcement stands up against these criminal mandates.62

These are just a few examples of the mass non-compliance in nations around the world.

This resistence is about to explode even far more worldwide, as the truth about these injections is spreading fare and wide, despite all the attempts from the criminal vaccine cartel – which includes Big Tech, Big Pharma, government agencies, news media, etc. – to suppress this information.

On StopWorldControl.com we are about to launch a world map, that will show hundreds of organizations in nations around the world who are resisting this criminal operation. They represent hundreds of millions of people who refuse to become slaves of criminals. Among them are large numbers of physicians, scientists, academics, lawyers, entrepreneurs, politicians, etc. There is an unprecedented and unstoppable awakening going on, that will only increase in the near future.

It is clear that with every new attempt of the criminals to proceed with their nefarious plan, millions more people are waking up. The whole climate change hoax for example, which is just another one of their tricks to impose more control and taxes onto the population.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

Every informed person knows the climate is 100% controlled, through geo-engineering or weather manipulation.110

There is no such thing as global warming. What we see is a worldwide system of highly developed weather manipulation, which is causing all the storms, heat waves, wildfires, earthquakes, extreme hail and snow storms, floods, and other natural disasters. Cloud seeding is for example a commonly known practice where big rain storms are created by spraying chemicals in the sky.111 In a separate report we will provide all the evidence for this. We have official documents and video footage from the U.S. government and military that clearly state how the weather is not only 100% controlled, but it has also been weaponized. Governments, military and private corporations have been refining their weather manipulation systems for decades. The criminals constantly cry: ‘Global warming!’ but their game is failing, as the truth about weather manipulation, or geo-engneering, is coming out. Hundreds of millions of people who discovered how the pandemic is orchestrated, also begin to understand that other attacks on humanity are coming from the same source. Also the imaginary threat of an alien invasion, is a card up the sleeve of the criminals that we will see thrown on the table in the future. ‘The aliens are coming to invade the earth! We need a one world government to protect us!’ It will be amusing to observe how many people will fall for this one.

The strategy is always the same: create a problem (pandemic, climate change, racism, social unrest, alien threat, asteroid collision, etc.) and then offer a solution. The solution is always the same: stealing rights, freedoms and finances from the people, in the name of ‘protecting’ them.

The veil has however been lifted, and no more is everyone buying their lies. The awakening of hundreds of millions of intelligent people is unstoppable and will become the greatest shift in all of human history. The insane vaccine mandates are causing the world to wake up as never before. Freedom will come, as the truth will break through more and more. Courageous heroes of humanity will rise up in increasing numbers to stop the plans of the madmen, and direct the world into a better direction. These heroes are medical professionals, lawyers, scientists, politicians and hundreds of millions of vigilant citizens.

We all play a part in this Great Awakening. None of us may stand at the sidelines and do nothing. That is complicity. Witnessing a crime and allowing it to happen is the same as supporting it.

Many of us have remained silent, out of fear of losing jobs, finances, position, respect, or friends. We must understand however that if we don’t speak out now, we will lose far more than jobs, finances,

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

and friends. We will lose our very humanity and become programmed slaves without the ability to think or feel independently. So what can we do? The most important is to inform our fellow humans, even though they may resist fiercely at first because their minds are so brainwashed by the propaganda. The initial rejection of truth should not discourage us, but we must resort to all possible means to awaken the entire world. It’s only because of the ignorance of the population that this criminal network can reign on the earth. Now there is however an unprecedented awakening happening and all of us have the duty to do all we can, to fan the flames of this awakening.

Everybody can print out this report in many copies and distribute it to our local law enforcement, school directors and teachers, medical personnel, friends, and neighbors.

We can all upload this PDF to an online printing service and have thousands of copies made, that we hand out in our community. All of us can send this report as an email attachment to all our contacts, and people in authority. There is no excuse for any one of us, to do nothing. We need to inform the world. We have to rise and do what we can. We must spread the truth far and wide. That takes effort. Please don’t sit down and complain, but rise and take action. This report is made with great effort, to be a tool for awakening the world. Please use it.

More information can be found at StopWorldControl.com. Make sure to sign up or the emails, to be informed and empowered, so you can defend your life, freedom and future.

DETOX FROM THE SHOTS

IS THERE HOPE FOR THE VACCINATED?

Stop World Control is investigating proposed solutions to detox from the covid vaccines. We have found several options that are promising, and we hope to release a Vaccine Detox Guide soon. Sadly

not every damage done by the mRNA shots will be able to be undone, like the altering of the DNA. That is a switch that cannot be reversed. There are however methods to get rid of the nanotech in your body, kill the living organisms that are being injected, remove the spike proteins, etc. As vaccinations continue, and different pathogens will be released, we will keep researching for any new solutions that will become available. Sign up for the emails of Stop World Control to stay updated on this research. If you know of working solutions to detox from these injections, please email us at network@stopworldcontrol.com

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

· FINAL SUMMARY ·

The data shows that millions may have died already from the covid injections, and hundreds of millions suffer serious side effects. This is just the short term destruction. The real devastation comes after a few years.

There is graphene oxide in the vaccines, which is the perfect conductor for 5G, and also the best substance for brain manipulation. The Chilean president said that 5G will insert thoughts and feelings into everyone. Klaus Schwab adds that humanity will be lifted into one and the same consciousness. This reveals an agenda of total mind control. The Australian government calls the covid tyranny the New World Order.

All this is based on worldwide fraud of inflating covid numbers, relabeling every death as covid, a PCR test that produces false positives, media scare mongering, and government propaganda. The criminal network who is behind all this, has been buying the entire health industry, they direct the World Health Organization, they own all mainstream media, and control most governments. They suppress every treatment for covid, so the world would think a vaccine is the only way out.

Their power lies in the fact that they operate in the shadows, so the public has no clue about their existence. The solution is exposing them. Once enough people in the world – especially law enforcement, health care workers, school teachers, judges, and local authorities – understand what is going on, the plans of the wicked will fail. Mass awakening will result in mass non-compliance.

Although most of the judicial system is corrupt, lawyers need to become brave warriors to present all the evidence for this crime, and start prosecuting all who are complicit. There still remain honest judges, who can turn the tide.

This can become the greatest awakening of all time, if we all rise up, share truth, and unify as one humanity against these criminals.

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

REFERENCES

STARTING POINT FOR RESEARCH

As internet censorship is increasing, because criminals are desperately trying to hide all truth, some of the links below may get deleted. Usually one can however retrieve them, using the internet archive

Archive.org. Simply copy and paste the deleted URL in the search box, and you should see a saved version of the web page. Personally, I save a PDF version of every important web page, and I download every critical video, so I build my private database of evidence.

1: https://renzlaw.godaddysites.com/45k-whistleblower-suit

2: https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf

3: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2777417

4: https://centipedenation.com/first-column/150k-records-deleted-from-vaers-covid-database/

5: https://www.forbes.com/sites/emilywillingham/2015/08/06/a-congressman-a-cdc-whisteblower-and-an- autism-tempest-in-a-trashcan/?sh=47819f145396

6: https://rumble.com/vm1yrt-wow-vaccine-caused-deaths-reported-as-un-vaxxed-covid-deaths.html

7: https://dissident.one/2021/08/29/18311/

8: https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/some-actual-news

9: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/nearly-50k-medicare-patients-died-soon-after-getting-covid-shot- whistleblower/

10: https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf

11: https://www.facebook.com/80221381134/posts/10158207967261135/?d=n

12: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x81f1y1

13: https://video.foxnews.com/v/6260748415001#sp=show-clips

14: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/censored-dark-horse-podcast-bret-weinstein-robert-malone- inventor-mrna-vaccine-technology

15: https://rumble.com/vk894g-dr-michael-yeadon-a-final-warning-to-humanity.html

16: https://thehighwire.com/videos/a-coming-covid-catastrophe

17: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc

18: https://doctors4covidethics.org/holocaust-survivors-write-to-the-european-medicines-agency/

19: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/21766-dead-over-2-million-injured-50-serious-reported-in-european- unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/

20: https://www.adrreports.eu/en/index.html

21: https://meldpuntvaccinatie.nl/ 22:https://ted.europa.eu/udl?uri=TED:NOTICE:506291-2020:TEXT:EN:HTML&src=0

23: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus- vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting

24: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/02/08/official-data-on-adverse-reactions-to-vaccines

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

25: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus- vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting#annex-1-vaccine-analysis-print

26: https://theexpose.uk/2021/09/15/30k-people-died-within-21-days-of-having-a-covid-19-vaccine-in-england/ 27: https://dailysceptic.org/is-the-mhras-yellow-card-reporting-system-safeguarding-the-uk-public

28: https://www.the-people-committee.com/

29: https://humansarefree.com/2021/08/32k-people-dead-in-brazil-following-covid-19-vaccines.html

30: https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/ 31: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902

32: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03744-4

33: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2109975

34: https://deeprootsathome.com/a-foreshadowing-buried-82-miscarriage-data-in-new-nejm-study/

35: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3897733

36: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32908214/

37: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/whoa-fauci-finally-mentions-vaccine-risk-for-ade/

38: https://canadianmale.wordpress.com/2021/04/19/thousands-of-reports-of-menstrual-irregularities- reproductive-dysfunction-following-covid-vaccines/

39: https://www.lifesitenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Pfizer-bio-distribution-confidential-document- translated-to-english.pdf

40: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-018-0465-8

41: https://thehighwire.com/videos/a-coming-covid-catastrophe

42: https://nulluslocussinegenio.com/2021/09/13/why-mass-vaccinations-prolong-and-make-epidemics- deadlier-real-vaccine-expert-calls-out-flawed-government-pandemic-strategy/

43: https://rumble.com/vldilx-nobel-prize-winner-professor-luc-montagnier-says-vaccine-is-creating-varian.html 44: https://rumble.com/vlme81-the-most-vulnerable-population-are-the-ones-who-received-two-vaccine- doses.html

45: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3dX3gawfhaEJ/

46: https://rumble.com/vkb885-fauci-says-cdc-considering-mask-mandates-for-vaccinated-americans.html

47: https://rumble.com/vkciqv-fauci-vaccinated-wear-a-mask-will-he-ever-be-canceled.html

48: https://rumble.com/vflkib-more-fauci-b.s.-vaccinated-americans-still-cant-eat-indoors.html

49: https://rumble.com/vlt9b1-dr.-anthony-fauci-fully-vaccinated-people-carry-as-much-virus-as- unvaccinat.html

50: https://rumble.com/vmgq6o-fauci-demands-vaccine-mandate-for-air-travel-and-public-schools.html

51: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQBS0IAIrXEa/

52: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccines-harm.pdf

53: https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/cdc-warns-internal-document-war-has-changed- coronavirus-n1275478

54: https://rumble.com/vmh1er-we-need-to-prepare-to-live-with-covid-boosters-australia.html

55: https://nypost.com/2020/11/24/moderna-boss-says-covid-shot-not-proven-to-stop-virus-spread/

56: https://rumble.com/vjs9ef-australias-new-world-order-began-july-10-2021.html

57: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3897733

58: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm?s_cid=mm7031e2_

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

59: https://rumble.com/vn5us5-30000-canadian-doctors-protest-vaccine-mandates.html

60: https://newsnationusa.com/news/usanews/83000-hospital-workers-could-be-fired-as-new-york-covid- vaccine-mandate-goes-into-effect/

61: https://www.visiontimes.com/2021/06/25/the-majority-of-american-physicians-remain-unvaccinated.html 62: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-06-19/vaccination-rates-lag-among-california-public-safety- workers-drawing-concern

63: https://rumble.com/vmh8gx-covid-injections-indeed-change-the-human-dna.html

63A: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/hybrid-transhuman-black-eyed-baby_Lznw1XMWmlJWQyZ.html

63B: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/black-eyed-babies.html

64: https://rumble.com/vmk9yn-alarm-humans-with-modified-dna-have-no-rights-and-are-patented.html

65: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hy0MxQK4uQlR/

66: drrobertyoung.com/post/science-team-reveals-graphene-aluminum-lnp-capsids-peg-parasites-in-4-cov- vaccines

67: drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines 68: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/nanotech-vaccines.pdf

68A: https://rumble.com/vn482j-dr.-carrie-madej-first-u.s.-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-re.html 68B: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TtgkYxzmsHSJ/

69: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UBFi2Xt4d2oR/

69A: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov- 19-vaccines

69B: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8e06KfDWMM

69C: Video Rumble XXXXXX

70: https://www.tijd.be/politiek-economie/belgie/federaal/nieuw-gemor-over-belgische-rapportering- coronadoden/10220849.html

71: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iP2eQxEwQl5h

72: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/full

73: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/nl/elke-de-klerk/

74: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5f_6ltv7oI&t=8s

75: https://www.globalresearch.ca/hospitals-getting-paid-more-label-cause-death-coronavirus/5709720/amp 76: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/media/

77: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/media/

78: https://nationalfile.com/doctor-wants-to-be-scary-to-the-public-and-inflate-covid-numbers-if-you-dont-get- vaccinated-you-know-youre-going-to-die/

79: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ

80: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/director

81: https://educate-yourself.org/cn/flu1918andnow07feb04.shtml

82: https://salmartingano.com/2020/05/the-1918-spanish-flu-only-the-vaccinated-died/

83: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1477893920302179?via%3Dihub

84: https://artsencollectief.nl / https://zelfzorgcovid19.nl/

85: https://techstartups.com/2020/04/05/new-updates-dr-vladimir-zelenko-cocktail-hydroxychloroquine-zinc- sulfate-azithromycin-showing-phenomenon-results-900-coronavirus-patients-treated-must-watch-video

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

86: https://thezelenkoprotocol.com/

87: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/treatments/hydroxychloroquine/science-of-hcq

88: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0924857920304258 /

89: https://c19hcq.com/

90: https://ivmmeta.com

91: https://covid.us.org/2021/01/28/ivermectin-safe-effective-covid-19/

92: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-mccullough-shares-is-hcq-truly-safe-for-covid- 19_FoRTpkTvv6EKrlz.html

93: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/cds

94: https://comusav.com

95: https://andreaskalcker.com

96: https://www.eldiestro.es/2021/06/del-no-tendras-nada-y-seras-feliz-pasamos-al-las-maquinas-leeran- nuestros-pensamientos-e-insertaran-incluso-sentimientos-ya-que-eso-es-algo-a-lo-que-aspiramos-todos/

97: https://www.forbes.com/sites/worldeconomicforum/2016/11/10/shopping-i-cant-really-remember-what- that-is-or-how-differently-well-live-in-2030/amp/?sh=3a2b52dd1735&__twitter_impression=true

98: https://grolltex.com/the-future-of-graphene-and-5g/

99: https://graphene-flagship.eu/innovation/spearheads/c2-sh01-5g/

100: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/03602559.2018.1542714

101: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-19-graphene-based-neuromodulation-technology-is-real-inbrain- neuroelectronics.html

102: https://www.academia.edu/35846430/The_Fourth_Industrial_Revolution_Klaus_Schwab

103: https://rumble.com/vmb1vd-new-world-order-announced-by-aussie-health-overlords-then-fact-checkers- spr.html

104: https://rumble.com/vmaand-australian-health-official-talks-about-new-world-order.html

105: https://rumble.com/vlbb0g-australian-news-says-new-world-order-will-come-into-force-at-midnight.html 106: https://rumble.com/vlbay8-australian-news-broadcast-declares-new-world-order-in-effect.html

107: https://rumble.com/vjstsv-australia-new-world-order.html 108:https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/abs@.nsf/Lookup/by%20Subject/3303.0~2017~Main%20Features~Deaths %20due%20to%20influenza~5

109: https://www.zachvorhies.com/

110: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/

111: https://patents.google.com/patent/US5357865A/en

112: https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2021-08/pope-francis-appeal-covid-19-vaccines-act-of- love.html

113: https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2021/03/15/pope-francis-calls-for-new-world-order-after-the- pandemic/

Evidence that graphene oxide is in the vaccines:

https://stateofthenation.co/?p=70400 https://rumble.com/vjk0u1-breaking-astrazeneca-vaccine-vials-examined-by-researchers-confirm-toxic-po.html

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT

https://rumble.com/vjgmj9-breaking-discovery-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed.html https://rumble.com/vkgdq7-deadly-shots-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-poison-in-covid-vaccine.html https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/andreas-kalcker.html https://rumble.com/vk7lap-andreas-kalckers-team-confirms-evidence-of-graphene-oxide-in-vaccines.html https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/absorption-signal.html