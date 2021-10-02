PINOCCHIO (BIDEN) IS A LIAR

___________________________

WHEN DID PINOCCHIO

BECOME OUR PRESIDENT?

By E. P. Unum

October 1, 2021

I thought long and hard about the title of this essay. I hate the fact that it suggests that the person leading our nation is, like Pinocchio, a liar, but sadly, that is in fact what he is.

Pinocchio, of course, was the puppet created by the woodworker Geppetto who magically turned into a boy who struggled mightily with the truth and developed a propensity for lying. President Joe Biden also struggles with the truth and lied to the American people…again. He has lied so much and so often over a 50-year career, that a reasonable person has to conclude that he has difficulty telling the truth, and, thus, cannot be trusted. He lied about his academic achievements (or lack of them) and has admitted plagiarism on at least two occasions while a U.S. Senator. And he is at it again.

The difference now is that he is no longer a Senator. He is no longer the Vice President, second in command, the guy who carried water for the Divider in Chief, Barack Hussein Obama. Today, Biden is President of the United States. He is supposed to be a man of character and integrity. A person who represents all the people, not just his political party. A person who is honorable and who stands behind his word and commitments. He is the leader of our country and the titular leader of the free world. A person to be respected. But Mr. Biden is none of those things.

Growing up in New York City, my grandfather who was born and raised in Italy with only a third-grade education told me, often, that “you can sometimes trust a thief, but you can never trust a liar.” So, my problem is that I cannot respect or trust a liar. This time Biden lied and people died. Our people. The best our nation had to offer, each in the prime of their lives. My problem is that because of Biden’s incompetence, declining mental health, lack of integrity, leadership skills, and character these and many others did not have to die.

Please remember their names. Pray for them. They are the 11 Marines, 1 Navy Corpsman, and 1 U.S Army soldier who died at Abby Gate at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport as a result of President Biden’s unilateral decision to execute a disastrous and hasty retrograde evacuation of Kabul. Pray for them. Pray that each is now in the many Mansions of the Lord Jesus spoke to us about with love. There was no need for them to die

Sgt Nicole Gee, 23

Cpl Hunter Lopez, 22

Cpl Kareem Nikoui, 20

Cpl Daegen Paige, 23

Sgt Johnny Rosario, 25

Staff Sgt Darin Hoover, 31

Cpl Humberto Sanchez, 22

Lance Cpl Dylan Merola, 20

Lance Cpl David Espinoza, 20

Lance Cpl Jared Schmitz, 20

Lance Cpl Rylee McCollum, 20

Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, 22

Staff Sgt Rylan Knauss, 23 (U.S. Army)

Today, after hearing the testimony of America’s top military leaders before the Senate Armed Services Committee, we know for certain what was widely suspected. President Biden ignored the advice of his military officers and advisors about how to reduce the troop levels in Afghanistan while keeping the Taliban in check. We now know that President Biden falsely claimed to the public that al-Qaeda was no longer in Afghanistan, that ISIS was obliterated, and that the evacuation from Kabul was a resounding success.

None of it was true. But this is a pattern of behavior by Biden that has marked his entire career in politics.

Biden makes Pinocchio look like an Eagle Scout instead of a liar whose nose tends to grow with each lie he tells. If you think perhaps that this is an exaggeration, consider the following Presidential Pinocchios:

Pinocchio #1: Our U.S. Southern Border is closed. This is a complete fantasy echoed by our Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorcas. In the eleven months since Biden has been in office, approximately 1.5 million illegal aliens have been admitted into our country, virtually all of them without Covid testing and/or vaccinations. That’s 1.5 million that we know about. It does not include those who escaped our border agents. Keep in mind that the cost of housing, health care, food, etc falls on U.S. taxpayers. And, related to this fantasy is the Biden dictum that we no longer call these people illegal aliens. The term is now noncitizen!

Pinocchio #2: Border patrol agents on horseback “whipped” Haitian immigrants trying to evade them on the southern border. An outright and blatant lie. Horses have been used countless times by police and border agents to control crowds all over the world. There was no whipping. Yet, the President used the full power of his office to threaten the agents, never once considering the evidence. True to form, Maxine Waters and VP Kamala “Heels Up” Harris chimed in with warnings that the agents on horseback evoked some of the “worst moments of our history during times of slavery”. My take on these reactions from our so-called leaders is they are reminiscent of the days of Josef Goebbels and the Nazi Propaganda machine whose foundation was that. “If you repeat a lie often enough, it will soon become truth.”

Pinocchio #3: “We will not leave Afghanistan until every American is evacuated” So said Joe Biden 13 days before his self-imposed deadline of August 31. “If there are American citizens left, we’re gonna stay to get them all out”, he told ABC News George Stephanopolous. At least 100 (and likely many more) were left behind, abandoned, along with many more Afghan allies. Shameful.

Pinocchio # 4: The drone attack on August 29 in Kabul was a righteous strike on ISIS-K terrorists. Another monumental fantasy. We killed ten innocent civilians including seven children. Is there anyone who believes Biden’s hands are clean concerning this decision? Haven’t heard much from Biden on this failure. Where is George Stephanopolous now?

Pinocchio #5: The evacuation from Afghanistan was a tremendous success. Really? We executed this evacuation hastily, leaving behind $85 billion in state-of-the-art weapons – Humvees, APCs, machine guns, night vision technology, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, mortars. It is a cardinal rule in the military that when executing a retrograde of forces you destroy your weapons and leave nothing behind for the enemy. Why was this not done? Who benefitted from this? More on this later, but it is a question for which we have not been provided an answer.

Pinocchio #6: Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation. Despite White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s assertions that the information contained on Hunter Biden’s laptop is disinformation, there are simply too many facts contained on the laptop that paint a very disconcerting picture of the involvement President Biden has with his son. But here are some questions that demand explanation given what has occurred recently:

· Which nations benefit from our withdrawal from Afghanistan? If you look at a map, it seems clear that both Russia and China, and to a lesser degree Iran benefit from our hasty withdrawal. China is now cozying up to the Taliban and will likely get access to vital minerals in that country. Iran is already buying American-made helicopters left behind when we left as well as American-made night vision technology and other weapons. And, with our retreat, we no longer have any bases left in Afghanistan to monitor Russian, Iranian, and Chinese activities. Didn’t Hunter Biden obtain a $1.5 billion investment from a Chinese Communist Party company when he visited China aboard Air Force II with his dad, then-Vice President Biden? Wasn’t Joe Biden the “Big Guy” in the venture involving Hunter Biden who insisted on reserving a 10% stake along with Biden’s brother Jim Biden and Tony Bobulinsky? Whatever happened to the FBI interview with Tony Bobulinsky?

· Who is purchasing Hunter Biden’s artwork? Shouldn’t we know something about this? The White House is promoting the event….The People’s House! Is this appropriate? What if Donald Trump did this for one of his sons or daughters? Again, is Joe Biden or the Biden Family getting any of the proceeds?

· Remember Burisma, the corrupt energy company in Ukraine? Vice President Biden visited Ukraine and insisted that the CFO who had launched an investigation into Burisma on whose board of directors Hunter Biden sat be fired or Ukraine “would not receive $1 billion in aid from the U.S.” Hunter, by the way, was being paid $83,333 per month for his service on Burissma’s board, despite not having any experience in energy. Was Joe Biden getting a kickback from this? I know, it sounds crass, but shouldn’t the question be asked? Do you believe Joe Biden’s hands are clean in this? Doesn’t this sound like a “quid pro quo”? To me, one ought to ask “Que bono”… “who benefits”, and any way you ask this question, it points to Joe Biden. If for no other reason the Vice President of the United States ought not to be remotely associated with such a thing.

Pinnochio #7: The cost of the Democrats’ $3.5 Trillion Transformational Social Welfare Bill is “zero dollars”. Biden said this last Friday…. “it has zero cost, a zero price tag on our national debt…it’s going to be zero, zero, zero” The comments are ridiculous on their face and the arithmetic does not require elaboration. $3.5 trillion is $3.5 trillion, not zero. It is like me saying the $100 I paid for a 4’x8’x ¾” sheet of plywood didn’t cost me anything because I used my credit card to pay for it. The stupidity of such a statement is palpable. But not if you think as Joe Biden thinks. In his mind, we are borrowing the money from the future (our children’s and grandchildren’s future) and we owe so much already that there is no longer a need to pretend we will ever pay it back. The problem will be someone else’s and, in any event, we have no intention of ever paying it back, so the cost is zero in the mind of Pinocchio. You see, this is what you get when you entrust a weak-kneed leader without character and integrity to spend other people’s money.

The ancient Roman historian and orator, Tacitus wrote over 2,000 years ago “Corruptissima re publica, plurimae leges.”, Latin for “When the state is corrupt, the laws are numerous.” These words regrettably were prescient and apply today.

Sadly, there is far too much corruption in our government and one of the linchpins for this is Joe Biden. One has to only read the language contained in the 2,500-page $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill to get a sense that the idiots are now in charge of the asylum. Examples:

· $700,000 fines for companies who do not mandate Covid vaccinations for all employees,

· Doubling of the size of the IRS to focus on such things as individual bank transactions in excess of $600,

· Additional federal taxes on gasoline purchases and home heating oil,

· Transaction taxes on stocks and bonds,

· Tax on unrealized capital gains,

· Free tuition for college,

· Supplemental child care payments, and

· Guaranteed minimum wages even for those not working.

These are fantasies built on a foundation of quicksand. They are cradle-to-grave government handouts sure to collapse all incentives for people to work, innovate, take risks, and create things, like the men and women who built America. They are also the actions of tyrants, people in government who believe they are above We the People and led by a person who acts like he is a king. We fought the Revolutionary War for less.

Joe Biden is morally corrupt. He cannot tell the truth and his hands are unclean. More than that, is he is mentally challenged, physically unstable, and lacks the ability, wisdom, fortitude, or honesty to lead the United States of America.

For the good of the country, Joe Biden needs to be impeached or resign along with his entire cabinet and military advisors.

Pinocchio cannot be the President of the United States.

