TEXAS WILL PROBABLY BECOME MORE OF A “RED” STATE IF BIDEN DOES NOT SOLVE THE CRISIS AT THE TEXAS/MEXICO BORDER

The Democrat Mayor of a border town has had it with Joe Biden and what he said about the President will shock you

October 4, 2021

The crisis at the southern border continues to spiral out of control, and Joe Biden seems to have no solution.

It’s so bad that Biden is finding himself under fire on both sides of the aisle.

And now, the Democrat Mayor of a border town has had it with Joe Biden and what he said about the President will shock you.https://lockerdome.com/lad/13678839645549670?pubid=ld-1716-3522&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Frightnewswire.com&rid=&width=640

In a recent conversation with the Washington Free Beacon, the Laredo Mayor Peter Saenz, a Democrat, blasted Joe Biden and the Democrat Party over their failure to secure the border.

Saenz called the situation “an embarrassment for us as a country.”

The Mayor, though somewhat reluctantly, acknowledged that things were better for the border communities under former President Donald Trump.

“We need to truly secure the border,” Saenz told the Free Beacon. “It was working under Trump, call it whatever you want to call it, but it was working.”https://lockerdome.com/lad/13678841155499110?pubid=ld-8976-4742&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Frightnewswire.com&rid=&width=640

Tens of thousands of illegal aliens are pouring into the country every month through the southern border – many of them with horrific criminal pasts or carrying highly infectious diseases.

Yet, Biden and his administration continue to do nothing to try and remedy the situation.

Democrats have put forward trillions in federal spending, but the funding does nothing to help physical border security or support Customs and Border protection operations.https://lockerdome.com/lad/14230595806901350?pubid=ld-7945-558&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Frightnewswire.com&rid=&width=640

Border towns are receiving the brunt of the influx.

“We’re spending billions of dollars on alternative things but immigration isn’t given priority. Border Patrol isn’t being funded to the extent that Border Patrol has to be funded. Their workload has increased to three times or four, and yet they’re not funded. So, that kind of leads me to think the Democrats have the same mentality [toward the Border Patrol] as defunding law enforcement, generally,” Saenz stated.

Saenz is right, the world is watching and they’re laughing. The United States is drowning because of the crisis at the southern border yet the “leader” of the country doesn’t appear to care.https://lockerdome.com/lad/14230597383959654?pubid=ld-667-5472&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Frightnewswire.com&rid=&width=640

Things will only get worse from here and throwing money at arbitrary things will not help to curb the influx of people freely walking over the border each month.