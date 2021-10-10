MANY PARTS OF THE WORLD THINK THAT FRANCIS IS AN ANTI-POPE

SEARCH

Renowned Catholic Historian: According to Archbishop Vigano “many parts of the Catholic World” think Francis is “an Anti-Pope”

October 07, 2021

Dr. Edmund Mazza… on EWTN Live with Fr. Mitch Pacwa in conjunction with Mazza’s July 2015 Conference at New York University commemorating the 750th anniversary of the birth of Dante Alighieri. In 2012 Mazza organized “Mary, Sign of Faith: An International Symposium” in Rome.

Renowned Catholic historian Dr. Edmund Mazza, a former full professor of history at Azuza Pacific University, said that according to Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano “many parts of the Catholic world” think Francis is “an anti-pope”:

And you know you and I are not the only people to actually start thinking like this. Six months ago, his eminence, his excellency, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the speaker at your recent conference… He had something very interesting to say.

In an interview with radio Spada, he said “From many parts of the Catholic world, especially in the conservative milieu, we hear it said that Benedict XVI is the true Pope and that Bergolio is an anti-pope.” And he says something important. He says this opinion is based on the one hand, on the belief that his renunciation is invalid due to the way it was formulated, due to the pressure exerted by external forces, or the distinction between munus, office and papal ministerium or ministry. And on the other hand, the fact that a group of progressive cardinals is said to have tried to have their own candidate elected at the conclave of 2013, in violation of the norms of the apostolic constitution, Universi Dominici Gregis, of John Paul II. And then he finishes by saying beyond the plausibility of these arguments, which is confirmed, could invalidate Bergolio’s election. [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/10/exclusive-transcription-is-benedict-xvi.html and https://www.patrickcoffin.media/is-benedict-xvi-still-the-pope/]

Note: About Edmund J. Mazza

Edmund J. Mazza is [a former] Professor of History at Azusa Pacific University in Los Angeles where he [taught] Ancient, Medieval, and Renaissance and Reformation History. Dr. Mazza has contributed chapters on these subjects for Cognella Press’s forthcoming, A History of the Premodern World. Dr. Mazza is also the author of the brand new book The Scholastics and the Jews, Coexistence and Conversion and the Medieval Origins of Tolerance.

Mazza and his wife were… guests on EWTN Live with Fr. Mitch Pacwa in conjunction with Mazza’s July 2015 Conference at New York University commemorating the 750th anniversary of the birth of Dante Alighieri. In 2012 Mazza organized “Mary, Sign of Faith: An International Symposium” in Rome. In 2010 he was selected for a National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Seminar, “Aristotle on Truth and Meaning” at San Diego State University. Dr. Mazza is the author of several articles in the online journal Catholic World Report. Mazza’s research has taken him from the Vatican’s Secret Archives to the lost tomb of St. Francis Xavier in Malaysia. He is a frequent guest on AM 930 Immaculate Heart Radio’s “Terry & Jesse Show.” Dr. Mazza often speaks at the Sacred Heart Chapel in Covina. His DVDs and CDs on Church History are available from Lighthouse Catholic Media/St. Joseph Communications.[https://www.stthomasmore.net/event-2509968]

