SINCE PREVIOUS COVID INFECTION PROVIDES BETTER IMMUNITY THAN VACCINES, MANDATORY VACCINATIONS ARE NOT ONLY SCIENTIFIC NONSENSE, THEY ARE ALSO DISCRIMINATORY AND UNETHICAL

Posted on October 14, 2021 by abyssum

The discovery led Harvard Medical School professor Martin Kulldorff, an epidemiologist and biostatistician who serves on scientific advisory committees to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), to remark that since previous COVID infection “provides better immunity than vaccines,” mandatory vaccinations “are not only scientific nonsense, they are also discriminatory and unethical.”

Prior COVID disease (many working class) provides better immunity than vaccines (many professionals), so vaccine mandates are not only scientific nonsense, they are also discriminatory and unethical. https://t.co/d14kTPnCWk

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
