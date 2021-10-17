Fw: Vaccine Detox Protocol for those who have taken the shotInbox Raymond AntoniniSat, Oct 16, 8:16 PM (8 hours ago) to Besides the information below for a physical healing from the death vaxx, one should first seek a spiritual healing and ask God’s forgiveness, via Confession to a valid priest ordained in the pre-1968 traditional rite, for taking the vaccine or any other product tainted by murderous abortion.

IT’S A GUT-WRENCHING SHAME IF YOU TOOK IT – BUT INSTEAD OF TURNING YOURSELVES INTO PRETZELS DEFENDING IT – IT IS PAST TIME FOR THE DETOX PROTOCOLS…



THE FIFTH COLUMN – LA QUINTA COLUMNA – HAS AN AMAZING DETOX – ONE OF THE SCIENTISTS CLEARED TWO OF HIS RELATIVES FROM ALL VAX INGREDIENTS, INCLUDING GRAPHENE, IN TWO WEEKS.



DETOX!!!



Most important supplements are: NAC (N-Acetayl L-Cysteine) replaces glutathione – at least 750 mg, vit D – do 15,000, and zinc.



follow La Quinta Columna – amazing Spanish researchers – always cming up with new and amazing info.



Here’s a duck duck go search page – I am doing the La Quinta Columna protocol. And doing 12 mg. of ivermectin each week as prophylaxis. Also taking some other vitamins and natural herbs and pine needle tea (contains suramin) see the state of the nation url…(PINE NEEDLE TEA -available on amazon)



https://awakeneduk.wordpress.com › 2021 › 09 › 19 › gene-decodes-vax-detox-protocolGENE DECODE’S VAX DETOX PROTOCOL. Awakened-UK Uncategorized September 19, 2021. September 19, 2021. This is summarised for information only and is not to be taken as medical advice. Gene can email a copy of his full protocol to you if you contact him by email giving your country and county so that a regional coordinator can contact you with …



great info here too – Mike Adams site Brighteon – you should look through his videos – all are banned on other tyrannical platforms…I go there often…here’s the search page for detox – look at Dr. Ardis and Dr. Merritt’s vids.



AND POSTING THIS ARTICLE AGAIN…DON’T MISS IT





YW On 10/13/2021 1:26 PM david mosier <daviddossier@yahoo.com> wrote: “Reliable sources” means that the sources agree with the person quoting them. All other sources are unreliable. That’s simple enough isn’t it? On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:08:06 PM EDT, Chris Langan <chris@ctmu.org> wrote: Brian: “So proportionally, fewer people die who have been vaccinated than haven’t been (last 2 columns). That agrees with what other reliable sources say.” “Reliable”? The sources considered reliable two years ago are reliable no longer. It has now become evident that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a very unhealthy degree of control over the world health system, and that those in league with Gates – including Big Pharma, the WHO, and various government “health agencies” – are untrustworthy. All of the official health data have been cherry-picked, rearranged, and spun to the limits of compartmentalization. The numbers are all #$%^ed up. Truth, science, and public wellbeing are now secondary to “vaccine” compliance. Some of the official data may be valid, but distinguishing the real from the fake is no longer a straightforward task. Automatically crediting official health data these days is absolutely crazy. On Wed, Oct 13, 2021 at 7:46 AM Brian Josephson <bdj10@icloud.com> wrote: So proportionally, fewer people die who have been vaccinated than haven’t been (last 2 columns). That agrees with what other reliable sources say. Brian



