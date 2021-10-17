|Fw: Vaccine Detox Protocol for those who have taken the shotInboxRaymond AntoniniSat, Oct 16, 8:16 PM (8 hours ago)to Besides the information below for a physical healing from the death vaxx, one should first seek a spiritual healing and ask God’s forgiveness, via Confession to a valid priest ordained in the pre-1968 traditional rite, for taking the vaccine or any other product tainted by murderous abortion.
—– Forwarded Message —–Sent: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 09:00:14 AM EDTSubject: Detox protocol for those who have taken the vaxx IT’S PAST TIME TO WAKE UP…THIS IS WORLD WAR III…
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/10/joachim-hagopian/elites-depopulation-agenda-is-now-irrefutable/
IT’S A GUT-WRENCHING SHAME IF YOU TOOK IT – BUT INSTEAD OF TURNING YOURSELVES INTO PRETZELS DEFENDING IT – IT IS PAST TIME FOR THE DETOX PROTOCOLS…
THE FIFTH COLUMN – LA QUINTA COLUMNA – HAS AN AMAZING DETOX – ONE OF THE SCIENTISTS CLEARED TWO OF HIS RELATIVES FROM ALL VAX INGREDIENTS, INCLUDING GRAPHENE, IN TWO WEEKS.
DETOX!!!
Most important supplements are: NAC (N-Acetayl L-Cysteine) replaces glutathione – at least 750 mg, vit D – do 15,000, and zinc.
follow La Quinta Columna – amazing Spanish researchers – always cming up with new and amazing info.
https://orwellianpost.com/2021/07/24/la-quinta-columna-98-to-99-of-the-vaccination-vial-is-graphene-oxide/
Here’s a duck duck go search page – I am doing the La Quinta Columna protocol. And doing 12 mg. of ivermectin each week as prophylaxis. Also taking some other vitamins and natural herbs and pine needle tea (contains suramin) see the state of the nation url…(PINE NEEDLE TEA -available on amazon)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=la+quinta+columna+detox+protocol&t=chromentp&atb=v219-1&ia=web
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=64167
https://awakeneduk.wordpress.com › 2021 › 09 › 19 › gene-decodes-vax-detox-protocolGENE DECODE’S VAX DETOX PROTOCOL. Awakened-UK Uncategorized September 19, 2021. September 19, 2021. This is summarised for information only and is not to be taken as medical advice. Gene can email a copy of his full protocol to you if you contact him by email giving your country and county so that a regional coordinator can contact you with …
great info here too – Mike Adams site Brighteon – you should look through his videos – all are banned on other tyrannical platforms…I go there often…here’s the search page for detox – look at Dr. Ardis and Dr. Merritt’s vids.
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=vaccine%20detox%20protocol&page=1&uploaded=all and more…
https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/
AND POSTING THIS ARTICLE AGAIN…DON’T MISS IT
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/10/joachim-hagopian/elites-depopulation-agenda-is-now-irrefutable/
YW On 10/13/2021 1:26 PM david mosier <daviddossier@yahoo.com> wrote: “Reliable sources” means that the sources agree with the person quoting them. All other sources are unreliable. That’s simple enough isn’t it? On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:08:06 PM EDT, Chris Langan <chris@ctmu.org> wrote: Brian: “So proportionally, fewer people die who have been vaccinated than haven’t been (last 2 columns). That agrees with what other reliable sources say.” “Reliable”? The sources considered reliable two years ago are reliable no longer. It has now become evident that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a very unhealthy degree of control over the world health system, and that those in league with Gates – including Big Pharma, the WHO, and various government “health agencies” – are untrustworthy. All of the official health data have been cherry-picked, rearranged, and spun to the limits of compartmentalization. The numbers are all #$%^ed up. Truth, science, and public wellbeing are now secondary to “vaccine” compliance. Some of the official data may be valid, but distinguishing the real from the fake is no longer a straightforward task. Automatically crediting official health data these days is absolutely crazy. On Wed, Oct 13, 2021 at 7:46 AM Brian Josephson <bdj10@icloud.com> wrote: So proportionally, fewer people die who have been vaccinated than haven’t been (last 2 columns). That agrees with what other reliable sources say. Brian
On 13 Oct 2021, at 00:23, Robert Morningstar <robert.morningstar@gmail.com> wrote: From the UK Health Survey Agency Reporthttps://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1023849/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_40.pdfPeople are dying after the Second Dose.<IJ2wppPWxe0rxrXE.png> ——-Brian D. Josephson
Emeritus Professor of Physics, University of Cambridge
Director, Mind–Matter Unification Project
Cavendish Laboratory, JJ Thomson Ave, Cambridge CB3 0HE, UK
WWW: http://www.tcm.phy.cam.ac.uk/~bdj10
Tel. +44(0)1223 337260
-
Archives
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- IT’S A GUT-WRENCHING SHAME IF YOU TOOK IT – BUT INSTEAD OF TURNING YOURSELVES INTO PRETZELS DEFENDING IT – IT IS PAST TIME FOR THE DETOX PROTOCOLS..
- VACCINE DETOX PROTOCOL FOR THOSE WHO HAVE TAKEN THE VACCINATION
- Like a signpost to the coming reign of terror, the cancel culture is everywhere. We’ve traded the American Revolution for the Cultural Revolution.
- “What’s good for Facebook is good for America” doesn’t have the same ring as it did for General Motors. Right now, U.S. legislators and a rising proportion of American voters think, with some justification, that “What’s bad for Facebook is good for America.” If the ultimate beneficiary of that disenchantment with the world’s biggest social network turns out to be China, the blame will lie squarely with Mark Zuckerberg. And he can’t say I didn’t warn him.
- I am praying that all who call themselves Americans can unite to end this medical tyranny and regain a free America before it is too late. Peacefully resist and do not comply.
Top Posts & Pages
- ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria Vigano HAS JUST ISSUED THIS IMPORTANT LETTER EXPLAINING THAT NO ONE WILL BE PART OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER UNLESS HE CARRIES OUT AN ACT OF WORSHIP TO LUCIFER
- ARCHBISHOP VIGANO SPEAKS AGAINST THE "GREEN PASS"
- FATIMA UNFOLDS BEFORE OUR EYES
- SINCE PREVIOUS COVID INFECTION PROVIDES BETTER IMMUNITY THAN VACCINES, MANDATORY VACCINATIONS ARE NOT ONLY SCIENTIFIC NONSENSE, THEY ARE ALSO DISCRIMINATORY AND UNETHICAL
- Our Byzantine interior and Roman coasts are quite differently interpreting their shared American heritage as they increasingly plot radically divergent courses to survive in scary times.
- AN OPEN LETTER THAT MUST BE READ BY EVERY CATHOLIC BISHOP, PRIEST AND LAYPERSON. READ IT, YOUR NATURAL AND IMMORTAL LIFE MAY DEPEND ON YOUR HAVING READ AND REFLECTED ON IT
- THE SCANDAL OF THE VISITATION OF THE CARMELITE NUNS
- PLEASE GOD, STOP THE VATICAN'S CAMPAIGN OF CLOSING TRADITIONAL CARMELITE MONASTERIES
- AFTER YOU WATCH THIS VIDEO YOU WILL NEVER AGAIN ALLOW ANYONE TO INJECT SOMETHING INTO YOUR BODY
- In many squares in Italy, as hundreds of thousands of people around the world manifest their opposition to the establishment of a global tyranny. Millions of citizens of every nation, in the deafening silence of the media, have been shouting their own "No!" For months: No to pandemic madness, No to lockdowns, curfews, the imposition of vaccinations, No to health passports, to the blackmail of a totalitarian power enslaved by the elite.
Top Clicks