VACCINE DETOX PROTOCOL FOR THOSE WHO HAVE TAKEN THE VACCINATION

Brian: "So proportionally, fewer people die who have been vaccinated than haven't been (last 2 columns). That agrees with what other reliable sources say." "Reliable"? The sources considered reliable two years ago are reliable no longer. It has now become evident that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a very unhealthy degree of control over the world health system, and that those in league with Gates – including Big Pharma, the WHO, and various government "health agencies" – are untrustworthy. All of the official health data have been cherry-picked, rearranged, and spun to the limits of compartmentalization. The numbers are all #$%^ed up. Truth, science, and public wellbeing are now secondary to "vaccine" compliance. Some of the official data may be valid, but distinguishing the real from the fake is no longer a straightforward task. Automatically crediting official health data these days is absolutely crazy.

"Reliable sources" means that the sources agree with the person quoting them. All other sources are unreliable. That's simple enough isn't it?



From the UK Health Survey Agency Report
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1023849/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_40.pdf
People are dying after the Second Dose.

