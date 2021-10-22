PRAY THAT TEXAS (AND THE BABIES) WINS

Bishop Gracida,



The Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration’s request to block the Texas Heartbeat Act immediately and scheduled oral arguments for November 1.



The Texas Heartbeat Act remains in effect until the court rules.



This is a great development for the Pro-Life movement because:The law will continue to save an estimated 100 babies per day, and The justices will actually discuss whether these lawsuits are valid in the first place (something the district court ignored).

We still have many steps ahead of us and have not yet addressed the main question of the case: whether the Texas Heartbeat Act is constitutional. The motion before the court right now is whether the law can stay in effect in the meantime. DONATEAt the same time as the Department of Justice (DOJ) case, the Supreme Court will consider a similar lawsuit from abortionists (Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson). This is the same case justices considered previously in early September when the high court denied abortionists’ plea to block the Texas Heartbeat Act before taking effect.



The key issue the court will consider November 1 is whether these attacks on the Pro-Life policy are actually valid.



The Biden administration failed to prove in their arguments: Whether they have legal standing to challenge the law; If they themselves have suffered irreparable harm because of the Texas Heartbeat Act; andWhether a federal judge can constitutionally thwart state judges and clerks’ responsibilities. Justices will not address in the November 1 proceedings whether they believe the law is constitutional.



Earlier this month, an Obama-nominated judge ruled in favor of the Biden administration. The anti-Life ruling blocked the law for 48 hours until the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals fully reinstated the Texas Heartbeat Act.



Texas became the first state in the nation on September 1 to enforce a heartbeat policy. The law grants private citizens the ability to sue abortionists who kill preborn babies with detectable heartbeats in Texas. Thus, abortionists in Texas have ceased committing abortions after six weeks’ gestation (the approximate time a baby’s heartbeat can be detected).



We estimate the law has saved nearly 5,000 babies from abortion!



Please pray that the Texas Heartbeat Act will succeed in the end, and forward this message to spread the word!

Defending Life with you,



Texas Right to Life