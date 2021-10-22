SEARCH

Flashback: “Spiritual Masturbators,” Madhouses and Prisons

October 22, 2021

Robert Hale’s recent statement that the “… anti-abortion movement is no longer a movement. It’s an industry.”-made me think of a Crisis Pregnancy Center that contradicted his statement. About two years ago, I spoke with its Texan Director who has saved thousands of unborn babies. We spoke of a “Crisis Pregnancy Center” whose top priority-to put it mildly- was not saving as many babies as possible. He said stay away from that center because they are “spiritual masturbators.”



I love new word combinations, so I researched it to see where it would take me. I found masturbation to be a good metaphor for the spiritual direction our society is taking.



“The ultimate direction of masturbation always has to be insanity” Norman Mailer said.



” If one has, for example, the image of a beautiful sexy babe in masturbation, one still doesn’t know whether one can make love to her in the flesh. All you know is that you can violate her in the brain…But, if one has fought the good or evil fight and ended with the beautiful sexy dame…One has something real to build on.”



Masturbation -as the pornography industry knows -is a profitable lie. For example, if one verbally lies about having sex with a porno star it is a lie. If one imagines having sex with a porno star it is still an untruth. The imagination is used to reach unreality.



On the other hand, the imagination can be used to reach into deep reality. As philosopher Edith Stein showed- truth can be found using the phenomena of the imagination. As Thomas Aquinas, also, demonstrated the mind can grasp the realities of love, truth and God using the phenomena of the imagination and reason.



One only need read Shakespeare or G .K. Chesterton to see the imagination grasping deep truths. Chesterton here shows how the reason and imagination can work together to reveal the philosophical reality of being or Ens:



“A brilliant Victorian scientist delighted in declaring that the child does not see any grass at all; but only a sort of green mist reflected in a tiny mirror of the human eye. This piece of rationalism has always struck me as almost insanely irrational. If he is not sure of the existence of the grass, which he sees through the glass of a window, how on earth can he be sure of the existence of the retina, which he sees through the glass of a microscope… the child is aware of Ens [being]. Long before he knows that grass is grass, or self is self, he knows that something is something. Perhaps it would be best to say very emphatically (with a blow on the table), There is an Is.”



The masturbator who imagines he is with the porno star is in is not. His body and imagination are moving or as moderns would say progressing, but not in the direction of reality.



He is living in what Professor Allan Bloom, writer of the Closing of the American Mind, called the only “self-evident” truth in modern America- the denial of truth. According to the Professor, the only virtue -50 years of public education -has achieved is relativity of truth. Bloom said relativism “is the modern replacement for the inalienable natural rights that used to be the traditional ground for a free society.”In other words, once one moves away from objective truth then universal rights will be replaced by raw power. Bloom, for example, showed how the old civil rights movement “relied on the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.” But, the new Black Power movement considering the Constitution “corrupt” demanded a “black identity, not universal rights. Not rights but power counted.”



Once again, Norman Mailer shows how moving away from natural objective truths such as heterosexuality can lead to debased power struggles:



“ So, yes q [homosexuals] in prison strive to become part of the male population, and indeed – it is the irony of homosexuality – try to take on the masculine powers of the man who enters them, even as the studs, if Genet is our accurate guide, become effeminate over the years. For reminds us: homosexuality is not heterosexuality. There is no conception possible, no, no inner space, no damnable spongy pool of a womb…no hint remains of the awe that a life in these circumstances can be conceived. Heterosexual sex with contraception is become by this logic a form of sexual currency closer to the homosexual than the heterosexual, a clearinghouse for power, a market for psychic power in which the stronger will use the weaker, and the female in the act, whether possessed of a vagina or phallus, will look to ingest or steal the masculine qualities of the dominator.”



This is the end result when universal truths and responsibility toward those truths are denied. The only “currency” left is stealing of power. If our society will not tolerate truth calling it intolerance; then sex will not be about married love, but masturbation and power struggles. Leaving our society progressing towards the unreality of a madhouse and the power struggles of a prison.



Click here for Credit Card and Amazon Order of Fred Martinez’s book “Hidden Axis”:



http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/1410746186/qid=1099936755/sr=11-1/ref

[https://www.thefredmartinezreport.com/2005/07/masturbation-madhouses-and-prisons.html: July 18, 2005] Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it. SHARE

