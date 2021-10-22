THE Biden Administration SHOULD LEARN FROM THE BAD EXPERIENCE OF THE ITALIAN LEFTIST GOVERNMENT OF ITALY

SEARCH

Is Italy’s Reign of Terror Vax Government ready to Concede Defeat as Economy Threatened with “Waves of Italian Protests” over its Coerced Injection Edict?

October 22, 2021

It appears that the leftist Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s government may be ready to concede defeat as the economy is threatened with protests over the totalitarian edict of denial of livelihood or coerced vaccine injections according to the Barnhardt.biz website:

Is Italy looking for an exit from the CoronaScam? Italian Department of Health revises all-time Covid deaths down from 130,000+ to… 3783.

As we have been saying in this space since the beginning, the entire CoronaScam was initially launched as an obvious MARKETING and RE-BRANDING CAMPAIGN, which was what the Event201 meeting in NYC on 18 October, ARSH 2019 was all about: getting the media, government and NGOs (with the Bergoglian Antichurch at the head of that list) organized and on the same page in preparation for the launch of the totalitarian putsch operation a few weeks later. They called the tactic, “Flooding the Zone.” Relentless, non-stop 24/7 propaganda…

… Over in Italy, the longshoremen – understanding exactly what evil lies behind the coerced injection GreenPass which the Italian government has declared a requirement to be employed IN ANY WAY in Italy – have blockaded the ports of Trieste and Genoa, effectively blocking the Suez Canal by cutting off the two main freight entrees into Europe. The longshoremen are doing this on behalf of all Italians, not just themselves, and their terms are simple: total, immediate, permanent cancellation of the “GreenPass”. They cannot be bought, and will not parley. Their terms are non-negotiable.

Which brings us to yesterday. The Italian Department of Health casually revised its death count from “Covid-19” down from over 130,000 to 3783.

… the Italian Department of Health has quietly admitted that people rarely died FROM (per, in Italian), but rather WITH (con, in Italian) a cold virus.

Here is my reportage on this. Check the date, folks. March 24, ARSH 2020. [https://www.barnhardt.biz/: Is Italy looking for an exit from the CoronaScam? Italian Department of Health revises all-time Covid deaths down from 130,000+ to… 3783.]

BBC reported more on why the regime may be backing down in the post “Covid: Waves of Italian protests against mandatory work pass”:

Dockers at three big ports have staged protests at the requirement for all Italian workers to show a Covid pass.

The Green Pass shows whether you have had the Covid vaccine, recovered from it or had a negative test.

It became mandatory for all workplaces on Friday.

About 6,000 workers went on strike outside Trieste port, a maritime gateway for northern Italy, Germany, Austria and central Europe.

There was disruption in Genoa and Ancona too, but dockers worked normally in Italy’s other major ports at Venice, Palermo, Naples and Gioia Tauro, Ansa news agency reported.

About three million Italian workers are estimated to be still unvaccinated and protests were reported in many of the big cities:

– In Trieste, where only 40% of 950 port workers have had the jab, protesters chanted anti-government sloga. [ns as well as “No Green Pass”

– Protesters blocked a key access road to Genoa’s Sopraelevata road bridge, the main route from the centre to the west of the city

– Strikes affected companies including Electrolux and San Benedetto…

… disruption could hit the transport sector too, as many lorry drivers are foreigners who are either unvaccinated or have had jabs not recognised by the European Medicines Agency. Umberto Ruggero of Italy’s logistics association said 30%-40% of staff might not show up. He spoke of a “perfect storm”, with the sector already suffering from chronic understaffing.Dock workers in Trieste had offered to call off their action if the government delayed making the Green Pass obligatory.[https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-58913865]

The left-wing Italian President Mattarella [who is a collaborator with the leftist Francis Vatican] according to CTV News verbally attacked the protesters early this week as they were being attacked with government police water cannons:

Italy’s president on Monday strongly criticized the violence that has erupted amid protests over the country’s new coronavirus workplace health pass requirement, saying it appeared aimed at jeopardizing Italy’s economic recovery.

President Sergio Mattarella spoke out as riot police again clashed with protesters at the port in the northern city of Trieste, at times using water cannons to push them back. The protesters, who have included right-wing agitators in previous episodes, oppose Italy’s Green Pass requirement.Italy on Friday became the first major European economy to require all workers — from hairdressers to factory workers — to present proof of vaccination. [https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/italy-s-president-criticizes-violent-covid-19-pass-protests-1.5627304]

